Cody Parkey | Place Kicker | #1 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (26) / 2/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190 College: Auburn Contract: view contract details 3/13/2018: Signed a 4-year, $15 million contract. The deal includes $9 million guaranteed. 2018: $1.25 million, 2019: $2.75 million, 2020: $2.625 million, 2021: $2.625 million, 2022: Free Agent

Cody Parkey went 3-of-4 on field goals in Chicago's 16-15, Wild Card loss to the Eagles on Sunday, missing a 43-yard game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter. Parkey had a tumultuous first season in Chicago, hitting the uprights four times in Week 10 against the Lions, again in Week 17, and finally hit the upright and crossbar on the same kick against Philly with the Bears trailing by one point with five seconds remaining in the contest. On the year, Parkey went 26-of-34 on field goals and 42-of-45 on extra points. That's not goo enough. Signed to a four-year deal, Parkey is very likely to be cut in the offseason after this latest blunder.

Cody Parkey missed both field goal attempts while converting just two-of-four extra points Sunday in the Bears’ Week 10 win over the Lions. It was a disastrous showing for Parkey, who came up empty on both of his field goal tries including a gimme from 34 yards out in the third quarter. He also clanked a 41-yard attempt while missing the mark on two of his PATs. Parkey seems to have picked up a pretty bad case of the yips. Sunday was the type of nightmare outing that usually sends a kicker packing, so it will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old is able to retain his roster spot come Monday.

Bears signed K Cody Parkey, formerly of the Dolphins. It's a much-needed upgrade for the Bears, who struggled with inconsistency at kicker last year. Parkey is coming off a career year in Miami that saw him convert 91.3 percent of his attempts with a long of 54 yards. Undrafted out of Auburn in 2014, this will be Parkey's fourth team in as many years. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter