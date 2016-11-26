Player Page

Radim Vrbata | Winger | #17

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (35) / 6/13/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 7 (212) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Radim Vrbata closed the Arizona Coyotes to within one on a penalty shot, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night.
The penalty came when Esa Lindell grabbed the puck in the crease. Vrbata earned his ninth goal of the season with 6.6 seconds remaining, but the opportunity was lost when the puck was cleared to the other end of the ice on the ensuing faceoff. With his 23rd point, Vrbata padded his lead for first over teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson and his 17 total points. Dec 28 - 12:15 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3481422-10824000106.075
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2001COL5218123071465003112.161
2002CAR76161935-71868004215.074
2003CAR80121325-102442002195.062
2005CHI61152439422610010185.081
2006CHI77142741-42656012215.065
2007ARI7627295661479325246.110
2008TB 18336-181000041.073
2009ARI8224194362477004266.090
2010ARI79192948520107002240.079
2011ARI773527622424981012232.151
2012ARI34121628614210101106.113
2013ARI80203151-6221011002263.076
2014VAN793132636201211007267.116
2015VAN63131427-301254000199.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23TOR1000-20000002.000
Dec 21EDM102202020005.000
Dec 19CAL100000000007.000
Dec 17@ MIN1000-20000001.000
Dec 15@ TOR101110000005.000
Dec 13@ DET101110000000.000
Dec 12@ PIT1000-20000005.000
Dec 10NAS101110000006.000
Dec 8CAL100000000005.000
Dec 6@ CHI1000-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Josh Jooris
6Brad Richardson
7Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Tobias Rieder
3Jamie McGinn
4Lawson Crouse
5Brendan Perlini
RW1Anthony Duclair
2Radim Vrbata
3Shane Doan
4Ryan White
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Anthony DeAngelo
7Luke Schenn
8Kevin Connauton
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 