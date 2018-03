Beau Allen | Defensive Lineman | #94

Sidelined

Bucs placed DE Noah Spence on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.

He needs season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum. Both of Spence's two NFL seasons have been set back by a pair of torn labrums in his shoulder. He was able to play through it with a brace as a rookie and had been doing the same for weeks this season until finally caving and requiring surgery this week. Spence has one sack this year, but the Bucs only have seven as a team. It's a big loss for an already-inept pass defense. Darryl Tapp was signed as a replacement.