C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin and Loui Eriksson both snapped long goal-less streaks as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 Wednesday night. Sedin earned his first goal since December 6th—a span of nine games. Eriksson has not found the back of the net in his last 13 games, so it was unlikely they were on very many fantasy rosters. With such limited output in the past 30 days it is difficult to suggest fantasy players form a bandwagon.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter extended his goal streak to three games with his tally during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sutter is now up to three goals and four points during the streak as well. For the season he has nine goals and 18 points in 32 games. A hot hand is a beautiful thing if your roster could use one.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat has eight points in 10 road games this season. The ninth overall pick in 2013, Horvat is showing the NHL why the Canucks gave up Cory Schneider for the ninth pick three seasons ago. He will soon take over from the Sedin twins as the face of the franchise as the 21-year-old has seven goals and 15 points in 22 games after a 40 point sophomore season last year.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored Vancouver's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. Granlund has seven goals and 14 points in 34 games this season. Loui Eriksson assisted on the marker.

5 Michael Chaput Sidelined

Michael Chaput (illness) is listed as game-time decision for Wednesday night. If he can't play then Anton Rodin will step into the lineup.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored his 10th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sedin is now up to 21 points in 32 games this season, keeping him well on-pace with his career marks.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored a pair of goals and an assist in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Baertschi was a healthy scratch in last Sunday's game, but he responded with a solid individual performance. Unfortunately for the Canucks, they were unable to hold on to a 5-2 lead in the third period and they eventually lost in embarrassing fashion. Baertschi now has six goals and eight assists in 27 games. He had a solid night, but he's not worth adding in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas. His two assists gives him four points on the season, all in the last three games. Burrows' high watermark in points is 33 over the last five seasons, indicating that perhaps we shouldn't expect too many more outbursts.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will tag in for Jayson Megna agaisnt the Flames on Friday. With 27 PIMs and 39 hits in 29 games this season, we know what we're getting with the 22-year-old Gaunce. If you're in need of physical play, go for it.

5 Anton Rodin Active

Anton Rodin was limited to 7:18 of ice time in his season debut with the Canucks. "I was rusty, a bit nervous and all that," he said. "I got my on-ice fitness up and it's just timing. I've got to keep playing and get better, but I was really excited to play and get the first game under the belt." Rodin had two goals and three assists in five games during the preseason. He started on a line with Markus Granlund and Brandon Sutter Friday night.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. The two assists are Eriksson’s 299th and 300th career NHL assists. He was considered as being a great free-agent pickup for the Canucks but he has really struggled to form any sort of consistency with the Sedin twins, resulting in him now playing with Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund. Eriksson now has 14 points in 31 games this season. Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa, Alex Burrows and Bo Horvat were the goalscorers for the Canucks in this contest.

2 Jannik Hansen Sidelined

Jannik Hansen is projected to miss four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. He was injured in last Thursday's game versus Winnipeg. Hansen has five goals and nine points in 18 matches this year.

3 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

4 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna will start Wednesday's match versus Los Angeles on Vancouver's top line. "I'm super excited to skate with the Sedins," he said. "I was on their line when I scored two goals in Tampa Bay." That took place on Dec. 8. Megna has registered three goals and no assists in 18 games this year.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Skille opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the first period, and his second marker made it 5-1 in the third frame. The goals were his first two of the year. The 29-year-old has three points in 20 games and he won't have any fantasy value going forward. Jayson Megna (twice) and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler will be back in the lineup from a fractured finger on Wednesday night. He has missed the last 13 games. Edler has contributed just one goal and two assists in 21 contests this campaign.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Hutton has two goals and four points in 20 games this season. He's currently in the last season of his entry-level contract and would have become a restricted free agent this summer if not for this extension.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (foot) is ready to rejoin the Canucks. Tanev has been out since Nov. 2. He has an assist in seven games this season.

4 Erik Gudbranson Sidelined

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

5 Philip Larsen Sidelined

Philip Larsen (upper body) has been cleared to return to Vancouver. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and was in good spirits, according to coach Willie Desjardins. It's uncertain when he will be ready to return to the lineup, though.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega lasted nine games in the lineup before sitting out as a healthy scratch Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Kings roll into Vancouver Biega had not played since October 23 before a nine-game stretch (9-0-2-2) near the beginning of December. Alex Edler returns and will take Biega's spot in the lineup.

7 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa now has points in three of his last four games. All assists during the span. In fact, he's still searching for his first goal of the season. Through 26 games he has seven helpers.

8 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

9 Andrey Pedan Active

Andrey Pedan will be scratched against the Flames on Friday. The 23-year-old will have to continue to wait to make his season debut. Through 19 games with AHL Utica however he has just three points with 30 PIMs.

10 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher is now the owner of his second two-point game in his young career. Stecher lifted his assists total to eight with the pair of he tallied, giving him nine points in just 23 games so far. Mighty impressive to say the least. The Canucks however fell to the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller faced 37 shots and gave up only one goal as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 Wednesday night. Miller got off to a fairly easy start as he faced only six shots in the first period while most of the action took place on the other end of the ice. As the game progressed, the Kings managed to tip the rink and made 13 shots in the second and 18 in the third. Miller stood tall until the 16:43 minute mark of the final period when Tanner Pearson finally slipped one past him. With a save percentage of .973, this was his best performance since December 8th when he stopped 38 of 39 shots at Tampa Bay.