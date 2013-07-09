Jonathan Cheechoo | Winger | #18

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid reached the 80-point milestone. McDavid registered an assist on Monday, which was also his 50th helper of 2017-18. He needed just 66 games to get to 80 points and prior to Monday's action, only Nikita Kucherov have reached that milestone this season. Evgeni Malkin also reached the 80-point milestone on Monday and finished with 82 points, which puts McDavid in third place in the scoring race.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Arizona on Monday. Nugent-Hopkins has gotten a point in each of his first two games since returning from a rib injury. He has 17 goals and 33 points in 48 contests this season. Aside from missing a significant chunk of the campaign due to injury, this has been an encouraging campaign for him and it will be interesting to see what he can do in 2018-19 if he manages to stay healthy.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome registered an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Arizona Monday night. Strome has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last nine games. That brings him up to 12 goals and 31 points in 66 contests this season. This is the most points he's recorded since 2014-2015, but we're hoping he does substantially better in the years to come.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic admitted that his prolonged goal scoring drought was bothering him. Lucic went 29 games without a goal before finally ending that drought on Monday. "I think it was pretty evident how frustrated I was," said Lucic. "Slamming doors a bunch of times, breaking sticks, you name it. It was a tough stretch, that’s for sure. It was a really rough time to go through. Stretches like that, when you come out of them, sometimes it can make you better. You hope that happens moving forward." With 10 goals and 32 points in 66 contests, it's hard to see this season ending up as anything other than an overall disappointment. All we can hope for is that 2018-19 is a bounce back campaign.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri had three assists in a 4-3 win over his former team, the Los Angeles Kings, on Saturday night. Cammalleri assisted on three of his team's four goals on Saturday, while posting two shots on goal and skating for 15:43 of ice-time in the win. Cammalleri now has five goals and 25 points in 53 games this season.

3 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira notched a shorthanded goal with a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Coyotes. Khaira finished with three shots on goal and a hit over his 23:06 of ice time, although he did win just three of his eight faceoff attempts. He has picked up the pace lately, notching three goals over the past eight games to give him 11 on the season, but he is still nothing more than a fantasy option for deeper pools.

4 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev was put on the top line part way through Saturday's game. Slepyshev has been a huge disappointment this season, especially after his performance in the playoffs, but Saturday he replaced Leon Draisaitl on the top unit with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon as coach Todd McLellan was looking for a spark. He has only three goals and six points this season but if he remains with McDavid, his fantasy value will jump up immensely.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Coyotes. Draisaitl has posted four goals with eight points over the past seven outings. He continues to roll up huge point totals and rarely takes a game off. In fact, he hasn't had back-to-back scoreless outings since a three-game scoreless skid from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4. He continues to post top-20 fantasy value across all pools, and he is on pace for a second consecutive 70-point campaign.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. It's the first time he'll serve as a healthy scratch since Feb. 5. Kassian has seven goals and 16 points in 63 games this season. Yohann Auvitu will also serve as a healthy scratch, while Adam Larsson will miss the game for personal reasons.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula has struggled this season. The Oilers forward was a healthy scratch Saturday and is having a tough go of it this season as he has eight goals and 14 points in 50 games. He has been wearing a full cage the last month after losing four teeth when he smashed his face during a game but hopes the dentist will allow him to take it off this week. He has been all over the lineup, seeing first line time and fourth line action at different times this season. "I’m not sure where I fit," admitted Caggiula. "I’m still trying to figure that out. I’ve played left-wing, right-wing. Played on the first line, the fourth line, been a healthy scratch. I think I can contribute more offensively in a top-nine role, but have to do it more consistently. I have to have more to show for what I’ve done."

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi picked up a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Coyotes. Puljujarvi has picked up the pace slightly, going for two goals and three points across the past five outings. However, he still has a ways to go before he is someone who can be trusted outside of the deepest of fantasy pools. It would give him slightly more value if he were able to log more regular time on the power play.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Pakarinen has just one goal and one assist in 24 games this season. This will be the fifth consecutive game he watches from the press box. Yohann Auvitu will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one, while goalie Al Montoya is out due to a head injury.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg recorded an assist in his Oilers debut. The Oilers acquired Aberg from Nashville as part of a three-team deal. He had two goals and eight points in 37 contests with the Predators.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom scored a game-winning goal in overtime on Monday against the Coyotes, finishing with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and two blocked shots. The Coyotes inexplicably left him alone in the extra session and he buried one into a mostly open net, beating Darcy Kuemper for just his fourth goal of the season. It was Klefbom's first goal since Dec. 9, a span of 34 games. It was also his first at Rogers Place dating back to Nov. 14 against Vegas.

2 Adam Larsson Sidelined

Adam Larsson (personal) won't return to the lineup on Monday night. Larsson returned to the ice for the morning skate, but he will sit for a third straight game following the passing of his father. He is expected to return to action on Thursday.

3 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell (upper body) returned to action on Thursday March 1. Russell was sidelined for two straight games. He had a minus-one rating in 23:07 minutes of ice time Thursday night.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matt Benning posted an assist with a plus-1 rating across 18:53 of ice time in Monday's 6-2 win against Tampa Bay. Benning was also busy posting three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a pair of hits in the victory. The rearguard has totaled four goals and eight assists through 46 outings with a plus-4 rating, but his real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is in the hits (79) and blocked shots (52) categories.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse was scoreless with a minus-1 rating, one blocked shot and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss at San Jose. Nurse has posted six goals with 20 points and a plus-12 rating over 63 games, but his real value to fantasy owners comes in the defensive categories. He has managed 125 hits with 119 blocked shots so far this season to help those in pools with advanced scoring systems.

6 Andrej Sekera Active

The Edmonton Oilers have activated Andrej Sekera (face) from injured reserve. The injury has kept him out of the lineup for the last seven games. He has no goals, one assist and a minus-10 rating in 18 games this season. Sekera is an important part of Edmonton's defense, but he doesn't need to be owned in standard fantasy leagues.

7 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators. Auvitu has now been scratched in two of the last four games. He has two goals and five assists in 28 games this season.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Coyotes in overtime. It was a nice win for Talbot and the Oilers, as the Coyotes actually entered the game 27-10 in their past 37 against the Oil, including 13-5 in their past 18 trips to Edmonton. The victory stopped a three-game personal losing skid, and it was his first win in front of the home folks since a 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche back on Feb. 22.