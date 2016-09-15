Kerry Hyder | Defensive Lineman | #61

Caldwell called the injury "significant." We suspect Hyder has a torn Achilles'. The Lions' 2016 sack leader with eight, Hyder's loss is a huge blow to a defense otherwise painfully short on pass rush. Offensively, expect the Lions to maintain a slow-paced offense designed to keep their defense off the field.

He went down on the Lions' second defensive series and has already been ruled out for the game. With Ziggy Ansah (ankle) and Cornelius Washington (ankle) both hurt and Armonty Bryant facing a four-game suspension, this could be a big blow to the Lions' pass rush. Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks in 2016.