Player Page

Roster

Steve Ott | Winger | #29

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (34) / 8/19/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (25) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth round pick in 2018.
This is why Ott was held out of tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks. He'll add some grit and physicality to Montreal's lineup. He's also capable of killing penalties. Ott has three goals, three assists and 63 penalty minutes in 42 games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Mar 1 - 1:07 AM
Source: NHL.com/Canadiens
More Steve Ott Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
42336-6630000033.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002DAL263476310000025.120
2003DAL7321012-21520200174.027
2005DAL825172211780000189.056
2006DAL19044-4350100017.000
2007DAL7311112221470112289.124
2008DAL64192746313557000132.144
2009DAL73221436-1415383112146.151
2010DAL82122032-918337224120.100
2011DAL74112839515644022108.102
2012BUF48915243932102373.123
2013STL8291423-389262001127.071
2014STL783912-8860000049.061
2015STL21022-3340000021.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21NYI1000-10000000.000
Feb 19@ PIT1112220000011.000
Feb 18WAS100005000002.000
Feb 15STL100000000000.000
Feb 12@ MIN100000000000.000
Feb 11@ CLM000000000000.000
Feb 9@ WAS000000000000.000
Feb 7CLM000000000000.000
Feb 4@ NAS000000000000.000
Feb 3NYI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Brian Flynn
5Steve Ott
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Jordie Benn
7Nikita Nesterov
8Brandon Davidson
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 