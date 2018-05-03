Matt Bryant | Place Kicker | #3

Bryant has been outstanding the past two seasons, nailing 68-of-76 (89.5 percent) field goal attempts. Bryant has connected on at least 85 percent of his field goals in seven of the past eight seasons. He turns 43 in May. Despite Bryant's advanced age, he will remain a premier fantasy kicker in 2018.

Impending free agent K Matt Bryant said the Falcons have said they want to re-sign him.

"From my understanding, there have been several calls that have said we're going to get something done," Bryant said. "So, wanting me back, that's what they've told my agent." Bryant will turn 43 in May, but he did not show any signs of slowing down last season, hitting 87 percent of his kicks including 8-of-9 from 50 yards or more. Bryant is likely looking for north of $3 million a year.