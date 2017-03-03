Player Page

Jeremiah Sirles | Tackle

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/8/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Nebraska
Contract: view contract details
Panthers signed OL Jeremiah Sirles, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year contract.
Sirles has experience at guard and tackle but will likely replace Andrew Norwell at left guard. Sirles played in 28 games and made 14 starts for the Vikings the last two seasons, with most of his time coming at left guard. Mar 23 - 11:44 AM
Source: Max Henson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIN140000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014FA 20000.00.0000000000000
2016MIN141010.00.0000000000000
2017MIN140000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
3Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Christian McCaffrey
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
3Jarius Wright
4Damiere Byrd
5Fred Ross
6Rasheed Bailey
WR21Torrey Smith
2Curtis Samuel
3Mose Frazier
4Austin Duke
5Jamaal Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
2Curtis Samuel
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Evan Baylis
4Kent Taylor
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
LG1Greg Van Roten
2Dorian Johnson
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Zach Banner
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 