Andrei Markov | Defenseman | #79

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (38) / 12/20/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 6 (162) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Andrei Markov has been ruled out of Montreal's next three games with a lower-body injury.
That will sideline him for the rest of 2016. Coach Michel Therrien thinks there is a good a chance Markov will be available to return on Montreal's road trip to begin January. Dec 27 - 5:35 PM
Source: Canadiens.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
31219217120801044.045
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000MON6361723-61821400082.073
2001MON5651924-1242700173.068
2002MON791324371334312002159.082
2003MON6962228-22028000105.057
2005MON67103646137461812188.114
2006MON7764349256527032128.047
2007MON821642581631022122145.110
2008MON78125264-236732013165.073
2009MON4562834113241201185.071
2010MON7123240100120.050
2011MON13033-440200017.000
2012MON48102030-91481500479.127
2013MON81736431234219101131.053
2014MON811040502238421011135.074
2015MON8253944-638413000117.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ CLM000000000000.000
Dec 22MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20ANA000000000000.000
Dec 17@ WAS100010000000.000
Dec 16SJ100000000001.000
Dec 12BOS101102000004.000
Dec 10COL102222010002.000
Dec 8NJ100010000001.000
Dec 6@ STL1000-10000003.000
Dec 4@ LA101112000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 