C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) skated back in Brossard on Tuesday. It was his first time on the ice since he suffered a knee injury earlier this month. Galchenyuk is in the third week of a six-to-eight week timeline.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Pacioretty opened the scoring with a beautiful wrist shot at the 2:01 mark of the second period. After a slow start to the season, Pacioretty has now scored nine goals in his last nine contests (that includes a four-goal performance against Colorado last week). The Canadiens captain has 14 goals and 27 points in 33 games this season. Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal tonight.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw (concussion) didn't travel with the team on the road. He will continue to rehab in Brossard at Montreal's practice facility. Shaw has been out of action since Dec. 12 because of a concussion.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault has been playing between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov. "With young players you see the improvement from one year to another," said coach Michel Therrien. "He's playing with confidence, he has poise. He's a guy that players want to play with because he's doing the right thing. He doesn't do anything fancy, but he's responsible." Danault has six goals and 13 points in 31 games this year.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.

6 Chris Terry Active

Chris Terry, who was recalled from St. John's of the AHL Friday night, skated on the Canadiens' fourth line against the Capitals Saturday night. He took the place of the injured Sven Andrighetto alongside Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron. Terry did not take a shot on goal in his 8:01 of playing time and has no fantasy value.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher earned two assists in Montreal's 5-2 win against New Jersey. He had the primary helper on both goals by Torrey Mitchell in the contest. Gallagher has been productive lately despite his lack of goals, with six points in the last seven outings.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov collected his second three-point game of the campaign during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Kings. In the effort Radulov raised his goal total to five, and his points total to 21 through 23 games. Montreal signed him to fill the net, but no one will complain about that points-per-game rate.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron potted his 11th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over Anaheim. In doing so, he matched the career high he set in 2015-16 after 62 contests. Byron reached 11 goals in just 32 games this year. He also added an assist Tuesday to give him 19 points.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto is back up with the Canadiens. He will be available to play against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Andrighetto has two assists in eight NHL games this season.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber halted his 10-game scoring drought Thursday night. He earned a shorthanded assist on a goal by Max Pacioretty in Montreal's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Weber had 10 points in his first nine outings with the Canadiens, but he has produced only nine points over the past 24 games. He hasn't netted a goal since Nov. 22.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov has been ruled out of Montreal's next three games with a lower-body injury. That will sideline him for the rest of 2016. Coach Michel Therrien thinks there is a good a chance Markov will be available to return on Montreal's road trip to begin January.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu (neck) will be in the Canadiens' lineup on Thursday. Beaulieu was sidelined for six straight games. He has a goal and five assists in 20 games this season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin will be back in the Canadiens' lineup Tuesday when the team faces off against the Lightning. He took a few days off to be with his wife who gave birth to a baby girl. If you need Emelin, it is safe to activate him.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

Zach Redmond will get to play Tuesday versus Anaheim. Andrei Markov is out due to a lower-body injury, so Redmond will make his fifth appearance with Montreal this season. He has four assists in his previous four matches.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price will start Wednesday's game versus Tampa Bay. He permitted three goals on 26 shots to the Wild in a 4-2 loss prior to the holiday break. However, Price still has incredible numbers this season. He has posted an 18-5-2 record with a 1.91 GAA and a .934 save percentage.