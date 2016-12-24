Willie Snead | Wide Receiver | #83

Latest News Recent News

The Saints will tender exclusive rights free agent Willie Snead. Snead is due just $615,000, but his agent is hopeful the team will offer more as a good-faith gesture. "We look forward to having additional conversations," Snead's agent said. "They like Willie, and we like the Saints." Snead has caught 142 balls over the past two seasons, and could be the Saints' No. 2 receiver in 2017 with Brandin Cooks on the trade block. He's been a jack of all trades behind Cooks and Michael Thomas, and will threaten for 1,000 yards if Cooks is sent packing. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

Willie Snead caught 3-of-4 targets for 82 yards in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons. Snead had a monster first two weeks of the season, hanging a 9-172-1 line on the Raiders in Week 1 and then catching another touchdown in Week 2, leading some to wonder if he was for real as a WR2. Ultimately, Snead never had another 100-yard game and scored just two more touchdowns while missing some time with a toe issue. Snead settled in as the Saints' No. 3 receiver and a borderline fantasy start. His 96 targets were just one more than 2015, and Snead pretty much matched last season's numbers evenly with a 72-895-4 line. The Saints have Snead under roster control for another two seasons.

Willie Snead caught 2-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs. The yardage total was Snead's lowest of the season. The Saints' No. 3 receiver — Snead is good enough to be most teams' No. 2 — heads into Week 17 with 813 yards to his name. The Saints will be primed for a shootout in Atlanta.