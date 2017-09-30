Niklas Kronwall | Defenseman | #55

Player Page

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (36) / 1/12/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 194
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (29) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Niklas Kronwall didn't play in Saturday's game because of a groin problem.
Kronwall, who had previously been dealing with a back injury, had only made his preseason debut on Thursday. At this point it's not clear if he'll be available for the season opener. "He’s going to have to practice Tuesday in order to be ready Thursday, in my mind," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "If he’s not practicing Tuesday, you guys (reporters) will have your answer." Oct 1 - 9:48 AM
Source: Detroit News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5721113-7320600067.030
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003DET201455160000118.056
2005DET2718911281100028.036
2006DET681212205415000104.010
2007DET6572835254408000108.065
2008DET8064551250418011121.050
2009DET48715225323504068.103
2010DET7711263753658003131.084
2011DET82152136-23877014141.106
2012DET4852429-54421400267.075
2013DET7984149044520010110.073
2014DET8093544-440320001101.089
2015DET6432326-213001400261.049
2016DET5721113-7320600067.030
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Riley Sheahan
5Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Darren Helm
4Tyler Bertuzzi
5Matt Lorito
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Justin Abdelkader
4Evgeny Svechnikov
5Martin Frk
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Trevor Daley
4Xavier Ouellet
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Niklas Kronwall
7Ryan Sproul
8Nick Jensen
9Dan Renouf
10Luke Witkowski
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
3Jared Coreau
 

 