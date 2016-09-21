Bennie Fowler | Wide Receiver | #16

Bennie Fowler caught 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Chargers in Week 1.

And 2017 has its version of Kevin Ogletree. Fowler matched his career total for TDs with Trevor Siemian scrambling to find him for a five-yard score, and as the primary option up the seam for a six-yard strike for his second TD. The Michigan State product operated out of the slot and was used mostly in pass situations, and it was somewhat interesting that he was used on 38 of 69 snaps on offense while the Broncos held a lead for most of the game. Still, the Broncos passing attack isn't potent enough to have three valuable wide receivers, so he's not worth adding in most leagues.