Jonathan Cheechoo | Winger | #18

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/15/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 2 (29) / SJ
Jonathan Cheechoo has announced the end of his playing career.
Cheechoo's career was an interesting one to say the least. At his height in the NHL, he scored 56 goals and 93 points in 82 contests in 2005-06 and that goal total is still the Sharks' record for a single season. However, he declined rapidly after that, to 37 goals in 2006-07, 23 markers in 2007-08, and then just 12 goals in his final season with San Jose back in 2008-09. Still not even 30-years-old, Cheechoo tried to turn things around in Ottawa, but it didn't work out. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2010, but he went to the KHL in 2013-14 and proved to be effective in that league for four seasons. The Sharks plan to recognize his career on March 24 before the puck drops in a game against Calgary. Mar 7 - 9:30 AM
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
Season Stats
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002SJ 669716-5390000394.096
2003SJ 8128194753387009175.160
2005SJ 82563793245824172011317.177
2006SJ 7637326911691515005250.148
2007SJ 692314371146105004220.105
2008SJ 66121729-35954104152.079
2009OTT615914-132000000117.043
