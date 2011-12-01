Player Page

Michael Leighton | Goalie | #32

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/19/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 186
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 6 (165) / CHI
Contract:
It'll be Michael Leighton who ends Cam Ward's 21-game starting streak on Saturday against Columbus.
Leighton comes in with a 2-1 record and nine goals against through three games with the Hurricanes already this season. Considering how sensational Columbus has been this season, you may wish to look for a more favorable matchup. Jan 21 - 4:34 PM
Source: Michael Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
315321093.537263.8750
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2002CHI844623211212.83241220.9131
2003CHI351987618835992.99987888.9002
2006MON521522000143.9111298.8750
2007CAR31581100072.666861.8970
2008CAR19102967021502.92507457.9010
2009PHI341799179020852.83899814.9051
2010PHI1601000044.003632.8890
2012CLM1590100055.082621.8080
2015CHI1390000111.541716.9410
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 20PIT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 17@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14NYI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 13BUF0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 8BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 6@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ TB0000000.0000.0000

