Chris Kelly | Center | #22

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/11/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 3 (94) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Chris Kelly to a professional tryout.
The 36-year-old suited up in 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. Kelly finished the year with just five goals, 12 points and a minus-16 rating. The Oilers already have 14 forwards that could stick on their roster, so Kelly will really need to put a solid training camp together if he's going to earn a contract. Sep 10 - 7:49 PM
Source: Edmonton Oilers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
825712-17230010285.059
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003OTT4000-20000004.000
2005OTT82102030217611062112.089
2006OTT82152338284011230131.115
2007OTT7511193033001121124.089
2008OTT82121123-103800121118.102
2009OTT81151732-73800003112.134
2010BOS81141428-133300122113.124
2011BOS82201939334110206122.164
2012BOS34369-8161000040.075
2013BOS5799182320010069.130
2014BOS807212864800112112.063
2015BOS1120230001008.250
2016OTT825712-17230010285.059
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Jussi Jokinen
4Anton Slepyshev
5Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Ryan Strome
3Jesse Puljujarvi
4Zack Kassian
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Ty Rattie
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
8Yohann Auvitu
9Mark Fayne
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 