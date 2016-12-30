Player Page

Allen Hurns | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 201
College: Miami (FL)
Contract: view contract details
The Florida Times Union's Ryan O'Halloran "guesses" the Jaguars are shopping Allen Hurns on the trade block.
Hurns has yet to play this preseason despite being relatively healthy. He missed a bunch of action last season due to a severe hamstring strain. GM Dave Caldwell just signed Hurns to a "five-year, $40.6 million" deal last June, but he appears to already be falling out of favor with guys like Marqise Lee playing well last season and rookie Dede Westbrook impressing this summer. Hurns likely wouldn't fetch much in the trade department coming off a really down 2016. Aug 23 - 10:07 AM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC165167742.313.32600.0.00000000
2015JAC1564103168.716.151000.0.00010000
2016JAC113547743.413.60300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB47518.8000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAC56412.8000.0000000
3Sep 25BAL44010.0000.0000000
4Oct 2IND24723.5100.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI57414.8000.0000000
7Oct 23OAK44511.3000.0000000
8Oct 27@TEN79814.0100.0000000
9Nov 6@KC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13HOU2136.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@DET199.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@BUF11212.0100.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3T.J. Yeldon
4Corey Grant
5DuJuan Harris
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Marquez Williams
3Tim Cook
WR11Allen Robinson
2Dede Westbrook
3Arrelious Benn
4Shane Wynn
5Larry Pinkard
WR21Marqise Lee
2Allen Hurns
3Rashad Greene
4Amba Etta-Tawo
5Jamal Robinson
WR31Allen Hurns
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Mychal Rivera
3Ben Koyack
4Neal Sterling
5Caleb Bluiett
LT1Cam Robinson
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Earl Watford
3Tyler Shatley
4Nila Kasitati
C1Brandon Linder
2Luke Bowanko
3Demetrius Rhaney
RG1A.J. Cann
2Jeremiah Poutasi
3Malcolm Bunche
4Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 