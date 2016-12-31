Player Page

Henrik Sedin | Center | #33

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (36) / 9/26/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 183
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (3) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Henrik Sedin scored the only goal for either team as the Canucks beat the Predators 1-0 Tuesday night.
That was Sedin’s 232nd goal and 999th point in his career and it came with only one shot on goal. This broke an eight-game streak win which he failed to record a goal, although he had assists in his last two outings. More importantly it snapped a four-game skid by the Canucks. The last three losses all came in overtime. Jan 18 - 12:59 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4591928-1181800354.167
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000VAN8292029-2382700198.092
2001VAN821620369363600178.205
2002VAN788313993841510181.099
2003VAN76113142233221100299.111
2005VAN821857751156527120113.159
2006VAN821071811966134002134.075
2007VAN82156176656425102141.106
2008VAN822260822248422008143.154
2009VAN8229831123548423205166.175
2010VAN821975942640827004157.121
2011VAN821467812352819006113.124
2012VAN48113445192411210170.157
2013VAN7011395034241400197.113
2014VAN821855731122520000101.178
2015VAN7411445502451510099.111
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 15NJ101110000001.000
Jan 12@ PHI1011-10010000.000
Jan 10@ NAS1000-10000003.000
Jan 7@ CAL100000000003.000
Jan 6CAL1000-12000001.000
Jan 4ARI100000000000.000
Jan 2COL102200010000.000
Dec 31@ EDM100000000001.000
Dec 30ANA110110000013.333
Dec 28LA110110000012.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Brendan Gaunce
5Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Alex Burrows
3Jannik Hansen
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Nikita Tryamkin
8Erik Gudbranson
9Philip Larsen
10Andrey Pedan
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 