Ryan Miller | Goalie | #30

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/17/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 168
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 5 (138) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Miller faced 37 shots and gave up only one goal as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 Wednesday night.
Miller got off to a fairly easy start as he faced only six shots in the first period while most of the action took place on the other end of the ice. As the game progressed, the Kings managed to tip the rink and made 13 shots in the second and 18 in the third. Miller stood tall until the 16:43 minute mark of the final period when Tanner Pearson finally slipped one past him. With a save percentage of .973, this was his best performance since December 8th when he stopped 38 of 39 shots at Tampa Bay. Dec 29 - 12:55 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
1911167101552.96574519.9040
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2002BUF1591268121402.63410370.9021
2003BUF317703000155.087358.7950
2005BUF48286230140331242.6014401316.9141
2006BUF63369240160611682.7318861718.9112
2007BUF764474362701081972.6421041907.9063
2008BUF59344334180661452.5317731628.9185
2009BUF69404741180871502.2220981948.9295
2010BUF66382934220881652.5919641799.9165
2011BUF61353631210761502.5517881638.9166
2012BUF40230217170531082.8112701162.9150
2013STL59350125300451542.6418851731.9181
2014VAN45254229150151072.5311981091.9116
2015VAN513043172409131372.7016341497.9161
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23@ CAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22WPG160010044.002521.8400
Dec 20WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18CLM160000044.002521.8400
Dec 16TB160100022.002725.9260
Dec 13@ CAR146000067.833024.8000
Dec 11@ WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8@ TB154100011.113938.9740
Dec 6@ NJ0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Alex Burrows
4Brendan Gaunce
5Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jannik Hansen
3Derek Dorsett
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Erik Gudbranson
5Philip Larsen
6Alex Biega
7Luca Sbisa
8Nikita Tryamkin
9Andrey Pedan
10Troy Stecher
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 