Erik Swoope | Tight End | #86

Sidelined

Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) may not be fully ready for the start of training camp.

"We are not going to be rushing him," Irsay said. "We are going to make sure, if we need an extra arm in camp, as we start doing our work, we will be prepared for that." It makes perfect sense for the Colts to hold Luck out until he is 100 percent, and it sounds like that could mean he misses some time early in camp. There has been no indication Luck is in danger of missing Week 1.