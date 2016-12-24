Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Drew Brees
(QB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Willie Snead | Wide Receiver | #83
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/17/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
Ball State
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Saints will tender exclusive rights free agent Willie Snead.
Snead is due just $615,000, but his agent is hopeful the team will offer more as a good-faith gesture. "We look forward to having additional conversations," Snead's agent said. "They like Willie, and we like the Saints." Snead has caught 142 balls over the past two seasons, and could be the Saints' No. 2 receiver in 2017 with Brandin Cooks on the trade block. He's been a jack of all trades behind Cooks and Michael Thomas, and will threaten for 1,000 yards if Cooks is sent packing.
Mar 6 - 5:24 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Willie Snead caught 3-of-4 targets for 82 yards in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Snead had a monster first two weeks of the season, hanging a 9-172-1 line on the Raiders in Week 1 and then catching another touchdown in Week 2, leading some to wonder if he was for real as a WR2. Ultimately, Snead never had another 100-yard game and scored just two more touchdowns while missing some time with a toe issue. Snead settled in as the Saints' No. 3 receiver and a borderline fantasy start. His 96 targets were just one more than 2015, and Snead pretty much matched last season's numbers evenly with a 72-895-4 line. The Saints have Snead under roster control for another two seasons.
Jan 1 - 9:18 PM
Willie Snead caught 2-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs.
The yardage total was Snead's lowest of the season. The Saints' No. 3 receiver — Snead is good enough to be most teams' No. 2 — heads into Week 17 with 813 yards to his name. The Saints will be primed for a shootout in Atlanta.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Willie Snead caught 7-of-8 targets for 76 yards Week 15 against the Cardinals.
It was a nice game from Snead, but it should have been much better as the receiver came down with what looked like a catch in the end zone. Despite Snead keeping control of the ball for several seconds while lying on his back, the ball was eventually ripped out and ruled incomplete on the field. There was not enough information on review to reverse the call. The lack of a score was disappointing in a game Drew Brees threw four touchdowns, but Snead has topped 75 yards each of the last two games. He will look to keep that streak going against the Bucs on Christmas Eve.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Mar 6 - 5:24 PM
Willie Snead goes 3-82 on four targets
Jan 1 - 9:18 PM
Willie Snead held to two catches for 21 yards
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:48:00 PM
Willie Snead goes for 76 yards Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:04:00 PM
More Willie Snead Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3365)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(2959)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2899)
4
J. Charles
FA
(2534)
5
B. Cooks
NO
(2463)
6
M. Glennon
TB
(2450)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2124)
8
K. Williams
PIT
(2053)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(2000)
10
B. Marshall
FA
(1866)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NO
15
72
895
59.7
12.4
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NO
15
69
984
65.6
14.3
2
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
15
72
895
59.7
12.4
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
9
172
19.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
5
54
10.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@LAC
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
9
87
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
6
56
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
5
47
9.4
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
4
33
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
5
38
7.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
2
38
19.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
6
85
14.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
8
76
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
3
82
27.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Willie Snead
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints placed TE Josh Hill on injured reserve with a broken fibula, ending his season.
Coby Fleener will take over as the Saints' No. 1 tight end, although blocker John Phillips has been seeing more action recently and should inherit a big chunk of Hill's running-game snaps. Although the Saints have refused to commit to Hill as a key piece of their offense, he is a terrific athlete who has always excelled when given passing-game opportunities, and made strides as a blocker in 2016. He'll definitely be back at his $1.65 million salary in 2017.
Dec 9
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Raymond Summerlin examines the best fantasy landing spots for the top free agents.
More NFL Columns
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
»
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
»
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
»
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
»
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
»
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
»
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
»
Bills release slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
»
Bills cut kicker Carpenter after four seasons
»
Report: D-Jax seeking $10-$12M per season
»
Report: Eagles likely to target Kenny Britt
»
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
