Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeremiah Sirles | Tackle
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/8/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Nebraska
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers signed OL Jeremiah Sirles, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year contract.
Sirles has experience at guard and tackle but will likely replace Andrew Norwell at left guard. Sirles played in 28 games and made 14 starts for the Vikings the last two seasons, with most of his time coming at left guard.
Mar 23 - 11:44 AM
Source:
Max Henson on Twitter
The Panthers will host free agent OL Jeremiah Sirles on Monday.
The Vikings nontendered Sirles, making him an unrestricted free agent. He played 365 snaps in a swing role last year and has starting experience. Sirles would give the Panthers veteran insurance after the departure of Andrew Norwell.
Mar 17 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Vikings will not place a restricted free agent tender on T/G Jeremiah Sirles.
This news comes straight from Sirles' agent, Chris Gittings. Placing the lowest tender on Sirles would have cost the Vikings only $1.9 million, but Minnesota wants to clear as much cap room as possible to accommodate Kirk Cousins. Sirles logged 365 snaps at three positions last season with most of his time coming at left guard.
Mar 2 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Vikings re-signed exclusive rights free agent RT Jeremiah Sirles.
Sirles started 11 games last season, earning PFF's No. 56 tackle grade out of 76 qualifiers. Sirles should face competition to keep the Vikings' right tackle position this year.
Fri, Mar 3, 2017 03:29:00 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Panthers sign OL Jeremiah Sirles to 1-yr deal
Mar 23 - 11:44 AM
Panthers meeting with Jeremiah Sirles
Mar 17 - 2:16 PM
Vikings won't place tender on Jeremiah Sirles
Mar 2 - 2:33 PM
Vikings bring back RT Jeremiah Sirles
Fri, Mar 3, 2017 03:29:00 PM
More Jeremiah Sirles Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIN
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
FA
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
MIN
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
3
Jarius Wright
4
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers tendered ERFAs WR Damiere Byrd, C Tyler Larsen, TE Chris Manhertz and P Michael Palardy.
The Panthers did not extend a tender to OG Dan France, who was also an exclusive rights free agent. Injuries and Kelvin Benjamin's surprise trade to Buffalo forced Byrd into a larger than expected role last season. He really hit his stride late in the season with a pair of touchdowns in Week 15 but finished the year on I.R. with a knee injury. Byrd turned 25 in January.
Mar 9
5
Fred Ross
6
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers second-year WR Curtis Samuel (ankle) needed surgery to repair both a broken bone and ligament damage following his Week 10 injury.
Samuel caught 15 passes for a measly 115 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie. He was hurt far more often than he was healthy, as he also battled back and hamstring issues. Samuel was finally sent to I.R. in late November. He currently has no timetable for recovery and remains in a boot and rehab. The team is optimistic Samuel will be ready for training camp come July.
Feb 7
3
Mose Frazier
4
Austin Duke
5
Jamaal Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
2
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Evan Baylis
4
Kent Taylor
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Greg Van Roten
2
Dorian Johnson
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Zach Banner
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
