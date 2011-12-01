Ron Hainsey | Defenseman | #65

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 3-1 win over Carolina. It was his league-leading 33rd goal of the 2016-17 season. Crosby's power play goal at the 16:21 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winning marker. The Penguins captain finished the game with four penalty minutes, five shots on goal and one hit in 22:05 of ice time. Crosby has 66 points in 53 games this season. Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Pens.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin had an assist in a 2-1 OT loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since returning from his lower-body injury, Malkin has picked up five points in three games. He is one of the elite forwards in the game today, but has struggled to stay healthy over the years. He hasn't appeared in at least 70 games since the 2011-12 season. His 500th career assist came on a goal scored by Ian Cole. Malkin now has 59 points in 50 games this season.

3 Nick Bonino Sidelined

Nick Bonino is unlikely to play on Tuesday because of an illness. He didn't participate in the morning skate due to the ailment and coach Mike Sullivan doesn't expect him to play. Bonino has collected 22 points in 58 matches this season.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen is projected to play alongside Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel on Saturday. Typically Carl Hagelin serves in that role, but he's sidelined with a concussion. "We've moved our lines around a lot this year, especially here lately with injuries. I'm not shocked to be on the left side," Cullen said. "I've played a little bit of both. Very comfortable there. I've played quite a bit with Phil. I don't know that I've played a lot with Bones, but I think our styles will complement each other pretty well." Cullen has eight goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel has spent the last two games as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line. Right wing is a relatively new position for Guentzel, but the Penguins are testing him out in that role and as a member of the top line. "I told him we’ll try it, we’ll see how it goes and, if we like it, we’ll stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Nothing’s etched in stone, we can always move him back to the left side." Guentzel has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He's not a bad player to gamble on in standard leagues where he's still available.

6 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson exited Friday's game early in the third period with what appeared to be an arm or wrist injury. Carolina defenseman Matt Tennyson missed on his attempt to hit Penguins center Eric Fehr and he took out Wilson instead. The Penguins didn't provide details on Wilson's injury after the game, so consider him day-to-day for now.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin will make his return to the lineup on Friday against Columbus. He's warmed up alongside Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin, which creates about as dynamic a line as there is in hockey. Hagelin has six goals and 19 points in 51 games.

3 Conor Sheary I.L.

Conor Sheary (upper body) is still skating and should be able to practice with the Penguins in the near future. Sheary was projected to miss four-six weeks and it already has been three weeks for the forward. He was red-hot before the injury, playing alongside Sidney Crosby. Sheary had 17 goals and 35 points in 42 games as was a must-start before he got hurt.

4 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Fehr has been a healthy scratch on a few occasions this season, but he had played in each of his team's last 11 games. He has six goals and four assists in 46 games this season. Chad Ruhwedel is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win against Winnipeg. Kessel has found the back of the net for four straight games. He's up to 21 goals and 55 points in 56 games this season.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in the Penguins 4-1 win over Colorado on Thursday. Hornqvist was credited with the game winner and now has 17 goals on the season. Throw in seven shots on goal, a hit and a block and you got yourself a pretty nice night for the 30-year-old. He's on a roll with five goals in his last six games and now 33 points overall in 47 games.

3 Bryan Rust I.L.

Bryan Rust (upper body) is still in the early stages of his recovery. He is taking things day-by-day, but he hopes to be back as soon as possible. That doesn't sound like he is making much progress yet. Rust hasn't played since Feb. 9 due to an upper-body injury.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Mark it now seven whole points for the rugged winger who has now skated in 33 games. Through 75 career games he's up to eight goals and 22 points.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney went to the press box as a healthy scratch on Friday night. Carl Hagelin returned from a concussion against Columbus, which bumped Rowney from the lineup. The 27-year-old has one assist in his first eight NHL appearances.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang ranks fourth among defensemen in points per game. Letang is averaging 0.83 points, which is behind just Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, and Brent Burns. Of course, Letang isn't near them in total points because he's been limited to just 40 games this season. "This year has been tough," Letang said. "I haven’t had a chance to build up my game." Letang went on to note a play where he failed to connect with Sidney Crosby when the Penguins forward was on a breakaway, but despite Letang's criticisms of himself, he's having a superb season. The issue is as it has unfortunately been for many years of his career: Injuries are holding him back in terms of total production.

2 Justin Schultz Sidelined

There is no timetable for the return of Justin Schultz from his concussion. There never is with concussions as some can return after a week and others find that they never recover. The Penguins lost both Schultz and Olli Maatta on Thursday and while Maatta is out six weeks after hand surgery Friday, GM Jim Rutherford is hoping Schultz is back sooner. "It’s hard to tell with a concussion, but I would suspect [Schultz] will be quite a bit ahead of where Maatta is," Rutherford said. Stay tuned as Schultz is having a career year with nine goals, 39 points and a plus-31 rating in 56 games.

3 Trevor Daley Sidelined

Trevor Daley has undergone knee surgery and will miss six weeks as a result. Daley was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 19 points in 54 games this season. The Penguins' defense was already depleted due to the loss of Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta. With that in mind, the Penguins also acquired blueliner Ron Hainsey from Carolina.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2017 second-round selection and Danny Kristo. The Hurricanes will retain half of Hainsey's remaining $2,833,333 annual cap hit. Hainsey is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has four goals and 14 points in 56 contests this season and has averaged 22:20 minutes per contest. He'll be a big help to the Penguins given that they're missing defensemen Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, and Olli Maatta due to injuries.

5 Olli Maatta I.L.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had successful hand surgery. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. His proposed timetable has him out until late March.

6 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday night. He tied the game shortly after Ryan Murray gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during the second period. Cole has four goals and 19 points along with a plus-21 rating in 57 games this campaign.

7 Steven Oleksy Active

Steven Oleksy will pair with Ian Cole during Friday's match with Columbus. Over nine games this season with Pittsburgh, the 31-year-old has picked up a point and 22 PIMs.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel got back in the lineup on Friday against Columbus. He had been a healthy scratch for the previous eight games, but got a chance to play because of injuries to Justin Schultz (concussion) and Olli Maatta (hand). Ruhwedel was paired with minor-league recall Steve Oleksy in his 12th appearance of the season.

10 Cameron Gaunce Active

Cameron Gaunce will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Carolina. Gaunce has two assists in four games this season. Nick Bonino (illness) will also miss the game.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Murray made a number of solid saves in this one. He now has just one regulation loss in his last eight games. Murray has a 22-7-3 record with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage this season. He'll continue to be a top five fantasy goalie down the stretch.