Jeff Janis | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (26) / 6/24/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 219 College: Saginaw Valley Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (236) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent

Browns agreed to terms with WR Jeff Janis, formerly of the Packers. New Browns GM John Dorsey obviously has intel on Janis with both being former Packers. Janis was a 2014 seventh-rounder with off-the-charts measurables, but he never got much of a fair shake in Green Bay. He had a monster 2015 Divisional Round playoff game against Arizona, catching seven balls for 145 yards and two touchdowns, but Janis did most of his "damage" in the preseasons. He has six career preseason touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 308 yards. Janis looks to be no more than the No. 4 receiver in Cleveland but has proven to be an excellent special teams gunner chasing down kickoffs and punts. Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter

Speaking Thursday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy called Jeff Janis a "core player on special teams." FYI Davis Mattek and Matt Kelley. McCarthy did add that Janis "does some things exceptionally well as a receiver," but Janis' ship seems to have sailed on offense. 'Tis a pity for Dynasty league early adopters. We will always have the 2015-16 NFC Divisional Round. Source: Tom Silverstein on Twitter

The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood believes it's "unlikely" Jeff Janis will ever develop "significantly more as a receiver" in Green Bay. The fantasy community has long been enamored with Janis, but entering his fourth season, it's probably time to give up the ghost. Janis had a monster playoff game in Arizona a couple years ago but has otherwise managed a career 15-188-1 line in the regular season and is bringing up the rear of the Packers' depth chart heading into camp. Geronimo Allison is the favorite for No. 4 duties. Janis turned 26 last month and is in the final year of his contract. Source: Green Bay Press-Gazette