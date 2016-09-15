Player Page

Kerry Hyder | Defensive Lineman | #61

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 270
College: Texas Tech
Contract: view contract details
Lions coach Jim Caldwell admitted the injury suffered by LE Kerry Hyder in Sunday's preseason opener "doesn't look good."
Caldwell called the injury "significant." We suspect Hyder has a torn Achilles'. The Lions' 2016 sack leader with eight, Hyder's loss is a huge blow to a defense otherwise painfully short on pass rush. Offensively, expect the Lions to maintain a slow-paced offense designed to keep their defense off the field. Aug 13 - 5:08 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET10000.00.0000000000000
2016DET162314378.0445.5000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND2132.0178.5000000000000
2Sep 18TEN1011.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@GB2021.044.0000000000000
4Oct 2@CHI1011.011.0000000000000
5Oct 9PHI1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16LAR3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS3030.00.0000100000000
8Oct 30@HOU2240.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN2132.0147.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24MIN0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NO1230.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11CHI2021.088.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG1450.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL0220.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB0110.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
5Ryan Spadola
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Tim Wright
LT1Greg Robinson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Corey Robinson
4Storm Norton
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
3Brandon Thomas
C1Travis Swanson
2Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
3Matt Rotheram
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Taylor Decker
4Nick Becton
K1Matt Prater
 

 