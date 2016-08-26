Player Page

Corey Brown | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Ohio State
Contract: view contract details
Bills signed WR Corey "Philly" Brown, formerly of the Panthers.
25-year-old Brown is familiar with new Bills coach Sean McDermott, whose defense had to cover Brown in practice in Carolina. Not fast enough (4.51) to profile as a dangerous deep threat or big enough (5'11/173) to win with his body, Brown is a No. 4 receiver type. In Buffalo, he will have an opportunity for immediate playing time. At present, Walt Powell, Dezmin Lewis, and Kolby Listenbee are the Bills' only other wideouts under contract behind Sammy Watkins. Mar 12 - 4:30 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR162727617.310.20126.43.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR132129622.814.1028957.311.900127301531
2015CAR143144731.914.4046382.76.30000000
2016CAR162727617.310.20126.43.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN11111.0000.0000000
2Sep 18SF3155.0000.0000000
3Sep 25MIN45714.3000.0000000
4Oct 2@ATL5489.6100.0000000
5Oct 10TB2136.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@NO23316.5000.0010000
8Oct 30ARZ133.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAR11111.0000.0000000
10Nov 13KC133.0000.0000000
11Nov 17NO00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@OAK00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA00.001-3-3.0000000
14Dec 11LAC188.00199.0000000
15Dec 19@WAS34214.0000.0000000
16Dec 24ATL11212.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@TB22010.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Dezmin Lewis
3Kolby Listenbee
WR21Corey Brown
2Walter Powell
WR31Walter Powell
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
LG1Richie Incognito
2Patrick Lewis
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Jordan Mills
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 