C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. For the second night in a row, Galchenyuk cashed in on a power play goal in the extra period. Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty picked up the assists on the only goal of the game. Galchenyuk has now found the back of the net in three consecutive games. He has 15 goals and 34 points in 43 games this season.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault contributed two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win in overtime against Arizona. He had the primary helpers on goals by Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov in the match. Danault had picked up three helpers in his previous seven appearances. He has 30 points in 56 games this campaign.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec will play in his 900th career game, each with Montreal, as they take on the Blues on Saturday. The 34-year-old career-long Hab has been a pillar of consistency from season to season over his long career. He's posted 223 goals and 576 points, with seven seasons of 20+ goals with six seasons of 50+ points. His career highs are 29 goals and 70 points. Perhaps though what's most remarkable about him has been his durability. Plekanec has missed more than two games in a season just twice. Lastly, he becomes the 12th ever Canadien to skate in as many as 900 games and will become the sixth-ever to reach 1,000 games if he can hang on just a bit longer.

4 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils. McCarron was a healthy scratch in Montreal's last game against Toronto, so the team won't make any lineup changes tonight. The big center has one goal and four assists in 21 games this season. Jordie Benn, who Montreal acquired from Dallas earlier today, will also sit out. Brian Flynn will also watch from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty tallied a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 OT win over New Jersey. He scored both markers in the third period after the Canadiens went down by a score of 3-1. Pacioretty's 31st goal of the season, with only 53 seconds left regulation, forced the game into overtime.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw scored the game-winning goal in overtime and had an assist as the Canadiens beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night. Shaw took the puck from Tomas Plekanec at 1:06 in overtime and snuck the puck behind Frederik Andersen. Off balance, Shaw rifled a shot at the net and crashed into the boards, but it was good enough for the 14th consecutive win by the Habs over the Leafs. Shaw’s assist came on a power-play marker by Max Pacioretty in the second period.

3 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn, Michael McCarron and Greg Pateryn will each be scratched against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Flynn has posted 10 points with 28 blocks over 47 games this season. McCarron meanwhile has picked up five points with 30 PIMs and 47 hits over 21 games. Pateryn has amassed six points with 43 blocks and 44 hits in 24 games.

5 Steve Ott Active

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings for a sixth round pick in 2018. This is why Ott was held out of tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks. He'll add some grit and physicality to Montreal's lineup. He's also capable of killing penalties. Ott has three goals, three assists and 63 penalty minutes in 42 games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Forward Alexander Radulov scored once and added three assists to help the Montreal Canadiens stage a dramatic comeback and beat the Devils 4-3 in overtime in New Jersey Monday night. The Canadiens were down 1-0 after two periods and 2-0 early in the third when Radulov cut the Devils' lead to 2-1 with his 15th goal of the season at 2:49 of the third. After New Jersey regained a two-goal lead, Radulov picked up his 29th and 30th assists on goals by Montreal captain Max Pacioretty and then his 31st assist on the overtime winner by Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk's goal, his 15th of the season, was posted at 2:54 of the OT period. Pacioretty's goals were his 30th and 31st of the season. His second was scored with 53 seconds left in regulation and set up the overtime. Defenseman Shea Weber assisted on the Canadiens' tying and winning goal and now has 22 assists on the season.

2 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher skated alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw in his return to the lineup on Sunday. He sat out 19 games with a broken hand and his first outing back was his 300th NHL contest. He logged 11:06 of ice time and posted two shots in a 4-0 loss to Boston.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron gave the Canadiens a scare during the pregame warmup when he stung number one goalie Carey Price with a shot to the shoulder. However, it all worked out in the end. Price was OK to play and Byron ended up scoring the game winner in the shootout. "He felt bad, nobody wants to hit their goalie," said Price. "I'm happy he got his redemption." Now, Byron just needs to take care of his nine-game pointless slump.

4 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto will skate in Saturday's match with the Maple Leafs after sitting out the last four games. Through 25 games this season he has eight points with 27 hits while seeing just 11:40 a game on average.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber chipped in two helpers Monday night in a 4-3 overtime victory versus New Jersey. He had the primary helper on the game-tying goal (Max Pacioretty)and the game winner (Alex Galchenyuk) in the contest. Weber has produced 14 goals and 36 points in 63 games this season.

2 Andrei Markov Active

Andrei Markov could soon be forming a defense pairing with Shea Weber. For now, Markov will continue to play with Jeff Petry, while Weber plays with Alexei Emelin. With Montreal struggling badly, that could change in the near future, according to head coach Claude Julien. "I know Shea’s played with Marky (Andrei Markov) as a pair and stuff like that," Julien said. "Certainly, something you could always go back to. Certainly an option here moving forward." Markov and Weber play together on the Canadiens' top power play unit, so they are familiar with each other.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu can become a restricted free agent after the 2016-17 season. "I knew it was a big year for me," Beaulieu said. "I just wanted to go in full steam and not let opportunities pass me. The biggest thing is that now I feel that I got the ball rolling, it's just important to keep it going. Not to get comfortable and not to sit back." He has averaged 20:10 of ice time per game and he has collected 17 points in just 42 contests. The 24-year-old defender picked a fine time to have his best NHL season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry will be back in the lineup Thursday night after recovering from the flu. The illness forced him to sit out Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Petry was back on the ice for practice Wednesday on a pairing with Nathan Beaulieu.

6 Jordie Benn Active

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Jordie Benn from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round pick. Benn is just in the first season of a three-year, $3.3 million deal, but the Stars might have lost him in the expansion draft if they didn't trade him. Benn has two goals and 15 points in 58 contests this season. He'll likely be a third-pairing defenseamn with Montreal.

7 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov, David Desharnais and Sven Andrighetto will be scratched against the Islanders on Thursday. Nestorov has seen just seven games of action with Montreal since coming over from Tampa Bay. He has a point with 17 hits in that time. Desharnais meanwhile has 10 points in 29 games. Andrighetto himself has eight points with 27 hits in 25 games.

8 Brandon Davidson Active

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Brandon Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers for center David Desharnais. Davidson missed 30 games because of an upper-body injury earlier this season and he just hasn't been as effective as he was last year. Davidson has just one assist in 28 contests this season, but he had 11 points in 51 contests in 2015-16. He's averaging 15:24 of ice time this year (he was averaging 19:11 last season). Davidson has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $1.45 million. Don't be surprised if Montreal makes another move. They currently have six left-handed defensemen on their roster.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 1-0 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Canadiens needed each one of those 26 saves to pick up the victory tonight. Price even came up with some critical saves in overtime to give his team a chance to win. After a rough stretch, he's now won back-to-back starts. He owns a 27-16-5 record with a 2.37 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage this season. Price appears to be back to his old self, but keep in mind that Montreal failed to win a game in regulation this month.