Allen Hurns | Wide Receiver | #88

Sidelined

Leonard Fournette (foot) has been ruled out for the Jaguars' third preseason game.

It's a quick rule-out, but the Jaguars do play Thursday night on a short week. The third preseason game is viewed as the most important as the regular-season dress rehearsal, and it's unlikely Fournette will play in the fourth one. If he's done for the summer, Fournette will have played just 12 snaps. He said he'll play Week 1, but this is the same foot that hampered Fournette at LSU.