Ron Francis | Center

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored his 15th goal of the season Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. The point gives him three in the last three games since returning to action following the death of his infant daughter last week. He has 37 points in 63 games and is a fringe fantasy player in most leagues.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask registered an assist in the Devils' 3-1 win against New Jersey on Friday. Rask has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That gives him 12 goals and 27 points in 63 contests this season. Although he's done well lately, he's down from his typical offensive pace and will likely finish below the 40-point mark for the first time since 2014-2015.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan found the back of the net in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Ryan's power-play tally late in the third period proved to be the last goal of the game, but it was too late for the 'Canes to make a comeback. Ryan has now scored two goals in his last three games. He has 13 goals and 29 points in 65 games this season. Phil Di Giuseppe scored the other goal for Carolina on Tuesday night.

4 Lucas Wallmark Active

Lucas Wallmark has been recalled by the Hurricanes. Wallmark is slated to center the fourth line between Joakim Nordstrom and Lee Stempniak against Boston.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner has reached the 40-point milestone. Skinner got there by registering an assist on Tuesday in his 67 game of the season. Unfortunately, he's also now gone seven contests without finding the back of the net as he remains stuck at 20 goals. Skinner has surpassed the 30-goal milestone on three separate occasions and finished 2016-17 with 37 markers, but it looks like 2017-18 will be recorded as a down season. That said, goals have a tendency to come in bunches and Skinner might have at least one more big hot streak left in him this campaign. The Hurricanes could certainly use it as they attempt to claw their way into the playoffs.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored a goal and registered an assist in Carolina's 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. With that, Aho has reached the 50-point milestone in 60 games played. He fell a single point shy of that mark in his rookie campaign, so it's nice to see him get there with time to spare as a rookie. Among the Hurricanes, he's tied with Teuvo Teravainen for the scoring race lead.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom (upper body) will be available on Thursday. Nordstrom missed four straight games. He has two goals and four points in 62 contests in 2017-18.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign on Friday. Di Giuseppe's marker also proved to be the game-winner in Carolina's 4-1 victory over Vancouver. Di Giuseppe is up to nine goals in 99 career games.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen scored a goal in Carolina's loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night. The 23-year-old has 19 goals and 52 points in 66 games this season, which is a career high.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored two goals and one assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. These were his first goals in nine games. Williams' goals gave the Hurricanes 1-0 and 3-0 leads in the first and second periods respectively. The veteran also registered the only assist on Sebastian Aho's tally in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and two shots on goal in 15:54 of ice time. The 36-year-old has 12 goals and 41 points in 64 games this season. Teuvo Teravainen also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes in this one.

3 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm assisted on both goals by Jamie McGinn. Lindholm is on a three game scoring streak and has 15 goals and 32 points in 55 games. He is on pace for career highs in goals and points as he had 17 goals in the 2014-15 season and 45 points last season. He is worth owning in deeper pools as he also has six goals and eight points on the power play.

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak will be scratched Sunday against New Jersey. Coach Bill Peters said that recent call-up Lucas Wallmark will be in the lineup and Stemniak, who logged just 7:02 of ice time on Friday, will sit.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk is just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record a natural hat trick. "That’s pretty cool," Faulk said "To be honest I didn’t know that stat." As previously noted, Faulk's hat trick came in a 7-3 win over Los Angeles Tuesday night. He recorded his first two goals in the first period and completed the hat trick in the second frame. He hadn't previously gotten a hat trick in the NHL and when asked when he last got one at any level, he ventured a guess that it would have been back in his pee-wee hockey days.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored the Carolina Hurricanes only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Hanifin had gone pointless in his last six games before Saturday night. The young d-man returned to the scoresheet in the second period of Saturday's loss, tying the game at one goal apiece. Hanifin now has eight goals and 27 points in 62 games played this season.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin is on a four-game point streak. Slavin kept that run going with an assist on Thursday. He's up to five goals and 17 points in 58 contests in 2017-18. That's still well behind his 2017-18 total of 34 points.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Pesce's tally came off a one-timer from the point. His goal at the 2:43 mark of the second period gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at the time. The blue liner finished the night with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 21:04 of ice time. This was his first goal of the season. The 23-year-old has 10 points in 43 games this season. He's a good player, but he won't carry any fantasy value going forward. Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina in this one.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the New York Islanders. He has no goals and six assists in 46 games this season. Fleury has been a healthy scratch in three of his team's last six games.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Dahlbeck has one assist in 20 games this season. He's been scratched in eight consecutive games.

8 Roland McKeown Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that Roland McKeown has been recalled from the AHL. McKeown played two games with the Hurricanes earlier in the year, picking up two assists but averaged less than 10 minutes a game. He has some upside but should not be owned in any fantasy formats. The 22-year-old has 13 points in 37 games with the Charlotte Checkers.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward allowed was pulled during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Ward gave up four goals on 13 shots in just over one period of action. Scott Darling, who entered the game in relief of Ward, allowed two more goals on 18 shots in the loss. The defeat drops Ward's record to 19-11-4 on the season. He'll go into his next game with a 2.70 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage.