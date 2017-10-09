Player Page

Roster

Brian Gionta | Winger | #12

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (38) / 1/18/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 178
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 3 (82) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brian Gionta will be the captain of the men's ice hockey team for the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics.
Gionta chose to remain an unsigned unrestricted free agent after completing his third season with Buffalo in 2016-17 for a chance to play for Team USA. It was believed the 38-year-old was also considering retirement. You can view the other names on the roster revealed by USA Hockey by clicking the link. Jan 1 - 3:53 PM
Source: USA Hockey on Twitter
More Brian Gionta Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2001NJ 3347111080000058.069
2002NJ 5812132552321003129.093
2003NJ 7521829193603008174.121
2005NJ 82484189184624101010291.165
2006NJ 62252045-336117004194.129
2007NJ 82223153146813104257.086
2008NJ 81204060123238311248.081
2009MON61281846326106003237.118
2010MON8229174632474206298.097
2011MON318715-7162100075.107
2012MON481412263852003112.125
2013MON8118224012225013184.098
2014BUF69132235-131836102153.085
2015BUF79122133-51215002169.071
2016BUF82152035-112234113149.101
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Sam Reinhart
4Evan Rodrigues
5Jacob Josefson
6Johan Larsson
LW1Evander Kane
2Benoit Pouliot
3Zemgus Girgensons
4Jordan Nolan
5Scott Wilson
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Jason Pominville
3Justin Bailey
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Marco Scandella
3Zach Bogosian
4Nathan Beaulieu
5Jake McCabe
6Josh Gorges
7Victor Antipin
8Justin Falk
9Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Chad Johnson
 

 