Mikko Koivu | Center | #9

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/12/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (6) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Mikko Koivu is too sick to play in Sunday's match with the Predators.
Through 45 games thus far Koivu has picked up 13 goals and 33 points with 43 blocks as well. Consider him day-to-day for now. Jan 22 - 7:39 PM
Source: Minnesota Wild on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4513203324160801371.183
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005MIN6461521-9403700096.063
2006MIN82203454658910212162.123
2007MIN571131421342210012144.076
2008MIN79204767266521423236.085
2009MIN80224971-250820102246.089
2010MIN71174562450715103191.089
2011MIN551232441028213132129.093
2012MIN48112637226013003127.087
2013MIN65114354024216024147.075
2014MIN80143448238411004179.078
2015MIN821739566401010112141.121
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21ANA100010000002.000
Jan 19ARI101100010001.000
Jan 17NJ102212010000.000
Jan 15@ CHI100002000004.000
Jan 14@ DAL1101200000011.000
Jan 12MON101110000001.000
Jan 8@ ANA1000-12000001.000
Jan 7@ LA111200010002.500
Jan 5@ SJ120210000014.500
Dec 31CLM101110010001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Mike Reilly
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 