Brian Gionta | Winger | #12

C 1 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel will enter Monday's Winter Classic on a four-game point streak. Eichel has produced four goals and three assists during that span and he is coming off an impressive month of December with 16 points in 13 contests. He tallied eight goals during that stretch after he had seven in his first 25 outings of the year.

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly will be in the lineup on Wednesday. O'Reilly didn't play on Saturday so that he could be there for the birth of his first child. Congratulations to O'Reilly and his growing family!

3 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart skated alongside Jack Eichel and Evander Kane on Buffalo's top line at practice on Wednesday. Reinhart logged just 11:05 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Boston. The 22-year-old has struggled to generate points this season, especially lately. Reinhart has no goals and one assist in the past 12 games.

4 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues scored a pair of third-period goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis on Sunday. The Sabres trialed the high-flying Blues 2-0 before Rodrigues got two straight goals to send the game to overtime. The Blues won the game in extra time, but Rodrigues now has two goals and three points in three games with Sabres this season.

5 Jacob Josefson Active

Jacob Josefson found the back of the net in Buffalo's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey on Friday night. Josefson got his second goal of the season and it came against his former team. He has earned three points in 14 matches.

6 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson has one goal in 33 games this season and it was an empty-netter back on Oct. 15. Larsson has one assist in his past 11 outings. He has chipped in just five points this campaign. Larsson skated between Benoit Pouliot and Sam Reinhart at Sunday's practice.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Kane picked up the only assist on Ryan O'Reilly's third-period goal before adding one of his own just over seven minutes later. He also missed a penalty shot in the first period. The Sabres winger has now amassed 10 points in his last nine contests. He's up to 15 goals and 33 points in 35 games this season.

2 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has netted eight goals in 31 games with Buffalo this season. Pouliot has already matched the goal total he had after 67 games in 2016-17 with Edmonton. He finished that season with 14 points and he is already up to 11 this year. Still, the 31-year-old should not be on your fantasy radar at this time.

3 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons has two goals in two games after getting his third marker of the season on Wednesday night. Girgensons has only contributed six points in 32 games and this is just the second time he has earned points in two straight matches this year. However, he still shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Nolan cut his team's deficit to 3-2 early in the second period. His second goal made it 5-4 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Sabres would come to tying the game. The goals were the first two of the season for Nolan. He has three points in 20 games in 2017-18. The 27-year-old has no fantasy value.

5 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders. Wilson started the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins only to play in 17 games with the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres in early December. He has just one assist in 28 games this year. He will be joined in the press box by Josh Gorges and Victor Antipin.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo scored for the first time in six games in a 3-2 OT loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday night. Okposo had his five-game goalless drought snapped on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough for the Sabres. Buffalo also got a goal from Zemgus Girgensons in the loss. Okposo's had a tough time scoring this year, and only has six goals and 16 points in 35 games.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville scored a power play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Sabres came into Friday's game riding an 0-for-30 slump on the power play, but Pominville managed to put that to bed. The veteran has now scored twice in his last three games. He has eight goals and eight assists in 29 games this season.

3 Justin Bailey I.L.

Justin Bailey has been moved to the injured reserve list. Bailey has missed the Sabres' last two games. He'll be sidelined for the third straight contest on Tuesday.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers at the 2018 Winter Classic. Ristolainen didn't have a goal in his first 28 games this season, but he has found the back of the net in each of his last two contests. He has four points in those two matches and finally appears to be heating up offensively.

2 Marco Scandella Active

The NHL has issued Marco Scandella a $5,000 fine for his slash on Tuesday. Scandella did a two-handed swing with his stick at Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist's lower body in the second period. Scandella received a two-minute minor as a result of the incident.

3 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian played well for the Sabres in back-to-back games against Pittsburgh this past weekend. Bogosian logged 20:48 in his season debut on Friday and he had seven shots attempts, with four on target. He played 17:34 in Saturday's rematch with two shots and a fighting major. Bogosian finished with an even plus-minus in both games even though the Sabres were outscored 9-1. He missed the first 25 games with a lower-body injury, but played better than any Buffalo defender over the weekend.

4 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu scored a goal in the Sabres' 4-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday. It was Beaulieu's first goal in 24 games this season. The 25-year-old defenseman did manage to record a career-high 28 points with Montreal in 2016-17, but he's not likely to finish anywhere near that with the Sabres.

5 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. McCabe helped set up Jack Eichel's first and second goals of the game (he had three) and he scored one of his own in the third frame. McCabe finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on and one hit in 18:28 of ice time. The Sabres defenseman has nine points in 33 games this season.

6 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will be back in the lineup on Monday afternoon. Gorges will be paired with Nathan Beaulieu after he was scratched for the last two games. He doesn't have any fantasy value.

7 Victor Antipin Active

Victor Antipin has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. Antipin has been in the press box for six of the team's last eight outings. In 24 games this season, he has four assists and 23 shots on goal.

8 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. This will be the second time in a row that he'll watch the Sabres play from the press box. He has no points and a minus-3 rating in 17 games this season. Josh Gorges and Scott Wilson will also serve as scratches for the Sabres in this one.

9 Taylor Fedun I.L.

Taylor Fedun has suffered a lower-body injury. It's not clear when Fedun got hurt, but the injury must be substantive as he'll be out for the next six-to-eight weeks. The Buffalo Sabres have moved him to the injured reserve list as a consequence. He has an assist in seven games this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner stopped 39 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday at the Winter Classic. The Rangers scored two goals on 16 shots in the first period and didn't beat Lehner again until overtime on a power-play winner by J.T. Miller He has been great for the Sabres lately, but the team's struggles, especially offensively, have limited him to four wins in his past 11 appearances.