Henrik Sedin | Center | #33

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin scored the only goal for either team as the Canucks beat the Predators 1-0 Tuesday night. That was Sedin’s 232nd goal and 999th point in his career and it came with only one shot on goal. This broke an eight-game streak win which he failed to record a goal, although he had assists in his last two outings. More importantly it snapped a four-game skid by the Canucks. The last three losses all came in overtime.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter scored Vancouver's only goal in their 2-1 OT loss to the Predators. Sutter got the Canucks on the board with just 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Vancouver wasn't able to win it in the extra frame, but at least they managed to gain a point in the standings. Sutter has 11 goals and 10 assists in 43 games in 2016-17. Sven Baertschi and Alex Edler picked up the assists on his goal.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat scored the Vancouver Canucks' only goal as their six-game winning streak came to an end thanks to a 3-1 win by the Calgary Flames. Horvat generated his 13th goal of 2016-17, giving him 29 points in 41 games. Horvat isn't spectacular, but as one of the steadier scorers who also has room to grow, he's one of Vancouver's greatest beacons of hope.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Granlund's first goal gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at the 1:51 mark of the second period and his second marker tied the game at three roughly eight minutes later. Granlund now has two multi-goal efforts in his last four games and he's up to 11 goals and eight assists in 44 games this season.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput (illness) was able to play on Friday. Chaput was considered a game-time decision. He ended up recording a hit and a blocked shot in 8:54 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored a goal in the Canucks' 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. That was Sedin's first goal since Dec. 18th and his first point since Jan. 2nd. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 44 contests in 2016-17.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored at the 9:51 mark of the first period for what would be the game winner in a 3-0 victory over Arizona Wednesday night. Baertschi’s 11th goal of the season was unassisted. This was the third straight game in which he scored a goal and the fourth consecutive with a point. Brandon Sutter and Bo Horvat added goals in the third period.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher and Anton Rodin will be scratched from Sunday's match withe Devils on Sunday. Mark it six in a row on the pine for Boucher since being claimed by the Canucks, leaving Rodin with the only three games played between them in a Canucks' uniform.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will tag in for Jayson Megna agaisnt the Flames on Friday. With 27 PIMs and 39 hits in 29 games this season, we know what we're getting with the 22-year-old Gaunce. If you're in need of physical play, go for it.

5 Anton Rodin Sidelined

Anton Rodin re-aggravated his surgically-repaired knee on Jan. 6 and is going to miss some time to recover. He is scheduled to have some testing done this week. Rodin will also take some time to rest and rehab, so it's unclear when he will be available to return.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson was the only Canuck to put the puck in the net in Sunday's 2-1 loss against New Jersey. Eriksson's 10th goal of the year, assisted by each of the Sedins, at least gave Vancouver a point in the overtime loss. Eriksson's first point in three games gives him 10 goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.

2 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows has been a huge help to Bo Horvat. Jason Botchford of the Vancouver Province writes that when both Horvat and Burrows are on the ice, the Canucks score at a 61.5 percent clip but when it's only Horvat, it drops to 40 percent. Burrows only had nine goals and 22 points in 79 games last season but already has seven goals and 16 points in 39 games this season.

3 Jannik Hansen I.L.

Jannik Hansen is projected to miss four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. He was injured in last Thursday's game versus Winnipeg. Hansen has five goals and nine points in 18 matches this year.

4 Jayson Megna Sidelined

Jayson Megna will miss Tuesday's game against Nashville because of the flu. Reid Boucher will take his place in the Canucks lineup. Megna is considered day-to-day at this point.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Skille opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the first period, and his second marker made it 5-1 in the third frame. The goals were his first two of the year. The 29-year-old has three points in 20 games and he won't have any fantasy value going forward. Jayson Megna (twice) and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.

6 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler recorded an assist in the Kings' 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim on Friday. Edler was playing in his second game since returning from a finger injury. When he's been healthy, he hasn't been much of an offensive force with a goal and four points in 23 contests. At one time he could record more than 40 points in a single season, but he's fallen short of the 30-point mark in two of his previous three campaigns.

2 Ben Hutton I.L.

Ben Hutton will be out of action for three-to-six weeks due to a hand injury. The Vancouver defender has a small fracture in his hand. Hutton has 11 points, including six on the power play, in 41 games this season.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (upper body) will play Tuesday night. He exited Saturday's game versus Calgary with an upper-body injury, but he is ready to play against Nashville.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa now has points in three of his last four games. All assists during the span. In fact, he's still searching for his first goal of the season. Through 26 games he has seven helpers.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher is now the owner of his second two-point game in his young career. Stecher lifted his assists total to eight with the pair of he tallied, giving him nine points in just 23 games so far. Mighty impressive to say the least. The Canucks however fell to the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will tag in for Chris Tanev against the Flames on Saturday. Through 10 games this season he's posted just two points along with eight PIMs, 10 blocks, and 24 hits.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

9 Philip Larsen I.L.

Philip Larsen (upper body) has been cleared to return to Vancouver. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and was in good spirits, according to coach Willie Desjardins. It's uncertain when he will be ready to return to the lineup, though.

10 Andrey Pedan Active

Andrey Pedan has been brought up by Vancouver. He skated in 13 games with the Canucks last season, but hasn't played yet at the NHL level this campaign. Pedan has three points and 32 penalty minutes in 22 matches with AHL Utica this year.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller will get the start in Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators. Miller has dropped his last two decisions in overtime and in a shootout. He has a 12-10-3 record with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage in 2016-17.