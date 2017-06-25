Player Page

Ron Francis | Center

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (55) / 3/1/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 200
Drafted: 1981 / Rd. 1 (4) / CAR
The Carolina Hurricanes have made Ron Francis their president of hockey operations.
Francis had been serving as the team's general manager, but he's lost that title. The Hurricanes' release also mentioned that the team will be conducting a search for a new GM, "who will report directly to (Tom) Dundon." That's a unique way of saying that it's time to go in a different direction. "Since I took control of the team, I've had a good chance to be around and assess the operations," said Dundon. "There are a lot of good people working in the organization, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions. Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role." Mar 7 - 9:02 PM
Source: NHL.com/Hurricanes
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PIT82276693-36280000216.125
1994PIT4411485928183000094.117
1995PIT7727921192556120100158.171
1996PIT81276289720100100183.148
1997PIT81256287122070000189.132
1998CAR82213152-33480000133.158
1999CAR782350731018722004150.153
2000CAR82155065-1532726004130.115
2001CAR802750774181428015165.164
2002CAR82223557-2230815101156.141
2003TOR80132740-91471300291.143
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Derek Ryan
4Lucas Wallmark
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Phil Di Giuseppe
5Brock McGinn
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Justin Williams
3Elias Lindholm
4Lee Stempniak
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Roland McKeown
G1Cam Ward
2Scott Darling
 

 