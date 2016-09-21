Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Bennie Fowler | Wide Receiver | #16
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 212
College:
Michigan State
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bennie Fowler caught 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Chargers in Week 1.
And 2017 has its version of Kevin Ogletree. Fowler matched his career total for TDs with Trevor Siemian scrambling to find him for a five-yard score, and as the primary option up the seam for a six-yard strike for his second TD. The Michigan State product operated out of the slot and was used mostly in pass situations, and it was somewhat interesting that he was used on 38 of 69 snaps on offense while the Broncos held a lead for most of the game. Still, the Broncos passing attack isn't potent enough to have three valuable wide receivers, so he's not worth adding in most leagues.
Sep 12 - 2:23 AM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post left Bennie Fowler off his projection for the Broncos' 53-man roster.
He also left off Marlon Brown. Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie are all locks, leaving four players—Fowler, Brown, Cody Latimer and Jordan Taylor—to battle for the last two spots at wide receiver. Wolfe believes Latimer will make the team because of his special teams prowess while Taylor's size gives him the edge over Fowler and Brown.
Jun 23 - 2:26 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Broncos WR Bennie Fowler (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Fowler returned to practice last week, but is still getting back into shape. He'll compete for a sub-package role when healthy.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Broncos WR Bennie Fowler (elbow) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Colts.
Reports surfaced earlier this week that Fowler was cleared to practice but that hasn't happened yet. Fowler remains week to week.
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Bennie Fowler scores two TDs in win vs. LAC
Sep 12 - 2:23 AM
Wolfe leaves Fowler off roster projection
Jun 23 - 2:26 PM
Bennie Fowler (elbow) limited Wednesday
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Bennie Fowler (elbow) ruled out for Week 2
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 02:42:00 PM
More Bennie Fowler Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DEN
1
3
21
21.0
7.0
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DEN
16
16
203
12.7
12.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
13
11
145
11.2
13.2
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
3
21
7.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
DAL
Game scheduled for 9/17 4:25 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@BUF
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
OAK
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:25 PM ET
6
Oct 15
NYG
Game scheduled for 10/15 8:30 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@LAC
Game scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
8
Oct 30
@KC
Game scheduled for 10/30 8:30 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@PHI
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NE
Game scheduled for 11/12 8:30 PM ET
11
Nov 19
CIN
Game scheduled for 11/19 4:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@OAK
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@MIA
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
NYJ
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15
Dec 14
@IND
Game scheduled for 12/14 8:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@WAS
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
KC
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Paxton Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss five weeks.
It explains why the Broncos felt so much urgency to get Brock Osweiler signed on Saturday. NFL Network is calling Lynch's injury a "bruise," but it's clearly more significant than that. There are no plans to I.R. him yet.
Sep 2
3
Brock Osweiler
4
Chad Kelly
PUP
Broncos placed QB Chad Kelly (wrist) on the reserve/NFI list.
It means he's ineligible to play until Week 7 at soonest, although Kelly isn't expected to be active at all for the Broncos this year after major surgery on his right (throwing) wrist. In other news, 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch was so dreadful this preseason that the Broncos reunited with Brock Osweiler to operate as Trevor Siemian's backup.
Sep 2
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3
Devontae Booker
Sidelined
Devontae Booker (wrist) will undergo a CT scan on Friday.
Booker said his injured wrist is "pain-free" and if Friday's CT scan comes back clean, he should be cleared to resume practicing. Coming off a pedestrian rookie year, Booker will begin his sophomore campaign behind starter C.J. Anderson.
Sep 6
4
De'Angelo Henderson
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
Questionable
Demaryius Thomas caught 5-of-8 targets for 67 yards against the Chargers in Week 1.
He's had a tougher time against the Chargers defense recently and he was held in check in the first half. Thomas' groin injury from the preseason looked like a non-issue and there's no indication that injury has anything to do with his 2016 left hip ailment. Thomas was just a shade below his 9.0 targets per game from last year, so there's no reason to adjust your expectations. Fantasy owners can pencil him in as a WR2 against the Cowboys for Week 2.
Sep 12
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Isaiah McKenzie
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
Jeff Heuerman
3
AJ Derby
4
Jake Butt
PUP
Broncos placed fifth-round TE Jake Butt (knee) on the reserve/NFI list.
Butt tore his ACL late in December, so it was always unlikely he was ready for the season. The rookie will miss at least the first six games, and he could be out for longer.
Sep 2
LT
1
Garett Bolles
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Allen Barbre
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Menelik Watson
2
Donald Stephenson
K
1
Brandon McManus
