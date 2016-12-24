Player Page

Weather | Roster

Willie Snead | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Ball State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Saints will tender exclusive rights free agent Willie Snead.
Snead is due just $615,000, but his agent is hopeful the team will offer more as a good-faith gesture. "We look forward to having additional conversations," Snead's agent said. "They like Willie, and we like the Saints." Snead has caught 142 balls over the past two seasons, and could be the Saints' No. 2 receiver in 2017 with Brandin Cooks on the trade block. He's been a jack of all trades behind Cooks and Michael Thomas, and will threaten for 1,000 yards if Cooks is sent packing. Mar 6 - 5:24 PM
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune
More Willie Snead Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO157289559.712.41400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO156998465.614.32300.0.00010000
2016NO157289559.712.41400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK917219.1100.0000000
2Sep 18@NYG55410.8100.0000000
4Oct 2@LAC12323.0000.0000000
6Oct 16CAR44711.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@KC9879.7000.0000000
8Oct 30SEA6569.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@SF33612.0000.0000000
10Nov 13DEN5479.4200.0000000
11Nov 17@CAR4338.3000.0000000
12Nov 27LAR5387.6000.0000000
13Dec 4DET23819.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@TB68514.2000.0000000
15Dec 18@ARZ8769.5000.0000000
16Dec 24TB22110.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@ATL38227.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Brandon Coleman
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 