C 1 Mikko Koivu Sidelined

Mikko Koivu is too sick to play in Sunday's match with the Predators. Through 45 games thus far Koivu has picked up 13 goals and 33 points with 43 blocks as well. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Look for Tyler Graovac to draw back into the Wild lineup against the Predators Sunday night. He was a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Ducks. Look for Jordan Schroeder to sit this one out to accomodate Graovac.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise hasn't registered a point in his last five games. His last point was an assist against the Ducks back on Jan. 8. It's been a disappointing year for Parise, who has 20 points in 35 games this season. He could bounce back in the second half of the year, we just wouldn't count on it.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund has benefited from his switch to the wing this season. "You don't really tire yourself defending as much playing wing," Granlund said. "I've learned it's a big responsibility in this league to be a centerman, and you win games if you defend hard. I think once in a while it took a little bit away from my offense." He is getting the puck more and his offensive creativity has been on display. Granlund is already close to surpassing the 44 points he scored in 82 matches last year, with 10 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.

3 Jason Zucker Active

The Minnesota Wild can thank Jason Zucker and Erik Haula most of all for their comeback, 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Early in the second period, the Ducks had gone up 3-1. Zucker and Haula keyed much of the rally from there, as Zucker now has 14 goals on the season while Haula has nine. Ryan Suter scored the game-winner, his seventh of 2016-17. Suter also had two assists on the night.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

With his 13th goal of the season, Charlie Coyle is well on pace to torch his career highs set last season. He has 32 points through 38 games this season. He had 21 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season. You do the math. Unfortunately, the Wild fell to the Kings 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville amassed three assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Arizona. He manned the point on the power play due to Jonas Brodin's injury and accounted for two points on the man advantage in Thursday's victory. Pominville has collected one goal and six assists in his last seven outings.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart has scored a goal in each of his last two games. He has generated seven of his nine goals in 20 games since Dec. 2 and has been playing well alongside Jordan Schroeder. Stewart has 12 points and 51 penalty minutes in 42 matches this season.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter has found the back of the net five times in his last five games. Niederreiter has two multi-goal efforts during that span, including in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. The Wild forward is on pace to surpass the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 44 games in 2016-17.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Kurtis Gabriel Active

Minnesota recalled Kurtis Gabriel on Saturday from AHL Iowa. The 23-year-old has picked up a helper and 34 PIMs in 14 career NHL games. Down on the farm meanwhile he has posted six goals and seven points along with 40 PIMs in 25 games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Scandella is now up to four points in 24 games this season, including two goals over his last three games.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

5 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger. His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be scratched against the Predators on Sunday. Through 34 games this season Folin has posted five points with 20 PIMs, 40 blocks, and 53 hits.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will return to the blue line against the Predators on Sunday. Through 18 games this season he's posted two points with 18 hits and 26 blocks.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

9 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly will be on the blue line against the Ducks on Saturday. Reilly's second twirl through the NHL hasn't quite gone as hoped, as he's still searching for his first points of the campaign with the Wild. He does have 15 points in 29 games for AHL Iowa this season, however.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Only Sergei Bobrovsky's 28 wins edge Devan Dubnyk's 25 after the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday. Dubnyk improved to 25-8-3 with five shutouts and an outstanding .935 save percentage after this victory. In this instance, he can thank his goal support in Minnesota, which seems to have been picking up lately. Dubnyk has a strong chance of exceeding his career-best of 36 wins, set in his breakthrough 2014-15 campaign between the Coyotes and Wild.