Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Corey Brown | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
Ohio State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed WR Corey "Philly" Brown, formerly of the Panthers.
25-year-old Brown is familiar with new Bills coach Sean McDermott, whose defense had to cover Brown in practice in Carolina. Not fast enough (4.51) to profile as a dangerous deep threat or big enough (5'11/173) to win with his body, Brown is a No. 4 receiver type. In Buffalo, he will have an opportunity for immediate playing time. At present, Walt Powell, Dezmin Lewis, and Kolby Listenbee are the Bills' only other wideouts under contract behind Sammy Watkins.
Mar 12 - 4:30 PM
Free agent WR Corey Brown is visiting the Lions on Friday.
Brown is a 5'11/190 deep threat who wasn't tendered an offer as a restricted free agent by the Panthers. He's averaged 13.8 YPR across 94 career grabs the past three seasons, while reeling in eight touchdowns.
Mar 10 - 9:17 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Panthers will not tender offers to restricted free agent WRs Corey Brown and Brenton Bersin.
Both players are now unrestricted free agents, but it will not be surprising if they re-sign in Carolina for less than the $1.797 million the low tender would have paid. Brown quietly had a decent role in the Panthers' passing game last year, but he only managed to catch 27-of-53 targets for 276 yards and a touchdown.
Mar 7 - 8:30 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton believes Corey Brown (shoulder) could be on the roster bubble.
Brown will not play in the third preseason game because of a shoulder injury. Newton does not believe the injury will necessarily cost him a spot, but it could if Kevin Norwood or Stephen Hill show out Friday night. Newton adds Brown does not bring anything different to the table than Damiere Byrd, who the Panthers seemed to be enamored with.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 07:21:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bills add ex-Panthers WR Corey 'Philly' Brown
Mar 12 - 4:30 PM
WR Corey Brown set to visit the Lions
Mar 10 - 9:17 AM
Panthers will not tender WRs Brown, Bersin
Mar 7 - 8:30 AM
Corey Brown could be on roster bubble
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 07:21:00 PM
More Corey Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
16
27
276
17.3
10.2
0
1
2
6
.4
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CAR
13
21
296
22.8
14.1
0
2
8
95
7.3
11.9
0
0
1
273
0
153
1
2015
CAR
14
31
447
31.9
14.4
0
4
6
38
2.7
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
27
276
17.3
10.2
0
1
2
6
.4
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
@DEN
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SF
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
4
57
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
5
48
9.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
TB
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
2
33
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
LAC
1
8
8.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TB
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Dezmin Lewis
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Corey Brown
2
Walter Powell
WR3
1
Walter Powell
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Patrick Lewis
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Steven Hauschka
