Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bennie Fowler | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212
College: Michigan State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bennie Fowler caught 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Chargers in Week 1.
And 2017 has its version of Kevin Ogletree. Fowler matched his career total for TDs with Trevor Siemian scrambling to find him for a five-yard score, and as the primary option up the seam for a six-yard strike for his second TD. The Michigan State product operated out of the slot and was used mostly in pass situations, and it was somewhat interesting that he was used on 38 of 69 snaps on offense while the Broncos held a lead for most of the game. Still, the Broncos passing attack isn't potent enough to have three valuable wide receivers, so he's not worth adding in most leagues. Sep 12 - 2:23 AM
Source: Pro Football Focus
More Bennie Fowler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DEN132121.07.00200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DEN161620312.712.70000.0.00000000
2016DEN131114511.213.20200.0.00000000
Bennie Fowler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Bennie Fowler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bennie Fowler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Bennie Fowler's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC3217.0200.0000000
2Sep 17DALGame scheduled for 9/17 4:25 PM ET
3Sep 24@BUFGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1OAKGame scheduled for 10/1 4:25 PM ET
6Oct 15NYGGame scheduled for 10/15 8:30 PM ET
7Oct 22@LACGame scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
8Oct 30@KCGame scheduled for 10/30 8:30 PM ET
9Nov 5@PHIGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12NEGame scheduled for 11/12 8:30 PM ET
11Nov 19CINGame scheduled for 11/19 4:25 PM ET
12Nov 26@OAKGame scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13Dec 3@MIAGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10NYJGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 14@INDGame scheduled for 12/14 8:25 PM ET
16Dec 24@WASGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31KCGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Brock Osweiler
4Chad Kelly
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Isaiah McKenzie
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2Jeff Heuerman
3AJ Derby
4Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
LG1Max Garcia
2Allen Barbre
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
RT1Menelik Watson
2Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 