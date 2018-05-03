Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Bryant | Place Kicker | #3

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/29/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 203
College: Baylor
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Falcons re-signed K Matt Bryant to a three-year, $10.5 million contract.
Bryant has been outstanding the past two seasons, nailing 68-of-76 (89.5 percent) field goal attempts. Bryant has connected on at least 85 percent of his field goals in seven of the past eight seasons. He turns 43 in May. Despite Bryant's advanced age, he will remain a premier fantasy kicker in 2018. Mar 5 - 5:29 PM
More Matt Bryant Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017ATL167 - 710 - 139 - 108 - 9343987.23535100.00
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2002NYG169 - 914 - 193 - 40 - 0263281.3303293.82
2003NYG113 - 44 - 54 - 50 - 0111478.61717100.02
2004MIA41 - 10 - 02 - 30 - 03475.01212100.00
2005TB152 - 48 - 810 - 111 - 2212584.03131100.05
2006TB168 - 83 - 35 - 91 - 2172277.3222395.74
2007TB1611 - 1211 - 116 - 70 - 3283384.83434100.06
2008TB1612 - 1215 - 155 - 80 - 3323884.2353697.26
2009ATL52 - 24 - 40 - 21 - 271070.01010100.00
2010ATL1611 - 118 - 98 - 101 - 1283190.34444100.00
2011ATL1611 - 119 - 95 - 72 - 2272993.14545100.00
2012ATL169 - 1010 - 1110 - 134 - 4333886.84444100.01
2013ATL169 - 97 - 85 - 53 - 5242788.93939100.03
2014ATL1610 - 104 - 48 - 87 - 10293290.64040100.00
2015ATL105 - 53 - 46 - 90 - 0141877.82626100.00
2016ATL1612 - 127 - 89 - 96 - 8343791.9565798.20
2017ATL167 - 710 - 139 - 108 - 9343987.23535100.00
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10@CHI1 - 11 - 11 - 10 - 033100.022100.00
2Sep 17GB0 - 00 - 00 - 02 - 222100.044100.00
3Sep 24@DET0 - 01 - 12 - 20 - 033100.033100.00
4Oct 1BUF1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.022100.00
6Oct 15MIA0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 21250.022100.00
7Oct 22@NE0 - 00 - 20 - 00 - 002.011100.00
8Oct 29@NYJ2 - 21 - 11 - 10 - 044100.011100.00
9Nov 5@CAR0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.022100.00
10Nov 12DAL1 - 10 - 00 - 01 - 122100.033100.00
11Nov 20@SEA1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.044100.00
12Nov 26TB0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.044100.00
13Dec 3MIN0 - 02 - 21 - 20 - 03475.000.00
14Dec 7NO1 - 10 - 00 - 01 - 122100.022100.00
15Dec 18@TB0 - 00 - 10 - 01 - 11250.033100.00
16Dec 24@NO0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.011100.00
17Dec 31CAR0 - 03 - 31 - 11 - 155100.011100.00

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
4Terrence Magee
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Marvin Hall
3Nick Williams
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Reggie Davis
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Austin Hooper
2Eric Saubert
3Alex Gray
LT1Jake Matthews
2Daniel Brunskill
LG1Andy Levitre
2Ben Garland
C1Alex Mack
2Jamil Douglas
RG1Wes Schweitzer
2Sean Harlow
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Ty Sambrailo
K1Matt Bryant
 

 