Ron Hainsey | Defenseman | #65

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (35) / 3/24/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (13) / MON
Contract: view contract details
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2017 second-round selection and Danny Kristo.
The Hurricanes will retain half of Hainsey's remaining $2,833,333 annual cap hit. Hainsey is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has four goals and 14 points in 56 contests this season and has averaged 22:20 minutes per contest. He'll be a big help to the Penguins given that they're missing defensemen Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, and Olli Maatta due to injuries. Feb 23 - 10:32 AM
Source: Pierre Lebrun on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5641014-16170011162.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002MON21000-120000012.000
2003MON11112340000011.091
2005CLM552151712431400081.025
2006CLM8092534-1969716000136.066
2007CLM7882432-725815010161.050
2008WPG8163339-1632414000148.041
2009WPG8052126-63905020121.041
2010WPG82316193240101283.036
2011WPG56010109230100057.000
2012WPG4701313-8100100052.000
2013CAR8241115-9450001172.056
2014CAR812810-14160100083.024
2015CAR8151419-133700002131.038
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21PIT1000-10000001.000
Feb 19TOR1000-20000003.000
Feb 17COL1000-20000001.000
Feb 11@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Feb 7@ WAS100002000000.000
Feb 4@ NYI120200000014.500
Feb 3EDM1000-10000000.000
Jan 31PHI101110000000.000
Jan 26LA1000-10000000.000
Jan 23@ WAS1000-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Ron Hainsey
5Olli Maatta
6Ian Cole
7Steven Oleksy
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 