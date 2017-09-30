Niklas Kronwall | Defenseman | #55

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg picked up an assist during his preseason debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. Zetterberg helped set up Gustav Nyquist's goal. The veteran missed a good chunk of the exhibition games because of a neck injury. It looks like he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. The 36-year-old had 15 goals and 51 assists in 82 games last season, so there is some fantasy value there.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

The Red Wings are hoping that Dylan Larkin rebounds this season after regressing in 2016-17. Larkin will shift to center full time and the Detroit coaching brass is not anticipating any issues with the change. Look for the talented forward to better his 32-point performance of last season and perhaps top the 45-point total he amassed in his rookie campaign while playing alongside Anthony Mantha and Justin Abdelkader this season.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen scored two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Nielsen has been a reliable 40 to 60 point scorer in the last four seasons. He had 17 goals and 41 points in 79 games in his first season with the Red Wings. Nielsen should be able to reach the 40-point mark again this season, but expecting him to produce more than that isn’t realistic.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

It sounds like there is a pretty good chance that Riley Sheahan will be traded to the Penguins. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes that the framework for a trade has already been worked out that could involve defenseman Derrick Pouliot. Such a deal makes sense as the Wings need cap room to sign Andreas Athanasiou and parting with Sheahan will create some leeway for the Wings to operate. Stay tuned for further updates.

5 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery Monday on his left ankle. The procedure was required to repair tendon damage. Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season after he suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons. His recovery is expected to take three-to-four months, so he should be ready for the 2017-18 season.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar is looking forward to getting going this season after a difficult summer. Tatar had surgery to repair a bothersome shoulder injury and he went to arbitration before agreeing to a four-year contract with the Red Wings. "It was a tough summer, that's for sure," he said. "It was long for everybody. For me personally, I'm glad I had that time to recover to get ready for the season. The first few months were tough. I feel really good now, no issues."

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old played in 60 NHL games with the Wings last season and he registered a solid 17 goals and 19 assists. The 20th overall pick in the 2013 draft has a nose for the net. He's fully capable of scoring between 20 and 25 goals this season. Dylan Larkin also found the back of the net for the Red Wings in the defeat. Both Mantha and Larkin will have fantasy value in deeper standard leagues.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm (lower body) will suit up in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Helm has missed each of the last four games because of a knee injury. He's skating on Detroit's fourth line with Luke Glendening and Drew Miller. Helm has eight goals and five assists in 42 games. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Tyler Bertuzzi Sidelined

Tyler Bertuzzi will be sidelined for approximately 3-4 weeks due to wrist inflammation. It's a tough break for Bertuzzi who was hoping to crack the Red Wings lineup with a strong training camp. He had zero points in seven NHL contests last season, but picked up 19 points in 19 post-season contests with Grand Rapids during their Calder Cup triumph. After this injury, we would expect Bertuzzi to start the season in the AHL when he is fully healthy.

5 Matt Lorito Active

Matt Lorito has been assigned to the minors. He will finish the season with Grand Rapids, where he has 54 points in 59 contests this season. Lorito earned one assist in two appearances with the Red Wings.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist found the back of the net in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old had 28 and 27-goal seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but he hasn't scored more than 17 since then. The Red Wings are a long shot to make the playoffs, but if they want to surprise the hockey world this year, they'll need to get a strong contribution from a player like Nyquist. Don't expect him to have much fantasy value in standard leagues.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou's agent, Darren Ferris, hasn't had any contact with the Red Wings since Saturday Athanasiou remains an unsigned restricted free agent. Detroit reportedly has an offer on the table for two years at $1.9 million per season, which they don't appear to budging from, while Athanasiou's camp had been seeking $2.5 million per season.

3 Justin Abdelkader Sidelined

Justin Abdelkader (groin) might be able to play on Thursday. Abdelkader took part in Wednesday's practice and was part of the Red Wings' top power-play unit. He had seven goals and 21 points in 64 contests last season, but he has the potential to do better than that this time around.

4 Evgeny Svechnikov Sidelined

Evgeny Svechnikov (neck) won't play in Detroit's last two preseason games. Svechnikov had no points and two shots in two exhibition outings. Getting injured may hurt his chances of starting the year in the NHL, but he should get some action with the Red Wings this season.

5 Martin Frk Active

It appears that Martin Frk has made the Detroit Red Wings opening night roster. Frk was told by Red Wings brass that he will need to find a place in Detroit on a 'month-to-month' basis. He was selected by the Red Wings in the 2nd round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and is coming off a back-to-back 27-goal season for Grand Rapids of the AHL. He has a great release and if he finds himself on a scoring line, he might be worth grabbing in fantasy leagues. Keep an eye on him during the early portions of the regular season.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season. Green was by far Detroit's top offensive blueliner last year. He averaged 0.50 points per game, which was nearly double that of Nick Jensen, who finished second among Red Wings defensemen with 0.27 points per contest. Detroit's other rearguards combined for 17 goals, while Green finished with 14 of his own. It will be interesting to see if he's willing to take less money to stay with Detroit or if he will be used as a trade chip at the deadline. Still, the Wings will be hard-pressed to get offense from the back end if Green is gone.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser is expected to open training camp on a pairing with Trevor Daley. Detroit signed Daley, who had been with Pittsburgh during the last two years, when free agency opened on July 1st. DeKeyser spent the majority of last season playing with Mike Green, who isn't exactly the most reliable player in his own end. Daley is fully capable of jumping into the rush, but he's more responsible defensively. DeKeyser had four goals, 12 points and a minus-22 rating in 82 games with the Red Wings last season. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value next season, but the Wings need him to be much better than he was last season.

3 Trevor Daley Active

Look for Trevor Daley to pair with Danny DeKeyser when the Red Wings break camp in October. Daley will also get a look at the point on the second power-play unit and we think it is reasonable he could top the 19 points he registered in 56 games with the Penguins last season. Draft him as a 25-30 point rearguard and you likely won't be disappointed.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet was a restricted free agent after completing a one-year, $715,000 contract. Ouellet had three goals and 12 points in 66 games last season.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson has been lost the Red Wings for the rest of the season has he prepares to undergo wrist surgery next week. He'll need 12 weeks to recover, putting his return well into the playoffs. With Detroit unlikely to be playing in May, his season is over. Ericsson had nine points, 36 blocks, 63 PIMs and 86 hits in 51 games this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

6 Niklas Kronwall Sidelined

Niklas Kronwall didn't play in Saturday's game because of a groin problem. Kronwall, who had previously been dealing with a back injury, had only made his preseason debut on Thursday. At this point it's not clear if he'll be available for the season opener. "He’s going to have to practice Tuesday in order to be ready Thursday, in my mind," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "If he’s not practicing Tuesday, you guys (reporters) will have your answer."

7 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul (knee) has received the green light and he will play in Monday's preseason match versus Pittsburgh. Sproul underwent left knee surgery in April. Coach Jeff Blashill wants him to "make sure he is fast back to the puck. He's got to make sure he spends as little time in the d-zone as possible so he can use his best asset, and that is his feet and his shot." Right now, Sproul is the odd man out as the eighth defender on the depth chart because Detroit only wants to carry seven blueliners going into the year.

8 Nick Jensen Sidelined

Nick Jensen (thumb) will sit out Detroit's back-to-back preseason set against Toronto. It's unclear at this time if Jensen will be ready for the regular season, but we know he won't play this week. Jensen contributed 13 points in 49 games with the Red Wings last season, which ranked him second on the team in scoring among defensemen. Consider him day-to-day for now.

9 Dan Renouf Active

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have recalled defensemen Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids of the AHL. Renouf played in one regular season game with the Red Wings last season, picking up zero points. He plays a more defensive game and despite being recalled today, he isn't expected to make the opening night roster.

10 Luke Witkowski Active

Newly-signed Luke Witkowski has a legitimate chance to break camp with the Red Wings in September. The Detroit coaching staff seems intrigued with Witkowski's character, toughness and ability to play the wing as well as defence. If Witkowski does crack the Red Wing lineup, he could be a nice source for PIMs while qualifying in a number of positions.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard will start in goal Saturday night against the Bruins. He will likely be the Red Wings' starting goalie come the start of the regular season but he will not play a full load. Look for him to start 50-55 games with Petr Mrazek getting the other 30 or so starts.

2 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek allowed three goals on 40 shots in a 4-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday night. The Blackhawks scored their fourth goal of the game in an empty net. Mrazek was still stellar for Detroit despite the loss, and he'll need to be for the Red Wings when called upon. The 25-year old is expected to back up Jimmy Howard, but the netminder has played 50 or more games in the last two seasons. Detroit won't be afraid to call his number if needed.