Trey Burton | Tight End | #88

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 235
College: Florida
Contract: view contract details
Eagles TE Trey Burton caught 5-of-6 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Rams.
Burton's day got off to an ominous start when Brent Celek scored on the Eagles' opening drive, but Burton had a score of his own before the first quarter was through. He then scored again in the opening minutes of the second. It was everything fantasy streamers could have hoped for. With Zach Ertz (concussion) expected back for Week 15, Burton won't be on the radar against the Giants' sieve-like tight end defense. Dec 10 - 8:30 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI111515313.910.20200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014PHI1500.0.000510.72.00000000
2015PHI163543.418.00000.0.00000000
2016PHI153732721.88.80100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@KC11010.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NYG273.5000.0000000
4Oct 1@LAC00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8ARZ2168.0100.0000000
6Oct 12@CAR199.0000.0000000
7Oct 23WAS177.0000.0000000
8Oct 29SF22110.5000.0000000
9Nov 5DEN24120.5100.0000000
11Nov 19@DAL00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@SEA44210.5000.0000000
14Dec 10@LAR57114.2200.0000000
15Dec 17@NYGGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25OAKGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Dec 31DALGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Jay Ajayi
3Corey Clement
4Kenjon Barner
5Wendell Smallwood
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Jay Ajayi
3RB1Corey Clement
2Kenjon Barner
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
WR21Torrey Smith
2Nelson Agholor
3Marcus Johnson
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Will Beatty
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Chance Warmack
C1Jason Kelce
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Isaac Seumalo
RT1Lane Johnson
K1Jake Elliott
2Caleb Sturgis
 

 