Chris Neil | Winger | #25

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/18/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 206
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 6 (161) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Chris Neil has announced his retirement.
Neil is bringing an end to an NHL career that spanned 1,026 games, all of them with the Ottawa Senators. He was originally taken by Ottawa in the sixth round of the 1998 NHL Entry and made his debut with the Senators in 2001. By the end of his career, he had accumulated 112 goals, 250 points, and 2,522 penalty minutes. "Chris Neil exemplifies the best qualities of both our city and the Senators franchise," said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. "His career personified grit, drive and resilience; there was never a day that he was not there for his teammates. Chris earned everything he achieved in the league through his hard work and dedication to the game and he will go down in history as one of the great character players to ever wear the Senators jersey." Dec 14 - 11:20 AM
Source: NHL.com
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2001OTT721071752311000056.179
2002OTT68641081470000062.097
2003OTT828816131940100176.105
2005OTT79161733920485000126.127
2006OTT82121628617732003139.086
2007OTT6861420-31990000178.077
2008OTT603710-131460000059.051
2009OTT68101222-117510002100.100
2010OTT8061016-1421000002105.057
2011OTT72131528-1017824000127.102
2012OTT48481201440300387.046
2013OTT768614-102110100099.081
2014OTT384375781000023.174
2015OTT805813-31650000070.071
2016OTT53134-11630000042.024
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derick Brassard
2Matt Duchene
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Gabriel Dumont
5Nate Thompson
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Nick Paul
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Cody Ceci
4Mark Borowiecki
5Fredrik Claesson
6Johnny Oduya
7Thomas Chabot
8Chris Wideman
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 