Justin Williams | Winger | #14

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (35) / 10/4/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (28) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Williams snapped a 1-1 tie at the 5:48 mark of the third period. He finished the game with four shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:26 of ice time. Williams has three points in his last two games. He's up to 19 goals and 35 points in 59 games this season. Tom Wilson also found the back of the net for the Capitals. Feb 24 - 10:12 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
58181634113643002118.153
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000PHI631213256220400099.121
2001PHI75172340113201011162.105
2002PHI4181624152202002105.076
2003CAR79113344126447001203.054
2005CAR82314576160817424255.122
2006CAR82333467-11731212238258.128
2007CAR379213024326000106.085
2008LA 4441014-81733000108.037
2009LA 4910192933916001140.071
2010LA 73223557145958003213.103
2011LA 822237591044910002241.091
2012LA 48112233152215003142.077
2013LA 82192443144843001239.079
2014LA 8118234182949002174.103
2015WAS82223052153636013201.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 22@ PHI102200010001.000
Feb 19@ NYR100000000001.000
Feb 18@ DET100000000001.000
Feb 11ANA100000000002.000
Feb 9DET101100000004.000
Feb 7CAR101112000000.000
Feb 5LA110120000002.500
Feb 4@ MON1000-10000004.000
Feb 1BOS000000000000.000
Jan 31@ NYI101110000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Zach Sanford
5Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Riley Barber
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
8Aaron Ness
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 