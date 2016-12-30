Allen Hurns | Wide Receiver | #88

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Disabled Dodgers
Aug 23
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
MLB Live Chat
Aug 22
MLB Power Rankings: Week 21
Aug 22
Daily Dose: Rolling Rodon
Aug 22
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 21
Daily Dose: Oh No, Not Sano!
Aug 21
Top 10 Prospects: August 21
Aug 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) cleared for rehab starts
Kyle Gibson dominates in win over White Sox
Yangervis Solarte homers, drives in six runs
Doug Fister tosses one-hitter in Cleveland
Eduardo Nunez homers, drives in five Tuesday
Royals' Herrera feeling tightness in forearm
Lucas Sims shuts out Mariners over six frames
Jackie Bradley to undergo MRI on left thumb
Kipnis to have MRI on hamstring Wednesday
MRI negative on Danny Salazar's right elbow
X-rays negative for Bryant; left hand bruise
Cueto (forearm) goes three scoreless in AAA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Happy as a Cam
Aug 23
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns again shopping Osweiler via trade?
Allen Hurns on trade block in Jacksonville?
Woodhead missing practice with hammy issue
Charles Sims to be Bucs' passing-down back
Rob Gronkowski changes diet, cuts out booze
OBJ 'could miss a week or two' of reg. season
Kizer named starter for third preseason game
Prosise has groin injury; Seahawks concerned
Browns release DL Desmond Bryant, save $3M
Odell Beckham's MRI confirms ankle sprain
Gillislee back as full practice participant
Ty Montgomery (leg) back at practice Tuesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Seekonk Speedway-Max Zachem's time to shine
Solomito looks to rebound at Seekonk, MA
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Dean 11th in Springfield, 3rd in ARS points
Kevin Lacroix: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Lapcevich: 9th at Riverside, 3rd in points
Lee: 5th at Springfield, 4th in ARCA points
Herbst: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
A.J. Fike: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
Kennington: 3rd at Antigonish, 4th in points
Alex Tagliani: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
Praytor: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kjeldsen makes another bid to win home event
Reed returns to New York for defense @ The NT
Pieters is odds favorite for Denmark defense
Late rally yields solo 3rd for Webb Simpson
Schniederjans bogey-free 64; career-best 2nd
Stenson wins Wyndham for sixth TOUR title
Sabbatini ends w/ 64; first top 10 since 2015
Armour posts -17; first top 10 in 118 months
Otaegui wins 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Plays
World No.1238 Norris wins Fiji International
Rookie Schniederjans vying for first TOUR win
Na climbs to T2 at Wyndham after R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Orgeron pegs LSU QB Danny Etling to start
Clemson names QB Kelly Bryant starter for '17
ECU names Garnder Minshew starting QB
Bruins, Badgers schedule games for 2029, 2030
Seth Collins (finger) ruled out for opener
Wyoming WR James Price breaks collarbone
Pitt names USC transfer QB Max Browne starter
FAU seeking offensive guidance from Briles
NC State boots 4-star frosh WR Thompson
Ex-OSU RB Carr transfers to D2 A&M Kingsville
Iowa suspends starting CB for Wyoming game
Rutgers tabs ex-UL QB Bolin as starter
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 3
Aug 23
The Bargain Hunter - Week 3
Aug 22
FPL Draft Recap Week 2
Aug 21
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
New-arrival Hoedt to "develop alongside" VVD
Brighton second-string prevail in cup
Pugh and Fraser goals send Cherries through
Swansea 16.5m bid for Hull's Clucas accepted
Barca hoping 4th time's a charm for Coutinho
Bartley suffers knee injury in cup win
Rondon back in the middle in cup win
Troy Deeney returns to starting lineup
Swiss star suffers a minor strain
Burnley add Chris Wood to their strike force
Sterling saves the day with late equalizer
City rally late to spoil Rooney's 200th goal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Allen Hurns | Wide Receiver | #88
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 201
College:
Miami (FL)
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/2/2016: Signed a five-year, $40.6 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including an initial roster bonus of $4 million. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2017: $7 million, 2018: $6.9 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $7.9 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: $9.55 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Florida Times Union's Ryan O'Halloran "guesses" the Jaguars are shopping Allen Hurns on the trade block.
Hurns has yet to play this preseason despite being relatively healthy. He missed a bunch of action last season due to a severe hamstring strain. GM Dave Caldwell just signed Hurns to a "five-year, $40.6 million" deal last June, but he appears to already be falling out of favor with guys like Marqise Lee playing well last season and rookie Dede Westbrook impressing this summer. Hurns likely wouldn't fetch much in the trade department coming off a really down 2016.
Aug 23 - 10:07 AM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Jaguars WR Allen Hurns added weight this offseason.
Hurns says he bulked up to avoid the hamstring issues that sidelined him last year. He spent the offseason working out in Phoenix and is fully healthy for OTAs. Coming off a down season, Hurns is facing competition from Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee for targets behind Allen Robinson.
May 26 - 7:19 PM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Allen Hurns (hamstring) said he will not play Week 17 against the Colts.
He finishes the season with 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns a year after going over 1,000 yards and landing a four-year, $40 million contract.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 11:56:00 AM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Jaguars declared WR Allen Hurns, QB Brandon Allen, WR Arrelious Benn, LB Sean Porter, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, and DT Jordan Hill inactive for Week 16 against the Titans.
Hurns remains out indefinitely with a severe hamstring strain.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Allen Hurns on trade block in Jacksonville?
Aug 23 - 10:07 AM
Allen Hurns added weight in offseason
May 26 - 7:19 PM
Allen Hurns out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 11:56:00 AM
Jaguars declare Week 16 inactives
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:48:00 AM
More Allen Hurns Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Martin
TB
(5833)
2
M. Bryant
PIT
(5744)
3
A. Luck
IND
(5697)
4
M. Gillislee
NE
(5543)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(5507)
6
D. Cook
MIN
(5501)
7
C. Anderson
DEN
(5464)
8
L. Blount
PHI
(5447)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(5274)
10
T. Montgomery
GB
(5260)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
JAC
16
51
677
42.3
13.3
2
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
15
64
1031
68.7
16.1
5
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
11
35
477
43.4
13.6
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Allen Hurns's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Allen Hurns's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Allen Hurns's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Allen Hurns's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
4
75
18.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAC
5
64
12.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
2
47
23.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
5
74
14.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
4
45
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
7
98
14.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
1
12
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
Sidelined
Leonard Fournette (foot) has been ruled out for the Jaguars' third preseason game.
It's a quick rule-out, but the Jaguars do play Thursday night on a short week. The third preseason game is viewed as the most important as the regular-season dress rehearsal, and it's unlikely Fournette will play in the fourth one. If he's done for the summer, Fournette will have played just 12 snaps. He said he'll play Week 1, but this is the same foot that hampered Fournette at LSU.
Aug 21
2
Chris Ivory
3
T.J. Yeldon
Sidelined
T.J. Yeldon exited the second preseason game with a hamstring injury.
The severity of the injury is not known, but it is another setback for a player who has struggled with injuries throughout his short career and sat out the entire offseason program with an ankle issue. Yeldon's spot as the third-down back is likely secure, but that could change if he is not able to get and stay healthy.
Aug 19
4
Corey Grant
5
DuJuan Harris
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Shane Wynn
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Marqise Lee
Sidelined
Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (ankle) says he expects to be ready for Week 1.
This is a great sign for Lee, who was previously thought to have a high-ankle sprain. He is already out of a walking boot and no longer needs crutches. Lee was by far the most efficient player for the Jaguars on short passes last season and an important part of their offense.
Aug 19
2
Allen Hurns
3
Rashad Greene
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Allen Hurns
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Cam Robinson
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Earl Watford
3
Tyler Shatley
4
Nila Kasitati
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
3
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
3
Malcolm Bunche
4
Avery Gennesy
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Headlines
Dose: Happy as a Cam
Aug 23
Cam Newton received good news on Tuesday. So did Mike Gillislee and Ty Montgomery. Jesse Pantuosco elaborates in Wednesday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Happy as a Cam
Aug 23
»
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
»
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
»
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
»
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
»
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
NFL Headlines
»
Browns again shopping Osweiler via trade?
»
Allen Hurns on trade block in Jacksonville?
»
Woodhead missing practice with hammy issue
»
Charles Sims to be Bucs' passing-down back
»
Rob Gronkowski changes diet, cuts out booze
»
OBJ 'could miss a week or two' of reg. season
»
Kizer named starter for third preseason game
»
Prosise has groin injury; Seahawks concerned
»
Browns release DL Desmond Bryant, save $3M
»
Odell Beckham's MRI confirms ankle sprain
»
Gillislee back as full practice participant
»
Ty Montgomery (leg) back at practice Tuesday
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Check out Rotogrinders GPP ResultsDB Tool!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved