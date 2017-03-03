Jeremiah Sirles | Tackle

Latest News Recent News

Panthers signed OL Jeremiah Sirles, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year contract. Sirles has experience at guard and tackle but will likely replace Andrew Norwell at left guard. Sirles played in 28 games and made 14 starts for the Vikings the last two seasons, with most of his time coming at left guard. Source: Max Henson on Twitter

The Panthers will host free agent OL Jeremiah Sirles on Monday. The Vikings nontendered Sirles, making him an unrestricted free agent. He played 365 snaps in a swing role last year and has starting experience. Sirles would give the Panthers veteran insurance after the departure of Andrew Norwell. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Vikings will not place a restricted free agent tender on T/G Jeremiah Sirles. This news comes straight from Sirles' agent, Chris Gittings. Placing the lowest tender on Sirles would have cost the Vikings only $1.9 million, but Minnesota wants to clear as much cap room as possible to accommodate Kirk Cousins. Sirles logged 365 snaps at three positions last season with most of his time coming at left guard. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune