Marian Gaborik | Winger | #12

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (35) / 2/14/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (3) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Marian Gaborik has undergone an unspecified procedure that will prevent him from being ready for training camp.
Gaborik will be entering the fourth season of his seven-year, $34,125,000 contract. The Kings were gambling when they signed Gaborik to a lengthy contract given his injury history and unfortunately it hasn't paid off for them. Gaborik has been limited to just 54 and 56 games in each of the last two campaigns and hasn't been productive offensively when he has played. Nevertheless Kings GM Rob Blake said Gaborik will get a clean slate when he's ready to return. Apr 24 - 6:05 PM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
56101121-41832003123.081
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000MIN71181836-63266003179.101
2001MIN783037670341016004221.136
2002MIN813035651246516118280.107
2003MIN65182240102038004220.082
2005MIN653828666641012217252.151
2006MIN4830275712401210107196.153
2007MIN7742418317631113108278.151
2008MIN17131023322510268.191
2009NYR7642448615371412114272.154
2010NYR6222264881879004192.115
2011NYR8241357615341011007276.149
2012CLM47121527-31418005151.079
2013LA 4111193071016000103.107
2014LA 69272047716117002174.155
2015LA 54121022-62013003142.085
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ ANA100010000001.000
Apr 8CHI1000-10000002.000
Apr 6CAL000000000000.000
Apr 4EDM000000000000.000
Apr 2ARI100000000001.000
Mar 31@ VAN100000000000.000
Mar 29@ CAL102230000001.000
Mar 28@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 25NYR1000-10000001.000
Mar 23WPG110100100012.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dustin Brown
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Jarome Iginla
4Jordan Nolan
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Derek Forbort
7Kevin Gravel
G1Jonathan Quick
2Ben Bishop
 

 