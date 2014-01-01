Welcome,
[X]
Garry Gilliam | Tackle | #79
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
George Farmer
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
John Lunsford
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Garry Gilliam | Tackle | #79
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
College:
Penn State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/17/2017: Signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract. The deal contains $1.4 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks RFA Garry Gilliam signed a one-year, $2.2-million offer sheet with the 49ers.
The deal includes $1.4 million guaranteed. The Seahawks now have five days to match. Since Gilliam is a former undrafted free agent and the Seahawks only gave him the low tender, they will not receive any compensation if they decline the offer sheet. The 49ers initially offered Gilliam a multi-year deal, but he wants to take his chances in free agency next spring. He will have that opportunity regardless of what happens.
Apr 17 - 8:52 PM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Sheil Kapadia reports restricted free agent Seahawks OT Garry Gilliam turned down a multi-year offer from the 49ers, but "the lines of communication" remain open.
The sides have until next Friday to reach agreement on an offer sheet. If they don't, Gilliam will be forced to sign his one-year, $1.797 million tender from the Seahawks. A former UDFA, Gilliam wouldn't generate draft-pick compensation if he signs with the Niners and the 'Hawks decline to match.
Apr 14 - 12:17 PM
Source:
Sheil Kapadia on Twitter
Seahawks restricted free agent OT Garry Gilliam visited the 49ers on Thursday.
A former UDFA, Gilliam was tendered at the original-round/$1.797 million level. That means the Seahawks will receive no compensation if Gilliam signs an offer sheet with the 49ers and they decide not to match. Gilliam has started 29 games over the past two seasons, but generally struggled. He would be a body for the rebuilding 49ers.
Apr 13 - 4:54 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
The Seahawks have tendered restricted free agent RT Garry Gilliam at the original-round level.
That's $1.797 million. Since Gilliam is a former undrafted free agent, it means the Seahawks will receive no compensation if he signs an offer sheet elsewhere and they decide not to match. Gilliam has started 29 games over the past two seasons, but not been effective. Ideally, he would be a backup right tackle.
Mar 6 - 5:29 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Seahawks RFA Gilliam signs offer sheet w/SF
Apr 17 - 8:52 PM
Report: Gilliam turned down multi-year offer
Apr 14 - 12:17 PM
RFA Garry Gilliam visits 49ers on Thursday
Apr 13 - 4:54 PM
Seahawks tender Garry Gilliam at lowest level
Mar 6 - 5:29 PM
More Garry Gilliam Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SEA
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Eddie Lacy
Sidelined
New Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy's contract includes monthly weight clauses.
Lacy gets $55,000 for every month he meets the team's target weight. It's 255 for May, 250 for June and August, and 245 for the season. It jibes with Pete Carroll's Tuesday assertion that the Seahawks want Lacy to play in the 240s. Even with Lacy currently in the 260s, they're perfectly reasonable goals. Lacy will be on the wrong side of a career crossroads if he can't get in shape this season.
Mar 16
2
Thomas Rawls
3
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will compete for the top spot at running back.
It is not a surprising statement as the Seahawks preach competition at every position, but it is promising Carroll still sees Prosise as a possibility at starter after questioning his durability earlier this offseason. No matter who "wins" the competition, both guys will have a role.
Mar 2
4
Alex Collins
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Eddie Lacy
2
Thomas Rawls
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Brandon Cottom
2
Tre Madden
3
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
4
Tyler Slavin
5
Rodney Smith
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
ESPN's Sheil Kapadia told Next Level Fantasy's Mike Clay Tyler Lockett (broken leg) is ahead of schedule and should be ready for Week 1.
Coach Pete Carroll said the same in January, but it is good to hear it from someone other than the notoriously optimistic coach. While Paul Richardson made a splash in the playoffs, Lockett has proven he can be a dangerous weapon when given the chance. Unfortunately, those chances have not come as consistently as his fantasy owners would like through two seasons.
Mar 18
3
Kenny Lawler
4
Jamel Johnson
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Ronnie Shields
5
Joe Sommers
LT
1
George Fant
2
Rees Odhiambo
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
Sidelined
Seahawks GM John Schneider was "impressed" by new OL Luke Joeckel's performance at guard last season.
The Seahawks have said Joeckel is a candidate at both left tackle and left guard, but Schneider's comments indicate he could start out on the interior. His 2016 playing time was brief for the Jaguars, but Joeckel appeared more competent at guard than tackle before shredding his knee.
Mar 28
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Will Pericak
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Robert Myers
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Blair Walsh
2
John Lunsford
