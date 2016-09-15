Kerry Hyder | Defensive Lineman | #61

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bauer or Bats
Aug 13
Daily Dose: Bryce Harper Hurt
Aug 13
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 12
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday
Aug 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
X-rays negative on Nolan Arenado's left hand
Smoak slugs 32nd homer as Jays beat Bucs
Kershaw (back) cleared for simulated game
Travis Shaw (foot) expected to return Tues.
McCutchen (knee) back in lineup on Sunday
George Springer getting the day off vs. TEX
Window expires on Ian Kinsler waiver claim
SD signs manager Andy Green to extension
Brent Suter to DL with strained rotator cuff
Miguel Cabrera (back, hip) out of lineup Sun.
Nats put Bryce Harper (knee) on disabled list
Yoenis Cespedes getting the day off Sunday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions DE Hyder suffers severe Achilles injury
Irsay: Luck back 'around' start of season
Golladay erupts for 2 TDs in preseason debut
Bears take flier on failed Bucs kicker Aguayo
Colts GM: Luck's arm stronger than last year
Bills promote rookie Peterman to 2nd team
Bears WR Wheaton out with broken finger
Report: Marqise Lee avoids serious injury
Fournette (foot) absent from practice Sun.
Marqise Lee carted off at Jaguars practice
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
Cam Newton limited to red-zone work Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley: LTi Printing 200 results
DNF for Allgaier in XFINITY race at Mid-Ohio
J.J. Yeley: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Cody Coughlin: DNF in Michigan truck race
Wendell Chavous: LTi Printing 200 results
Ross Chastain: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Stewart Friesen: LTi Printing 200 results
Eggleston rolls to 4th K&N West season win
Ranger earns fourth pole at Trois-Rivières
Eggleston on pole for K&N West at Evergreen
Sam Hornish Jr. wins Mid-Ohio Challenge
Wallace Jr wins LTi Printing 200 in Michigan
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
Thomas climbs to T4 with third-round 69
Stroud nudges to T2 w/ even-par 71 in R3
Stroud T3 w/ R2 68; leads PGA in SG: Putting
Garcia among notable MCs at 99th PGA
Jason Day two back after R2 of the 99th PGA
Darkness strands afternoon wave at the PGA
F. Molinari big move with R2 bogey-free 64
Matsuyama co-leads PGA after bogey-free 64
Fox spins 66 on Day 2 at Quail Hollow Club
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Callaway, six others suspended for opener
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United hammer West Ham at Old Trafford
Eriksen assists twice as Spurs open with win
Shelvey the goat as Newcastle fall in opener
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kerry Hyder | Defensive Lineman | #61
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 270
College:
Texas Tech
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions coach Jim Caldwell admitted the injury suffered by LE Kerry Hyder in Sunday's preseason opener "doesn't look good."
Caldwell called the injury "significant." We suspect Hyder has a torn Achilles'. The Lions' 2016 sack leader with eight, Hyder's loss is a huge blow to a defense otherwise painfully short on pass rush. Offensively, expect the Lions to maintain a slow-paced offense designed to keep their defense off the field.
Aug 13 - 5:08 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Lions DE Kerry Hyder was carted off with a left leg injury in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts.
He went down on the Lions' second defensive series and has already been ruled out for the game. With Ziggy Ansah (ankle) and Cornelius Washington (ankle) both hurt and Armonty Bryant facing a four-game suspension, this could be a big blow to the Lions' pass rush. Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks in 2016.
Aug 13 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Michael Rothstein on Twitter
Lions tendered exclusive rights free agent DE Kerry Hyder.
Detroit also extended tenders to WR T.J. Jones and DE Brandon Copeland. All three will earn the league minimum in 2017. Hyder surprisingly led the Lions with eight sacks last season, but five of those came in the first four weeks. Detroit still will be looking for upgrades along the defensive line.
Mar 8 - 11:22 AM
Source:
Pro Football Talk
Lions DE Kerry Hyder recorded two sacks Week 1 against the Colts.
A 2014 undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Sunday was just Hyder's second career appearance in the NFL. He made the most of the opportunity with two sacks, and it appears likely he carves out a rotational role behind starters Ezekiel Ansah and Devin Taylor.
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 10:31:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Lions DE Hyder suffers severe Achilles injury
Aug 13 - 5:08 PM
Kerry Hyder carted off with left leg injury
Aug 13 - 2:02 PM
Lions tender Kerry Hyder, two others
Mar 8 - 11:22 AM
Kerry Hyder has two sacks Week 1
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 10:31:00 AM
More Kerry Hyder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(6105)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(4841)
3
A. Luck
IND
(4297)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(4198)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(3920)
6
D. Martin
TB
(3909)
7
J. Matthews
BUF
(3892)
8
K. Hunt
KC
(3804)
9
L. Bell
PIT
(3764)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3744)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
16
23
14
37
8.0
44
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Kerry Hyder's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kerry Hyder's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kerry Hyder's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kerry Hyder's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
2
1
3
2.0
17
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
1
0
1
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
2
1
3
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
2
0
2
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Jared Abbrederis
4
Michael Rector
5
Ryan Spadola
I.L.
Lions placed WR Ryan Spadola (chest) on injured reserve.
It's a procedural move after Spadola was waived/injured. Detroit activated S Don Carey from NFI in a corresponding move.
Aug 3
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
4
Keshawn Martin
5
Noel Thomas
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Tim Wright
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
3
Corey Robinson
4
Storm Norton
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Joe Dahl
3
Matt Rotheram
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell said LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is "on track" with his rehab.
"He’s making really good progress. Beyond that, he’s out of his sling, so he’s working at it," said Caldwell. Decker had a 4-6 month timetable back in early June. He opened camp on the active/PUP list and is a candidate to miss the first six weeks on reserve/PUP. The Lions are hoping Greg Robinson beats out Cyrus Kouandjio for their starting left tackle vacancy.
Jul 29
4
Nick Becton
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
»
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
NFL Headlines
»
Lions DE Hyder suffers severe Achilles injury
»
Irsay: Luck back 'around' start of season
»
Golladay erupts for 2 TDs in preseason debut
»
Bears take flier on failed Bucs kicker Aguayo
»
Colts GM: Luck's arm stronger than last year
»
Bills promote rookie Peterman to 2nd team
»
Bears WR Wheaton out with broken finger
»
Report: Marqise Lee avoids serious injury
»
Fournette (foot) absent from practice Sun.
»
Marqise Lee carted off at Jaguars practice
»
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
»
Cam Newton limited to red-zone work Sunday
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved