Antoine Vermette | Center | #50

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/20/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 2 (55) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Antoine Vermette has received an automatic 10-game suspension for abuse of an official.
He has the right to appeal the decision, which would be heard by commissioner Gary Bettman. Vermette received a game misconduct in the third period of Tuesday's win over Minnesota after he intentionally slashed a linesman after a faceoff. If the ban isn't reduced then he won't be eligible to return to action until March 12 against Washington. Feb 15 - 10:21 AM
Source: TSN.ca
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5881422-10364500175.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003OTT5777145160011063.111
2005OTT82211233174411614123.171
2006OTT77192039-25223312151.126
2007OTT8124295335146333175.137
2008CLM79162541-75039101174.092
2009CLM8227386523266201156.173
2010CLM8219284706037103183.104
2011ARI82112637-132845114149.074
2012ARI4813821-3363000391.143
2013ARI8224214504476304160.150
2014CHI82132538-254068001109.119
2015ARI76172138-1493610102123.138
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 14@ MIN1000010000000.000
Feb 11@ WAS1000-20000000.000
Feb 9@ BUF1101001000111.000
Feb 7@ NYR100000000004.000
Feb 4@ TB100002000001.000
Feb 3@ FLA1011-10000003.000
Jan 31COL101100010003.000
Jan 25EDM1000-30000001.000
Jan 23@ WPG1000-12000000.000
Jan 21@ MIN100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Brandon Montour
10Shea Theodore
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 