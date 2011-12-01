Michael Leighton | Goalie | #32

All Positions

C 1 Jordan Staal

Jordan Staal had a three point night on Saturday. The center has been coming on of late and is on a four game points streak in which he has two goals and seven points. Staal has nine goals and 23 points in 36 games and is showing his offensive upside that was really last seen in Pittsburgh in 2011-12 when he had 25 goals and 50 points in 62 games. He is worth a pickup now.

2 Victor Rask

Victor Rask scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The goal put an end to Rask's nine-game goalless streak. Rask found the back of the net with just five seconds remaining in the second period to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the 'Canes, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Rask has 11 goals and 17 assists in 39 games this season.

3 Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen was made a surprise scratched against Columbus on Saturday. Through 45 games with the Hurricanes this season the 22-year-old has posted 10 goals and 14 points along with a 12.7% shooting mark. With just a bit more time he'll easily surpass his career highs of 13 goals and 35 points set just a season ago.

4 Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan scored a goal and registered an assist on Tuesday. Ryan has now enjoyed a pair of multi-point games in his last four contests. He has eight goals and 17 points in 28 games this season.

5 Jay McClement

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner was benched in Friday's 7-1 loss to Pittsburgh. He was whistled for an embellishment penalty and for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second period. Skinner was on the pine in the third period. "You don't want to hurt the team," he said. "It's tough sitting, watching, especially when guys are out there battling." He finished the contest with just 10:22 of ice time.

2 Joakim Nordstrom

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell

Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, took part in Monday's practice. Bickell hasn't played since Oct. 30, but this is obviously a step in the right direction. It's not yet known when he'll be able to return to the Hurricanes' lineup.

4 Brock McGinn

The Carolina Hurricanes have found another line to score with Brock McGinn, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. The trio combined for 10 points Saturday with McGinn leading the way with a goal and three assists. He has seven points in his last three games and with those stats, it is hard to resist not picking him up or even one of his linemates.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Aho opened the scoring at the 18:06 mark of the first period. The 19-year-old has is up to 11 goals and 24 points in 44 games this season. Teuvo Teravainen and Lee Stempniak picked up the assists on Carolina's only goal.

2 Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm scored once and added two assists in the Hurricanes 7-4 win Saturday. Lindholm did all his damage on the first three goals and is now up to five goals and 18 points in 33 games as he is on a five game points streak in which he has three goals and seven points. He has been playing alongside Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn and the trio have been lighting it up of late. Lindholm could be worth a pick up in most pools right now.

3 Lee Stempniak

Lee Stempniak scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stempniak's goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the 9:37 mark of the opening period. The 33-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to eight goals and 18 points in 35 games this season. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Elias Lindholm and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes.

4 Viktor Stalberg

Viktor Stalberg scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stalberg's goal was rather meaningless, as he cut Pittsburgh's lead to 6-1 in the third period. The goal puts an end to his 20-game goalless drought. Stalberg is up to eight goals and 11 points in 44 games this season.

5 Ty Rattie

Ty Rattie, Ryan Murphy and Klas Dahlbeck will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday night. Rattie has not suited up for the Hurricanes since Jan. 8th now, perhaps suggesting coach Bill Peters hasn't quite figured out how to best utilize the talented youngster. He has a point in three games and nearly 14 minutes of ice per night on average with Carolina thus far.

D 1 Justin Faulk

Justin Faulk (lower body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Faulk hasn't played since Dec. 23, but with his activation he should return on Thursday. Look for him to play alongside Ron Hainsey. He has seven goals and 16 points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

2 Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin was made a surprise scratch against Columbus on Saturday. The 19-year-old sophomore is on pace to exceed his rookie marks through 45 games this season. Hanifin has posted two goals and 15 points along with 22 PIMs, 27 hits and 34 blocks as well.

3 Jaccob Slavin

Jaccob Slavin recorded an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-2 win against St. Louis on Thursday. Slavin has recorded at least a point in three of his last four contests. He has a goal and 15 points in 38 games in 2016-17.

4 Ron Hainsey

Ron Hainsey (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday. "He wasn't good to go this morning, but we're hoping he's able to go," coach Bill Peters said. "We'll know at warm-up and make a decision after." If he can't play then Klas Dahlbeck will draw into the lineup.

5 Brett Pesce

Brett Pesce returned to Carolina's blue line against Buffalo on Friday night. The 22-year-old is having another quality season, posting 10 points along with 33 hits and 75 blocks over 41 games.

6 Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's the second straight game that Murphy will watch from the press box. He has two assists and a minus-6 rating in 10 games this season. Klas Dahlbeck and Ty Rattie will watch the game from the press box.

7 Klas Dahlbeck

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced Klas Dahlbeck as their healthy scratch for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. Dahlbeck will sit for the 22nd time out of the last 23 games for the Hurricanes. He has three points in 10 games this season but is no more than a bottom pairing defensemen with no fantasy upside.

8 Matt Tennyson

Matt Tennyson was scratched from Saturday's match with Columbus. Through 29 games with the Hurricanes the 26-year-old defender has post four helpers along with 29 blocks and 35 hits.

G 1 Cam Ward

Cam Ward allowed seven goals on 41 shots in Friday's ugly 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hurricanes were down just 1-0 after the first period, but the Penguins scored four goals in the second period to bury Carolina. Ward has an 18-14-6 record with a 2.54 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage this season. He's given up four goals or more in three straight games and three goals or more in five of his last six.

2 Eddie Lack

Eddie Lack (concussion) took part in Monday's practice. Lack sustained his second concussion on Dec. 28. There's no known timetable for his return, which is expected when talking about a concussion, but obviously practicing with the Hurricanes is a very good sign.