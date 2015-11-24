Player Page

Andrew Norwell | Guard | #68

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 325
College: Ohio State
Contract: view contract details
Panthers tendered restricted free agent LG Andrew Norwell at the second-round level.
The tender is worth $2.746 million. The second-round designation should put other teams off signing Norwell to an offer sheet, but that should not stop the Panthers from working toward a long-term deal. Norwell has been one of the best guards in the league since taking over the starting job in 2014. Carolina also tendered ERFAs C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy. Mar 7 - 11:10 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR162020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR101010.00.0000000000000
2015CAR130000.00.0000000000000
2016CAR162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
FB1Darrel Young
2Devon Johnson
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Damiere Byrd
3Mose Frazier
WR21Devin Funchess
2Keyarris Garrett
WR31Damiere Byrd
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Michael Oher
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Jake Rodgers
4Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Tyler Larsen
RT1Daryl Williams
2Dan France
3Blaine Clausell
4Pearce Slater
K1Graham Gano
 

 