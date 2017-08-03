Welcome,
date 2017-08-03
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
C.J. Board
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Devon Cajuste
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
David Njoku
(TE)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Jeff Janis | Wide Receiver | #83
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 219
College:
Saginaw Valley
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 7 (236) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Browns agreed to terms with WR Jeff Janis, formerly of the Packers.
New Browns GM John Dorsey obviously has intel on Janis with both being former Packers. Janis was a 2014 seventh-rounder with off-the-charts measurables, but he never got much of a fair shake in Green Bay. He had a monster 2015 Divisional Round playoff game against Arizona, catching seven balls for 145 yards and two touchdowns, but Janis did most of his "damage" in the preseasons. He has six career preseason touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 308 yards. Janis looks to be no more than the No. 4 receiver in Cleveland but has proven to be an excellent special teams gunner chasing down kickoffs and punts.
Mar 30 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Peter Schrager on Twitter
Speaking Thursday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy called Jeff Janis a "core player on special teams."
FYI Davis Mattek and Matt Kelley. McCarthy did add that Janis "does some things exceptionally well as a receiver," but Janis' ship seems to have sailed on offense. 'Tis a pity for Dynasty league early adopters. We will always have the 2015-16 NFC Divisional Round.
Thu, Aug 3, 2017 05:59:00 PM
Source:
Tom Silverstein on Twitter
The Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood believes it's "unlikely" Jeff Janis will ever develop "significantly more as a receiver" in Green Bay.
The fantasy community has long been enamored with Janis, but entering his fourth season, it's probably time to give up the ghost. Janis had a monster playoff game in Arizona a couple years ago but has otherwise managed a career 15-188-1 line in the regular season and is bringing up the rear of the Packers' depth chart heading into camp. Geronimo Allison is the favorite for No. 4 duties. Janis turned 26 last month and is in the final year of his contract.
Wed, Jul 19, 2017 10:14:00 AM
Source:
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Jeff Janis was held without a catch on one target in the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Falcons.
Even with the Packers banged up at receiver down the stretch, Janis could not carve out a role on offense. The Packers view him as a special teams only player. Janis has theoretical big-play ability, but going on 26, he's probably never going to rise above folk hero status in fantasy football.
Sun, Jan 22, 2017 07:09:00 PM
Browns ink ex-Packers preseason star WR Janis
Mar 30 - 12:34 PM
Jeff Janis a 'core player on special teams'
Thu, Aug 3, 2017 05:59:00 PM
Jeff Janis unlikely to develop into WR for GB
Wed, Jul 19, 2017 10:14:00 AM
Jeff Janis held without catch in NFCCG
Sun, Jan 22, 2017 07:09:00 PM
More Jeff Janis Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
16
2
12
.8
6.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
43
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
GB
3
2
16
5.3
8.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
2
79
4.9
39.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
406
0
0
0
2016
GB
16
11
93
5.8
8.5
0
1
2
38
2.4
19.0
0
1
0
119
0
0
0
2017
GB
16
2
12
.8
6.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
43
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 28
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
11
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
MIN
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DET
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Drew Stanton
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Duke Johnson
3
Matt Dayes
4
Darius Jackson
5
Kelvin Taylor
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Carlos Hyde
FB
1
Dan Vitale
2
Marquez Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Ricardo Louis
4
Matt Hazel
5
Bug Howard
WR2
1
Josh Gordon
2
Corey Coleman
3
Kasen Williams
4
Larry Pinkard
5
C.J. Board
WR3
1
Corey Coleman
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Darren Fells
3
Seth DeValve
4
Randall Telfer
5
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Spencer Drango
3
Roderick Johnson
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
2
Chris Barker
3
Christian Schneider
C
1
J.C. Tretter
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
Austin Reiter
3
Geoff Gray
RT
1
Chris Hubbard
2
Donald Stephenson
3
Victor Salako
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
