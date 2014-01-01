Player Page

Weather | Roster

Garry Gilliam | Tackle | #79

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315
College: Penn State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Seahawks RFA Garry Gilliam signed a one-year, $2.2-million offer sheet with the 49ers.
The deal includes $1.4 million guaranteed. The Seahawks now have five days to match. Since Gilliam is a former undrafted free agent and the Seahawks only gave him the low tender, they will not receive any compensation if they decline the offer sheet. The 49ers initially offered Gilliam a multi-year deal, but he wants to take his chances in free agency next spring. He will have that opportunity regardless of what happens. Apr 17 - 8:52 PM
Source: ESPN
More Garry Gilliam Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA141010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SEA140000.00.0000000000000
2015SEA163030.00.0000001000000
2016SEA141010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Brandon Cottom
2Tre Madden
3Malcolm Johnson
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Tyler Slavin
5Rodney Smith
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Kenny Lawler
4Jamel Johnson
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Ronnie Shields
5Joe Sommers
LT1George Fant
2Rees Odhiambo
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Will Pericak
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Robert Myers
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Garry Gilliam
K1Blair Walsh
2John Lunsford
 

 