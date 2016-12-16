Player Page

Henrik Zetterberg | Winger | #40

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (36) / 10/9/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 7 (210) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Henrik Zetterberg lifted his point streak to five games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
Detroit's captain picked up a helper in the effort, giving him a goal and five points overall in that span. Zetterberg is up to seven goals and 25 points in 36 games so far this season. Dec 30 - 12:45 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3571724781300076.092
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002DET792222446855104135.163
2003DET61152843151476132137.109
2005DET7739468529301718109270.144
2006DET63333568263611131210224.147
2007DET7543499230341620107358.120
2008DET7731427313361218205309.100
2009DET742347701226319016309.074
2010DET80245680-1401020013306.078
2011DET822247691447311024267.082
2012DET46113748218419205173.064
2013DET451632481920314001151.106
2014DET77174966-632424003227.075
2015DET82133750-1524220003214.061
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29@ OTT101120000001.000
Dec 27BUF110110000002.500
Dec 23@ FLA101100000003.000
Dec 20@ TB101110000002.000
Dec 19@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 17ANA101130000003.000
Dec 15LA100000000000.000
Dec 13ARI1000-10000004.000
Dec 11PHI1000-12000001.000
Dec 9CLM1000-10000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 