Tenny Palepoi | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 298
College: Utah
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Free agent DT Tenny Palepoi is visiting the Bills on Thursday.
Palepoi has graded out poorly at Pro Football Focus both against the run and as a pass rusher for two consecutive seasons. He would serve as depth behind new Bills DT Star Lotulelei, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the team in free agency. Palepoi will turn 28 in December. Apr 12 - 5:09 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Tenny Palepoi Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAC15204241.077.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAC1697160.00.0000000000000
2016LAC1367130.00.0000100000000
2017LAC15204241.077.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17MIA3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24KC0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1PHI4040.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@NYG0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22DEN1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@NE1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19BUF0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23@DAL1121.077.0000000000000
13Dec 3CLE0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10WAS3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16@KC3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31OAK2130.00.0000000000000

