Jeff Janis | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 219
College: Saginaw Valley
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (236) / GB
Browns agreed to terms with WR Jeff Janis, formerly of the Packers.
New Browns GM John Dorsey obviously has intel on Janis with both being former Packers. Janis was a 2014 seventh-rounder with off-the-charts measurables, but he never got much of a fair shake in Green Bay. He had a monster 2015 Divisional Round playoff game against Arizona, catching seven balls for 145 yards and two touchdowns, but Janis did most of his "damage" in the preseasons. He has six career preseason touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 308 yards. Janis looks to be no more than the No. 4 receiver in Cleveland but has proven to be an excellent special teams gunner chasing down kickoffs and punts. Mar 30 - 12:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB16212.86.00000.0.000043000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014GB32165.38.00000.0.00000000
2015GB162794.939.50000.0.0000406000
2016GB1611935.88.5012382.419.0010119000
2017GB16212.86.00000.0.000043000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@ATL00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24CIN00.0000.0000000
4Sep 28CHI00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@DAL00.0000.00017000
6Oct 15@MIN00.0000.00011000
7Oct 22NO00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6DET00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@CHI00.0000.0000000
11Nov 19BAL00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@PIT00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3TB00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@CLE00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@CAR00.0000.0000000
16Dec 23MIN11212.0000.00015000
17Dec 31@DET10.0000.0000000
 

 