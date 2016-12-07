Player Page

Scott Hartnell | Winger | #43

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/18/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (6) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Scott Hartnell scored three goals in a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been the biggest surprise of the NHL this season, and they are accomplishing this by having consistent production from all of their lineup. The hat trick was the ninth of Hartnell's career, and it puts him up to eight goals on the year. The most impressive part of the hat trick is that he accomplished this feat with just over 10 minutes of action in the contest. Cam Atkinson, Brandan Saad, Boone Jenner, and William Karlsson also scored for the Blue Jackets in the big win. Dec 22 - 9:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
30512177111100043.116
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000NAS7521416-8480000092.022
2001NAS75142741511136004162.086
2002NAS82122234-310123002221.054
2003NAS59181533-68758003154.117
2005NAS812523488101107228211.118
2006NAS642217391996101012150.147
2007PHI802419432159102116176.136
2008PHI823030601414367105210.143
2009PHI81143044-615586004171.082
2010PHI822425491414246004177.136
2011PHI8237306719136167006232.159
2012PHI328311-5704100174.108
2013PHI7820325211103911003207.097
2014CLM77283260110088002204.137
2015CLM79232649-11112102001150.153
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20LA1000-10000002.000
Dec 18@ VAN101100010003.000
Dec 16@ CAL100000000000.000
Dec 13@ EDM100000000001.000
Dec 10NYI101100000002.000
Dec 9@ DET100005000000.000
Dec 5ARI101112000002.000
Dec 3@ ARI1000-10000001.000
Dec 1@ COL101110000003.000
Nov 29TB111220000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4Oliver Bjorkstrand
5David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 