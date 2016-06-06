Charles Leno | Tackle | #72 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (25) / 10/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 305 College: Boise State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (246) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 8/23/2017: Signed a five-year, $38.69 million contract. The deal contains $21.5 million guaranteed. 2017: $690,000, 2018-2021: Under Contract Share: Tweet

Bears signed LT Charles Leno to a four-year, $38 million extension through 2021. A 2014 seventh-round pick, Leno has started 29-of-32 games the past two seasons. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 53 tackle out of 76 qualifiers last season after checking in at 49-of-76 the previous year. The Bears see upside in the soon-to-be 26-year-old and keep in tact the left side of their line. At $9.5 million per year, Leno is the league's 14th-highest-paid left tackle. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears LT Charles Leno said he wants to "repay" the team's faith in him. "They believed in me. Now I’ve got to repay them," Leno said. "I know if I’m confident in my technical abilities — which I am and I’m still growing — I know I can play against anybody." Leno struggled last year, but he is still just 24. While he may continue to be a liability in the short term, the Bears obviously believe Leno can develop into a capable starter on the blindside. Source: Chicago Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times' Adam Jahns said Charles Leno is the Bears' starting left tackle. It makes sense after Chicago failed to add any competition of note. Leno struggled at left tackle last season, but the Bears seem to believe he can develop into a quality starter. "He plays much better on the left than right," offensive line coach Dave Magazu said. "A lot of that revolves around some of the things, technically, being more dominant on his right hand than his left." The Bears appear to have improved the interior of their line, but Leno remains a big concern. Source: Chicago Sun-Times