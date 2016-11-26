Radim Vrbata | Winger | #17

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal scored a goal in Arizona's 3-2 loss to Edmonton Wednesday night. Hanzal snapped a five-game point drought. He has seven goals and 11 points in 28 contests in 2016-17.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak drew first blood with a Yotes' goal and had an assist on another, but it was not enough as the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 4-2 contest to the Calgary Flames Monday night. Dvorak’s goal came early in the game before the Calgary goalie Brian Elliott could find his rhythm. In the first 12 minutes of the game, Calgary was tested non-stop and it seemed inevitable that at least one of 15 shots for the period would get past. Still, with pieces of both Arizona goals for the night, Dvorak was a good fantasy value.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook registered an assist in Arizona's 2-1 overtime loss to Calgary Wednesday night. Martinook has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has five goals and nine points in 15 contests this season.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland earned his third assist in six games with Arizona Friday night. He helped set up Shane Doan's 400th career goal late in the second period in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Holland made an impact against the Leafs last week too when he scored the shootout winner for the Coyotes.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. This is the second time in three games that Jooris will find himself in the press box. The 26-year-old has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also be scratched tonight.

6 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson (leg) might not be able to return in 2016-17. Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 17 because of a broken tibia and fibula. Before the injury he was off to a solid start with five goals and nine points in 16 contests.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi I.L.

Max Domi underwent successful hand surgery Tuesday. He is out indefinitely, according to Coyotes GM John Chayka, but he is expected to make a full recover and return later this season. Domi was injured in a fight with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway on Dec. 8.

2 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored a goal in Arizona's 4-1 loss to Columbus on Monday. It was Rieder's seventh goal and 11th point in 22 games this season. Alex Goligoski and Oliver Ekman-Larsson assisted on the Coyotes' lone marker.

3 Jamie McGinn Active

Jamie McGinn skipped Tuesday's practice for maintenance reasons. This is just an FYI as McGinn is still expected to be available on Wednesday. He has six goals and nine points in 27 contests this season.

4 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse skated on the Coyotes' first line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata on Monday. Crouse got the opportunity as the Coyotes' look for someone to fill the void left by Max Domi while he recovers from a broken hand. Crouse didn't end up with a point or shot on goal in his first trial in that position though. That being said, he did block three shots.

5 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini will be scratched against Toronto on Friday night. Through the first nine games of his NHL career, Perlini has posted a trio of points with nine shots and hits. He's seeing just over 13 minutes as well.

RW 1 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair still has just one goal in 2016-17. Duclair has now played in 31 games and in addition to his single goal he's also been limited to four assists. He was a healthy scratch on Dec. 10 and 12, but that hasn't served to reboot his campaign. As far as sophomore slumps go, it can't get much more severe than what we've seen thus far. In the long run he should be able to overcome this, but this season will almost certainly look like a regression overall.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata closed the Arizona Coyotes to within one on a penalty shot, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. The penalty came when Esa Lindell grabbed the puck in the crease. Vrbata earned his ninth goal of the season with 6.6 seconds remaining, but the opportunity was lost when the puck was cleared to the other end of the ice on the ensuing faceoff. With his 23rd point, Vrbata padded his lead for first over teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson and his 17 total points.

3 Shane Doan Active

In terms of offensive production, this has been a rough season for Shane Doan. Doan has just four goals and 10 points in 34 contests. Of course he's 40 now, so it's easy to point to his age as the cause for his regression. At the same time it's worth noting that his shooting percentage is just 5.1, down from 16.5% last season and his career average of 10.3%. His shooting percentage should go up before the campaign's done.

4 Ryan White Sidelined

Ryan White has a lower-body injury. White is out Friday and day-to-day beyond that. He has five points and 60 penalty minutes in 30 games this season.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored one goal and had an assist in the 3-2 loss of the Arizona Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night. Ekman-Larsson earned his 10th assist of the season on Martin Hanzal’s second period goal and found the back of the net on his own with five seconds remaining in regulation to pull the Coyotes to within one. In the closing minutes of play, he also instigated a fight at the other end of the ice behind an empty net in a bid to pump some adrenalin into the team. This snapped a two-game streak in which he failed to score a point.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored the first goal of the night and had an assist on the final goal as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night. This was also Goligoski’s first goal of the season. Fortunately, he has also posted 11 assists and that has made him fantasy relevant.

3 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone will be scratched against the Wild on Saturday. In 20 games this season Stone has six helpers with 40 hits and 44 blocks. Nice rates if you're in the right kind of league.

4 Jakob Chychrun Sidelined

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) will miss Friday's game. Chychrun is day-to-day after exiting Wednesday's contest to undergo the concussion protocol. He has a goal and six points in 26 games in 2016-17.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy picked up a point during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, his return after a three-game absence. He also had a minus-2 rating in 17:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Murphy currently has five points in 27 games this season.

6 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Anthony DeAngelo got back into the lineup Friday against Toronto. The Coyotes dressed seven defensemen because of an injury to Jakob Chychrun. DeAngelo was scratched for the previous two contests. He logged 15:05 of ice time and finished with a minus-1 rating in a 4-1 loss.

7 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn accumulated 17 minutes worth of penalties on Wednesday. Schenn got into a fight with Edmonton's Eric Gryba after Gryba's hit on Jakob Chychrun. Schenn was handed an instigator penalty, a fighting major, and a misconduct. He also needed to get stitches above his eye. Schenn has two assists and 37 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) is eligible to play in Tuesday's game. Connauton started the campaign on the injured non-roster list. "He’s kind of an all-around player," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said of Connauton. "He can play both sides of special teams. Just kind of a real steady guy back there, plays with some bite and gives us some quality minutes." Zbynek Michalek was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot.

9 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

The Arizona Coyotes’ Mike Smith was credited with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night, but he earned a respectable save percentage of .929 with 26 blocked shots. Smith was feisty as usual, even earning a roughing call for fighting Radek Faksa at 18:27 in the second. It was not enough to energize the team however, as the Coyotes failed to score again until Radim Vrbata’s last minute penalty shot. Smith is currently on a five-game losing streak, but this was the first time in that span that he broke the .900 mark.