Brooks Orpik | Defenseman | #44

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (37) / 9/26/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (18) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

It looks like Brooks Orpik probably won't end up playing for the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche are reportedly looking to either trade Orpik or potentially buy out the final season of his five-year, $27.5 million contract. The Avalanche acquired him from Washington as part of the Philipp Grubauer trade, but presumably the Capitals insisted on that as they wanted to clear up the cap space. That being said, Orpik can still provide some team with value as a defensive defenseman even if he is expensive at his current $5.5 million cap hit. Jun 22 - 7:19 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8101010-9680000054.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002PIT6000-52000002.000
2003PIT791910-361270103056.018
2005PIT64279-31240100032.063
2006PIT700664820200059.000
2007PIT781101111570001050.020
2008PIT792171910731100039.051
2009PIT73223256640101061.033
2010PIT631121312660003056.018
2011PIT732161819610001044.045
2012PIT4608817320000032.000
2013PIT7221113-3460000050.040
2014WAS78019195660000066.000
2015WAS41371011240000131.097
2016WAS790141432480000093.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NJ1000-20000002.000
Apr 5NAS100000000001.000
Apr 2@ STL101120000002.000
Apr 1@ PIT100000000001.000
Mar 30CAR1000-10000001.000
Mar 28NYR100010000001.000
Mar 26@ NYR100002000000.000
Mar 24@ MON100020000001.000
Mar 22@ DET100000000001.000
Mar 20DAL1000-12000001.000

