C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf scored one goal and had two assists as the Ducks lost a 6-4 contest to the Capitals Saturday night. Getzlaf was one of the shining stars for the Ducks despite the loss. His assists both came in the second period for Jakob Silfverberg and Hampus Lindholm before he momentarily tied the game at 11:48 in the third. This was the third time this season that he scored three points and the ninth time he had a multi-point game.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler scored his 19th goal of the season Saturday. With the marker, Kesler halted an 11 game goalless streak. He is having an outstanding season with 44 points, a plus-11 rating and 48 penalty minutes to go with seven power play goals and 17 points. He has been the Ducks best player on the ice and in fantasy. He is a must-start.

3 Antoine Vermette Suspended

Antoine Vermette has received an automatic 10-game suspension for abuse of an official. He has the right to appeal the decision, which would be heard by commissioner Gary Bettman. Vermette received a game misconduct in the third period of Tuesday's win over Minnesota after he intentionally slashed a linesman after a faceoff. If the ban isn't reduced then he won't be eligible to return to action until March 12 against Washington.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson (Achilles) has been taken off injured reserve. He is poised to make his season debut Tuesday night versus Colorado. Thompson skated in three AHL games during a conditioning stint and he is finally ready to play after he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during an off-season workout.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell netted his 20th goal of 2016-17 on Monday. Rakell had 20 goals in 72 games last season, but he needed just 39 contests to reach the same mark this time around. He's also been hot lately with five markers in his last seven games. His 2016-17 shooting percentage in 22, which isn't something he can likely sustain, so expect him to slow down in the second half of the season.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie made five shots on goal Wednesday night against the Oilers, but none of them found the back of the net in the 4-0 loss. Ritchie was one of two Ducks to receive a -3 rating in the game during 15:41 minutes of ice time, which made him an all-around disappointment. At least he was shooting, however; Antoine Vermette also received a -3 rating and made only one shot on goal.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano has 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games this season. That puts him on pace to roughly match his 2015-16 total of 32 points. He's already surpassed last season's total of nine goals though, which represented a career-low in markers for him.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa scored the only goal in Anaheim's 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. Cramarossa scored early, as he gave the Ducks the lead just 4:38 into the game. Corey Perry and Hampus Lindholm registered the assists on Cramarossa's fourth goals of the season. The rookie finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots on goal and three hits in just 6:58 of ice time. He has four goals and six assists in 45 games this season. He isn't worth adding in any kind of fantasy league.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry's reputation is taking a bad hit as Daniel Winnik accused him of a dirty hit Saturday. It was the second time this season that Perry has been called out as Mathieu Perreault made a similar accusation in January after Perry broke his finger with a slash. On Saturday, Winnik claimed that Perry slew-footed him and that is something you do not do to a fellow player. Perry had four minutes in penalties Saturday and was a minus-two. He has 11 goals and 39 points in 57 games this season with 45 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakub Silfverberg found the back of the net in Anaheim's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Silfverberg cut New York's lead to 2-1 at the 6:14 mark of the second period, but that's as close as Anaheim would come to making it a game. Silfverberg finished the game with a minus-1 rating, three shots on goal and one hit in 19:27 of ice time. He has 16 goals and 34 points in 52 games. Andrew Cogliano picked up the only assist on the goal.

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Boll skated in each of Anaheim's last two games, but he only played limited minutes. He has two assists and 68 penalty minutes in 38 games this season. Korbinian Holzer will also watch from the press box.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw got the opportunity to take over the injured Jakob Silfverberg's spot on a line with Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler. Shaw played a whopping 17:08 and had four hits while he was a minus-one. The former fourth liner has a goal and two points in 29 games. Silfverberg's injury isn't serious so don't expect Shaw to remain as a top-six forward for long.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase and Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against the Capitals on Saturday. The 21-year-old rookie has posted four goals and 12 points with 30 hits through 38 games this season. Holzer meanwhile has six points and 52 hits in 22 games thus far.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Sidelined

Sami Vatanen (lower body) won't be back in the lineup on Tuesday. He was a full participant at Monday's practice and is close to playing again, but he is not quite ready to return yet.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler found the back of the net in the Ducks' 5-1 win against Colorado Tuesday night. That was Fowler's 11th goal of the 2016-17 campaign, which represents a new career-high for him. He's tied with Kevin Shattenkirk for third among blueliners in terms of goals. Fowler also has 16 assists in 52 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm is on a three-game point streak. Lindholm registered an assist in Anaheim's 1-0 win over Minnesota Tuesday night. He has five goals and 13 points in 45 contests in 2016-17.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa picked up the 200th assist in his NHL career. The defenseman had a long career with the Canucks and was quite a valuable fantasy player earlier in his career but currently has value only in pools with penalty minutes as he has 50 minutes to go with two goals and four assists. He picked up the assist on Ryan Getzlaf's third period goal. As stated earlier, he has limited fantasy value.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner (abdominal surgery) might begin an AHL conditioning assignment soon. Stoner hasn't played since Nov. 15, so it'd make sense for him to shake off the rust in the minors before returning. He has a goal and three points in 14 games this season.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer did not go to Arizona as he is tending to personal matters back home in Anaheim. Holzer last played on Tuesday and has managed just 15 games in the Anaheim lineup, mostly due to being a healthy scratch. He has four assists thus far and has no real fantasy value. Consider him day-to-day for now.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson has a goal and 10 points in 51 games this season. Manson recorded 15 points in 71 contests in 2015-16, so he might end up doing a bit better this time around. He's also spent 59 minutes in the sin bin compared to 74 minutes last season.

9 Brandon Montour Active

The Anaheim Ducks could be a popular team at the trade deadline as they have an excess of defensemen. All playoff bound teams are looking for some depth on the blueline and the Ducks certainly have it. Anaheim need some depth or better up front and trading a defenseman could get them their prized forward. Rookie Brandon Montour's name has been heard in rumors and the 22-year-old former second round pick could be elsewhere come the night of March 1. "Obviously you get those rumors," Montour said. "Family or friends, they’re supporting them. They see all that. You get the texts. For me, I’m not worried about it."

10 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore and Ondrej Kase will be scratched against the Panthers on Friday. The young defender has picked up eight points along with 18 PIMs and 20 blocks in 25 games so far this season. Kase through 36 games thus far has posted four goals and 12 points along with 27 hits.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson stopped all 37 shots he faced in Anaheim's 1-0 win over Minnesota. The Ducks scored a goal less than five minutes into the game and it help up throughout the rest of the contest. A whopping 13 of Gibson's saves came while the Ducks were shorthanded. Gibson has now won two of his last three starts. He owns a 22-14-8 record with a 2.30 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage this season.