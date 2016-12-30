Zachary Orr | Linebacker | #54 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (24) / 6/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225 College: North Texas Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ravens ILB Zachary Orr is retiring from the NFL after three seasons. Just yesterday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Ravens had made "considerable progress" on a contract extension with Orr, as the former UDFA's deal was set to expire. The 24-year-old started 15 games last season, before missing Week 17 with a neck/shoulder injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the injury is why Orr is walking away. The Ravens tried to "talk him out of it" but were apparently unsuccessful. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Ravens have made "considerable progress" on an extension with restricted free agent ILB Zach Orr. A 2014 UDFA, Orr made the first 15 starts of his career in 2016, tallying 132 tackles, three picks and a forced fumble as a three-down player. He graded out poorly in Pro Football Focus' ratings as both a run stopper and pass rusher, but the Ravens obviously liked what they saw on film. Orr turns 25 in June. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Ravens placed ILB Zach Orr (neck) on injured reserve. Orr was already ruled out for Week 17. He had a break out year as a first-time starter, leading the Ravens with 132 tackles and finishing behind only Eric Weddle with three interceptions. Orr should be fully healthy for Baltimore's offseason program.