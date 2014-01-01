Garry Gilliam | Tackle | #79 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (26) / 11/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 315 College: Penn State Contract: view contract details [x] 4/17/2017: Signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract. The deal contains $1.4 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks RFA Garry Gilliam signed a one-year, $2.2-million offer sheet with the 49ers. The deal includes $1.4 million guaranteed. The Seahawks now have five days to match. Since Gilliam is a former undrafted free agent and the Seahawks only gave him the low tender, they will not receive any compensation if they decline the offer sheet. The 49ers initially offered Gilliam a multi-year deal, but he wants to take his chances in free agency next spring. He will have that opportunity regardless of what happens. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia reports restricted free agent Seahawks OT Garry Gilliam turned down a multi-year offer from the 49ers, but "the lines of communication" remain open. The sides have until next Friday to reach agreement on an offer sheet. If they don't, Gilliam will be forced to sign his one-year, $1.797 million tender from the Seahawks. A former UDFA, Gilliam wouldn't generate draft-pick compensation if he signs with the Niners and the 'Hawks decline to match. Source: Sheil Kapadia on Twitter

Seahawks restricted free agent OT Garry Gilliam visited the 49ers on Thursday. A former UDFA, Gilliam was tendered at the original-round/$1.797 million level. That means the Seahawks will receive no compensation if Gilliam signs an offer sheet with the 49ers and they decide not to match. Gilliam has started 29 games over the past two seasons, but generally struggled. He would be a body for the rebuilding 49ers. Source: Field Yates on Twitter