Andrew Norwell | Guard | #68

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Max Scherzer (finger) throws live BP session
Seager (back) might not be ready Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jack Doyle could command $7 million per year
Report: Broncos interested in Danny Woodhead
Chargers were trying to get Gates TD record
Jaguars backfield likely to remain committee
Ravens believe Dixon can become 'a top back'
#AsExpected: Chargers cut Flowers, save $7M
Chargers release Stevie Johnson, save $3.5M
Panthers give second-round tender to Norwell
Report: Wagner will 'blow lid off' RT market
Report: Bears will 'make push' for C-Patt
Chargers cut 2013 first-rounder D.J. Fluker
Report: 49ers are interested in Kenny Britt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jahlil Okafor (knee) questionable Thursday
Carmelo Anthony (knee) to play Wednesday
Jordan Crawford scores 19 points in NOP debut
Wilson Chandler scores career-high 36 in win
James Harden drops 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 39 in win over Rockets
Sean Kilpatrick leads Nets with 23 points
Cody Zeller double-doubles in win over IND
Paul George scores 36 w/ 10 rebounds
Andre Iguodala scores season-high 24 in win
Al Horford (elbow sprain) targeting Wednesday
Ryan Anderson (back) will not return Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
Kari Lehtonen ends Caps' streak with 42 saves
Craig Anderson stops 25 shots in Ottawa win
Alex Burrows notches two more points for Sens
Alexander Radulov 'doubtful' vs. Canucks
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
Chase Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 results
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Devon Johnson
(RB)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andrew Norwell | Guard | #68
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 325
College:
Ohio State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent (Second-Round Tender)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers tendered restricted free agent LG Andrew Norwell at the second-round level.
The tender is worth $2.746 million. The second-round designation should put other teams off signing Norwell to an offer sheet, but that should not stop the Panthers from working toward a long-term deal. Norwell has been one of the best guards in the league since taking over the starting job in 2014. Carolina also tendered ERFAs C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy.
Mar 7 - 11:10 AM
Source:
ESPN
Panthers LG Andrew Norwell (leg) will return for Week 12.
Norwell missed the past three games. His return is well timed, as the Panthers have lost fill-in Amini Silatolu to injured reserve. Norwell was having a great season before going down.
Tue, Nov 24, 2015 01:53:00 PM
Source:
Joseph Person on Twitter
Panthers LG Andrew Norwell (leg) will remain sidelined for Week 11.
Norwell is targeting a Thanksgiving return against the Cowboys. Amini Silatolu is starting in the interim.
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 03:00:00 PM
Source:
Joseph Person on Twitter
Panthers LG Andrew Norwell (leg) is expected to miss Week 10.
Norwell hasn't practiced since hurting his leg in Week 8 against Indianapolis. Look for Amini Silatolu to fill in at left guard.
Thu, Nov 12, 2015 01:44:00 PM
Source:
Joe Person on Twitter
Panthers give second-round tender to Norwell
Mar 7 - 11:10 AM
Andrew Norwell returning for Week 12
Tue, Nov 24, 2015 01:53:00 PM
Andrew Norwell missing another game
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 03:00:00 PM
Andrew Norwell (leg) still not practicing
Thu, Nov 12, 2015 01:44:00 PM
More Andrew Norwell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3125)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2815)
3
M. Glennon
TB
(2741)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2603)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2408)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2105)
7
J. Charles
FA
(1974)
8
B. Marshall
FA
(1932)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1809)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1722)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CAR
10
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Devon Johnson
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Damiere Byrd
3
Mose Frazier
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Keyarris Garrett
WR3
1
Damiere Byrd
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman confirmed LT Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol.
Oher has been in the protocol for six months, and Gettleman indicated the Panthers aren't counting on him. "We’re in the unknown," Gettleman said. "And we’re going to move forward. We’ve got a plan and we’ll just see where it goes. I can’t give you anything more than that." With Oher's future up in the air and Mike Remmers headed to free agency, Carolina has two big holes at tackle.
Mar 1
2
Jordan Rigsbee
3
Jake Rodgers
4
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Tyler Larsen
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Dan France
3
Blaine Clausell
4
Pearce Slater
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Jack Doyle could command $7 million per year
»
Report: Broncos interested in Danny Woodhead
»
Chargers were trying to get Gates TD record
»
Jaguars backfield likely to remain committee
»
Ravens believe Dixon can become 'a top back'
»
#AsExpected: Chargers cut Flowers, save $7M
»
Chargers release Stevie Johnson, save $3.5M
»
Panthers give second-round tender to Norwell
»
Report: Wagner will 'blow lid off' RT market
»
Report: Bears will 'make push' for C-Patt
»
Chargers cut 2013 first-rounder D.J. Fluker
»
Report: 49ers are interested in Kenny Britt
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved