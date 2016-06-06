Player Page

Charles Leno | Tackle | #72

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 305
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (246) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed LT Charles Leno to a four-year, $38 million extension through 2021.
A 2014 seventh-round pick, Leno has started 29-of-32 games the past two seasons. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 53 tackle out of 76 qualifiers last season after checking in at 49-of-76 the previous year. The Bears see upside in the soon-to-be 26-year-old and keep in tact the left side of their line. At $9.5 million per year, Leno is the league's 14th-highest-paid left tackle. Aug 23 - 12:10 PM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CHI50000.00.0000000000000
2015CHI162020.00.0000000000000
2016CHI161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
2Freddie Stevenson
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Tanner Gentry
5Titus Davis
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Ben Braunecker
5Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3Dieugot Joseph
LG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
3Mitchell Kirsch
RT1Bobby Massie
2William Poehls
K1Connor Barth
2Roberto Aguayo
 

 