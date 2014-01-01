Trey Burton | Tight End | #88

Eagles TE Trey Burton caught 5-of-6 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Rams.

Burton's day got off to an ominous start when Brent Celek scored on the Eagles' opening drive, but Burton had a score of his own before the first quarter was through. He then scored again in the opening minutes of the second. It was everything fantasy streamers could have hoped for. With Zach Ertz (concussion) expected back for Week 15, Burton won't be on the radar against the Giants' sieve-like tight end defense.