Daniel Sorensen | Defensive Back | #49 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (28) / 3/5/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 208 College: Brigham Young Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract. Another $2 million is available through incentives. 2018: $365,000 (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2019-2020: $3.6 million (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs FS Daniel Sorensen is out indefinitely with a knee injury. It's not a season-ender — the team initially feared a torn ACL — but Sorensen could be sidelined into the "early part of the regular season." Sorensen was not effective as a first-time starter last season, but the Chiefs' wafer-thin defense can ill afford any losses. Second-year pro Leon McQuay is probably the next man up opposite Eric Berry. Source: Herbie Teope on Twitter

Chiefs signed S Daniel Sorensen to a four-year, $16 million extension through 2020. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports almost half of the deal is guaranteed and another $2 million is available via incentives. It is a good contract for a player who had primarily been a special teamer before taking on a bigger defensive role last season. Sorensen just turned 27. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

The Chiefs are working on an extension for restricted free agent S Daniel Sorensen. The Chiefs gave Sorensen a second-round tender, but can spread out his cap hit on a multi-year deal. He should return in a hybrid safety/linebacker role after playing 544 snaps last season. 27-year-old Sorensen shouldn't cost much to extend. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter