Martin Havlat | Winger | #29

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/19/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (26) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Martin Havlat has officially announced his retirement.
Over 14 NHL seasons, Havlat compiled 242 goals and 352 assists in 790 games, while skating for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. "That was fast," said the 35-year-old. "I feel like I was just getting started in the NHL a short while ago. I would love to continue playing but my body will not allow me to play at the level I expect from myself. As a result, I am announcing my retirement." Feb 8 - 12:50 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000OTT7319234282075025133.143
2001OTT72222850-766910006145.152
2002OTT67243559203099004179.134
2003OTT6831376812461317007175.177
2005OTT189716642311157.158
2006CHI562532571528511011176.142
2007CHI351017274223400287.115
2008CHI81294877293059005249.116
2009MIN73183654-1934414003169.107
2010MIN78224062-1052311004229.096
2011SJ 397202710224401196.073
2012SJ 40810187301300189.090
2013SJ 4812102214101100272.167
2014NJ 405914-11103300149.102
2015STL210100000013.333
