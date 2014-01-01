Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trey Burton | Tight End | #88
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/29/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 235
College:
Florida
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.746 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles TE Trey Burton caught 5-of-6 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Rams.
Burton's day got off to an ominous start when Brent Celek scored on the Eagles' opening drive, but Burton had a score of his own before the first quarter was through. He then scored again in the opening minutes of the second. It was everything fantasy streamers could have hoped for. With Zach Ertz (concussion) expected back for Week 15, Burton won't be on the radar against the Giants' sieve-like tight end defense.
Dec 10 - 8:30 PM
Trey Burton caught 2-of-4 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Broncos.
Burton picked up the start in place of Zach Ertz (hamstring) and delivered a 27-yard touchdown in Philly's blowout win. Ertz figures to return after the Eagles' Week 10 bye, at which point Burton would resume third-string tight end duties behind Ertz and blocker Brent Celek.
Nov 5 - 5:17 PM
Trey Burton caught four passes for 43 yards in the Eagles' third preseason game.
An athletic slot tight end whom the Eagles tendered at the second-round level, Burton could have a bigger role than expected this year due to the Eagles' slot receiver shortage, but he's unlikely to become a fantasy factor without a severe injury to Zach Ertz. Burton is more of a hold in Dynasty leagues.
Aug 24 - 10:14 PM
Eagles re-signed restricted free agent TE Trey Burton to a one-year, $2.746 million contract.
Burton's passing-game role will shrink with the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, but the Eagles made sure to keep their athletic reserve tight end after Burton's mini-breakout 2016 campaign. Not yet 26 years old, Burton posted a 37-321-1 receiving line on 60 targets last season. A onetime college quarterback, Burton will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Apr 3 - 3:30 PM
Streamer hero TE Burton scores two touchdowns
Dec 10 - 8:30 PM
Trey Burton goes 2/41/1 against Broncos
Nov 5 - 5:17 PM
Trey Burton goes 4-43 against Dolphins
Aug 24 - 10:14 PM
Eagles re-sign Trey Burton
Apr 3 - 3:30 PM
More Trey Burton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Ertz
PHI
(11589)
2
J. Mixon
CIN
(10226)
3
M. Stafford
DET
(8772)
4
D. Martin
TB
(8765)
5
C. Hogan
NE
(8710)
6
A. Cooper
OAK
(7915)
7
M. Ingram
NO
(7722)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(7667)
9
P. Barber
TB
(7222)
10
R. Woods
LAR
(7004)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
PHI
11
15
153
13.9
10.2
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
PHI
15
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
5
10
.7
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
3
54
3.4
18.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
15
37
327
21.8
8.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@KC
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NYG
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
ARZ
2
16
8.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
@CAR
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
SF
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
DEN
2
41
20.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@SEA
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@LAR
5
71
14.2
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYG
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
DAL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
Sidelined
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are "concerned" Carson Wentz has torn his left ACL.
It's a worst case scenario after Wentz went down late in Sunday's win. More should be known after an MRI but it sounds like he's done for the year. Losing Wentz is a major hit to Philly's chances of making a deep playoff run. The Eagles are now forced to turn to Nick Foles at quarterback.
Dec 10
2
Nick Foles
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Jay Ajayi
3
Corey Clement
4
Kenjon Barner
5
Wendell Smallwood
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Jay Ajayi
3RB
1
Corey Clement
2
Kenjon Barner
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Shelton Gibson
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
Sidelined
Zach Ertz (concussion) is inactive for Week 14 against the Rams.
Ertz seemed close to suiting up, but was always on the wrong side of questionable. He should return for Week 15. Trey Burton will be a plug-and-play TE2 in Ertz's absence. Also inactive for the Eagles are OT Will Beatty, WR Marcus Johnson, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Nate Sudfeld and LB Joe Walker.
Dec 10
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2
Will Beatty
LG
1
Stefen Wisniewski
2
Chance Warmack
C
1
Jason Kelce
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Isaac Seumalo
RT
1
Lane Johnson
K
1
Jake Elliott
2
Caleb Sturgis
I.L.
Eagles K Caleb Sturgis (hip) is unlikely to be activated off injured reserve.
Sturgis is eligible to return after being placed on injured reserve following Week 1, but the Eagles are happy with Jake Elliott at kicker. "I would say right now there’s no reason to make a change," ST coordinator Dave Fipp said. It is a tough break for Sturgis, who connected on 85.4 percent of his kicks last year and all but one extra point. In the final year of his deal, Sturgis should easily find a new home in free agency.
Nov 9
Headlines
Matchups: SNF & MNF
Dec 10
Evan Silva breaks down matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in the SNF and MNF games.
More NFL Columns
»
Matchups: SNF & MNF
Dec 10
»
Week 14 Live Blog
Dec 10
»
Week 14 Rankings
Dec 10
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 10
»
Silva's Week 14 Matchups
Dec 10
»
Injury Report: Week 14
Dec 10
»
Weather: Week 14 Forecasts
Dec 9
»
Roundtable: Playoff Conundrums
Dec 8
NFL Headlines
»
Bortles throws for 268 yards, 2 TD in victory
»
Streamer hero TE Burton scores two touchdowns
»
Kupp has second 100-yard game in three weeks
»
Jimmy Graham held without a catch on Sunday
»
Gurley totals 135 yards, two TDs vs. Eagles
»
Alshon Jeffery scores eighth touchdown of '17
»
Demaryius scores as Broncos end losing streak
»
Wilson throws 3 TDs, 3 INTs in loss to Jags
»
Eagles 'concerned' Carson Wentz tore ACL
»
Tyrell Williams catches 75-yard touchdown
»
Fitz climbs to 3rd on All-Time receiving list
»
Carson Wentz done for day with knee injury
All Rights Reserved