Player Page

Weather | Roster

Zachary Orr | Linebacker | #54

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 225
College: North Texas
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens ILB Zachary Orr is retiring from the NFL after three seasons.
Just yesterday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Ravens had made "considerable progress" on a contract extension with Orr, as the former UDFA's deal was set to expire. The 24-year-old started 15 games last season, before missing Week 17 with a neck/shoulder injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the injury is why Orr is walking away. The Ravens tried to "talk him out of it" but were apparently unsuccessful. Jan 20 - 9:28 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Zachary Orr Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL1592411330.00.03230201500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL156280.00.0000000000000
2015BAL16193221.088.0000000100000
2016BAL1592411330.00.03230201500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF5160.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE73100.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@JAC6280.00.0180000200000
4Oct 2OAK6390.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS4150.00.0000101000000
6Oct 16@NYG94130.00.0000100000000
7Oct 23@NYJ75120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6PIT82100.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10CLE3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DAL83110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN65110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4MIA103130.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE74110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI0220.00.0110000100000
16Dec 25@PIT6280.00.01140000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 