Player Page

Roster

Daniel Sedin | Winger | #22

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (36) / 9/26/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (2) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Daniel Sedin picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sedin registered the primary assist on Henrik Sedin's first-period goal before scoring the game-winning goal in the overtime period. It was Daniel's first goal in 10 contests. The Canucks held a 4-1 lead in the third period, but they watched it evaporate over the last 15 minutes. Thankfully, Daniel was able to give his team two points in the standings. He has 14 goals and 26 assists in 72 games this season. Brandon Sutter (twice), Mar 21 - 11:48 PM
More Daniel Sedin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
71132538-133257002187.070
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000VAN75201434-324104003127.157
2001VAN799233213245002117.077
2002VAN7914173183443012134.104
2003VAN821836541818115003153.118
2005VAN822249717341121024204.108
2006VAN8136488419361618008236.153
2007VAN822945746501220007247.117
2008VAN823151822436915007285.109
2009VAN632956853628813008225.129
2010VAN824163104303218240010266.154
2011VAN7230376714401015006229.131
2012VAN47122840121839003138.087
2013VAN73163147038513004224.071
2014VAN82205676518421005226.088
2015VAN82283361736811016258.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 18@ EDM100000000003.000
Mar 16DAL1000-10000004.000
Mar 13BOS102200000001.000
Mar 11PIT1000-20000005.000
Mar 9NYI100012000006.000
Mar 7MON100000000003.000
Mar 5@ ANA1000-10000001.000
Mar 4@ LA100002000003.000
Mar 2@ SJ1000-10000002.000
Feb 28DET101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Drew Shore
6Michael Chaput
7Joseph Labate
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Brendan Gaunce
6Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jayson Megna
3Nikolay Goldobin
4Jack Skille
5Borna Rendulic
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Nikita Tryamkin
8Erik Gudbranson
9Philip Larsen
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
3Richard Bachman
 

 