All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sens found themselves down 3-0 heading into the third period. They were able to close the gap thanks to goals by Cody Ceci and Brassard, but they were unable to complete the comeback. For Brassard, this goal (finally) put an end to his 20-game goalless drought. The Sens forward has seven goals and 18 points in 29 games this season. He's still not worth owning in most fantasy leagues right now.

2 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene scored a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was his first multi-point game as a Senator and while it didn't result in a victory, he stood out for Ottawa. Perhaps the center is finally finding his sea legs with his new team. He now has 14 points in 27 games this season.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau snapped a nine-game goalless slump on Thursday night. Pageau also didn't have a point in his previous eight contests. He has recorded three goals and 12 points in 27 contests this campaign.

4 Gabriel Dumont Active

Gabriel Dumont is set to make his Senators debut on Friday. Ottawa claimed Dumont off waivers from Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Unfortunately there weren't any line rushes during Friday's practice, so it's unclear who Dumont will play alongside. That being said, he should be regarded as a bottom-six forward.

5 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson has netted two goals in his past two games. Thompson earned a promotion to a line alongside Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel Tuesday night against Los Angeles after he scored his first goal with the Senators on Saturday versus Toronto. His marker on Tuesday was scored when Ottawa was killing a penalty.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hoffman's tally tied the game at two at the 9:00 mark of the second period, but it wasn't enough to propel his team to victory. The Senators forward has now scored in back-to-back games. Hoffman is up to eight goals and 18 points in 21 games this season.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith was credited with the game-winning goal on Wednesday against the Rangers. Smith got his second goal of the season just eight seconds into the third period. He gave the Senators a 3-1 lead at the time and the struggling squad held on for a 3-2 victory.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel potted his ninth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles. Dzingel tied the game at 3-3 in the dying seconds of regulation. He has 12 points in 27 matches this season.

4 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul has been summoned by the Ottawa Senators. Paul has a goal and seven points in 17 AHL contests this season. In 29 career NHL games, the 22-year-old forward has two goals and five points.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt has been unusually productive this season and has been rewarded with a spot in the top-six forward group. Pyatt, who has 10 points in 18 games this season, will start alongside Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan in Sunday night's tilt with the Rangers. He had been playing with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone previously. In 82 games last year, he only had 23 points.

6 Clarke MacArthur Sidelined

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that he doesn't expect Clarke MacArthur to play this season. MacArthur failed his medical at the start of training camp and he hasn't been talked about since. "He's moved to Florida, if I'm not mistaken," said Dorion. "And after failing that medical... You know what, if he wants to come back next year and try, we'd definitely look at it. Clarke was a big part of our playoff success, but I think health [and] family comes before hockey any day... I couldn't be responsible for allowing him to play after doctors said that he failed his medical." MacArthur was ruled out for 2016-17 because of concussion issues, but he managed to make a surprise return in April. That may not happen again this time, though.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone and the Ottawa Senators failed to score in a 5-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The Senators were shut out for the third time in four games following Saturday's loss. Stone himself hasn't scored a point in four games and hasn't scored a goal in five. The forward has 14 goals and 25 points in 28 games.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Ryan opened the scoring at the 4:01 mark of the first period before helping set up Cody Ceci's second-period goal that gave the Sens a 2-1 advantage. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 16:19 of ice time. Ryan now has two goals and 11 points in 22 games this season.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows will serve as a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers. Burrows hasn't played well this season and it looks like it will finally cost him his spot in the lineup. The veteran has just three goals and three assists in 29 games this season. He hasn't scored in 15 games and he has just one point during that stretch. Nick Paul will take his spot in the lineup.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson put an end to his career-long 10-game pointless drought on Thursday night. Karlsson picked up an assist on a power-play goal by Matt Duchene in a 4-3 OT loss to Los Angeles. He had four shots, one block and a minus-3 rating in 28:20 of ice time. Despite his recent struggles, Karlsson has a respectable 18 points in 22 games.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf may see time as a net-front presence on Ottawa's power play Wednesday night. Phaneuf has been utilized in that role in the past and he spent time there on the second power-play unit during Tuesday's practice. Ottawa is 0-for-16 with the man advantage over the last three games. Phaneuf, who doesn't have a point in the past four contest, has three goals and six assists in 19 outings this year.

3 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Ceci, who has scored a goal in two consecutive games, also had five shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating in the contest. He has four markers and seven points in 30 matches this campaign.

4 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

Mark Borowiecki (concussion) isn't close to being ready to return to the lineup. Borowiecki has not resumed skating since he was concussed on Nov. 19 against the Rangers. "There's no update yet. It's the same. We're waiting for him to be able to rebound from that hit and right now we're not close," said coach Guy Boucher.

5 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday at Buffalo. Claesson has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. Coach Guy Boucher said Monday he wasn't sure who was going to sit to make room for Claesson.

6 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya found the back of the net in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils. Oduya accepted a nice pass from Erik Karlsson before blasting a shot past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid. Oduya now has one goal and no assists in eight games this season. He's been a useful addition to the Sens lineup, but he won't carry any fantasy value.

7 Thomas Chabot Active

Thomas Chabot will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Head coach Guy Boucher has a hard time trusting his young players, so it will be an uphill battle for Chabot to get into the lineup this season. The rookie has one goal and six points in 10 games this season. He needs to be owned in all dynasty leagues.

8 Chris Wideman Sidelined

Chris Wideman (hamstring) will reportedly undergo surgery on Monday and miss the next four-to-six months. In other words, Wideman is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign to, so he might have played in his final game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. The 28-year-old blueliner was off to a good start this season too as he had three goals and eight points in 16 games.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. Finally, Ottawa was able to put a stop to their five-game losing skid. The victory also snaps Anderson's personal seven-game slide. Prior to tonight's win, the Senators goaltender hadn't won a game since Nov. 11. He now owns an 8-10-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage this season. Despite the win, it's still tough to trust him as a stable fantasy option right now.