C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom extended his point streak to eight games during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. He picked up an assist to accomplish the feat. During the streak he has four goals and 14 points. Through 57 games this season he has posted 17 goals and 61 points.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeni Kuznetsov scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Kuznetsov extended Washington's lead to 2-0 late in the first period and his second marker of the evening made it 3-1 for his team in the second frame. He finished the game with four shots on goal and one hit in 15:12 of ice time. Kuznetsov has 14 goals and 47 points in 59 games in 2016-17. The Capitals forward has also racked up 12 points in his last 11 contests. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Caps.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller is slated to play in his 500th NHL game Wednesday night. Eller has been productive lately with 17 points in the last 23 matches. He has generated 177 career points in his previous 499 appearances.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle reached a new personal milestone during Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He scored his 11th goal which gave him 21 points for the season, both are new personal bests.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin tallied his 12th power play goal of the season during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. The Great Eight now has 27 goals on the season with 52 points in 58 games. Just a few more until Ovechkin picks up his 12th straight season with at least 30 goals. One shy of the all-time record of 13 set by Mike Gartner.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johnasson broke out of his seven-game point drought in a big way during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. The man they call MoJo scored both a goal and an assist in the match, giving him 16 goals and 34 points through 53 games this season. He has just two goals in 18 appearances since the calendar turned to 2017.

3 Andre Burakovsky I.L.

Andre Burakovskky on I/R retroactively to Feb. 9th due to a hand injury. The talented winger is still on track to return just before the end of the regular season. This opens up a bit of cap room for the team as they look to fiddle around the edges en route to a Cup run.

4 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford appears at this time to have won the battle to replace Andre Burkovsky on the third line. Burkovsky is out with a hand injury and won't return for another month or more. Sanford was battling Jakub Vrana for his spot and when the Capitals sent Vrana down to the minors after Sunday's game, it signalled for at least a little while that Sanford was the man. Sanford had two goals in two games before being held off the scoresheet Sunday and has three points in 23 games this season. Nice, but not nearly good enough to warrant any use in fantasy pools.

5 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik picked up his second goal in as many games during Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. He has three points in that span as well. Through 47 games this season he has eight goals and 18 points.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Sidelined

T.J. Oshie (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's match versus the Predators. He apparently got banged up this week against Philadelphia. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Williams snapped a 1-1 tie at the 5:48 mark of the third period. He finished the game with four shots on goal and one takeaway in 19:26 of ice time. Williams has three points in his last two games. He's up to 19 goals and 35 points in 59 games this season. Tom Wilson also found the back of the net for the Capitals.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson extended his assist streak to three games. He registered his ninth assist of the season in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. Wilson is now up to 12 points in 53 matches.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly is on a four-game point streak. Connolly had a goal and an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday. He's up to 11 goals and 16 points in 40 games.

5 Riley Barber Active

Riley Barber will make his NHL debut on Friday against the Oilers. The 23-year-old has posted seven goals and 11 points in 18 games for AHL Hershey this season. Last season he posted 26 goals and 55 points in 74 games with the Bears as well.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson (lower body) will get back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders. He was expected to return after he practiced Monday and he felt ready to play after Tuesday's session. Carlson has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

2 Matt Niskanen Sidelined

Matt Niskanen (lower body) won't play Friday against the Oilers. His injury is not feared to be serious, so let's consider him day-to-day for now. His next chance to play will be Saturday against Nashvill.e

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner got his 10th point of the year thanks to the assist he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Kings. Alzner now has three goals and seven assists in 53 games this season. He also threw two hits and blocked three shots in the effort, while posting a plus-3 rating.

4 Brooks Orpik Sidelined

Brooks Orpik (lower body) is not on the ice warming up against the Oilers on Friday. Which is your sign. Orpik won't play tonight due to his lower body injury. He is considered day-to-day.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night. The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will suit up on Wednesday night versus Philadelphia. He hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 26, but his stay in the press box will finally end Wednesday. Nate Schmidt will be scratched instead.

8 Aaron Ness Active

Aaron Ness will play against the Oilers on Friday. Ness has five points in 37 career NHL games. He also has five goals and 16 points in 41 games for the Bears this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Capitals are now up to 13 consecutive wins at the Verizon Center. Holtby's rattled off a 16-0-1 record in his last 17 decisions, which is absolutely incredible. The Caps goalie will enter his next start with an incredible 1.97 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage.