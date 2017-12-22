Player Page

Dan Hamhuis | Defenseman | #2

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (12) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Nashville has signed Dan Hamhuis to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.
Hamhuis will earn $1.5 million next season and $1 million during the 2019-20 campaign. He played his first 483 contests of his NHL career with the Predators from 2003-10 after he was selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2001 draft class. Hamhuis played the last two years with the Dallas Stars. He posted 24 points in 80 matches last season. Jul 25 - 11:12 AM
Source: NashvillePredators.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8032124-6330200166.045
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003NAS8071926-125726014115.061
2005NAS82731381170412111135.052
2006NAS81614208660000184.071
2007NAS8042327-46617031127.031
2008NAS8232326-46715111135.022
2009NAS785192444901000115.043
2010VAN6461723293425001109.055
2011VAN82433372946110020140.029
2012VAN47420249120610061.066
2013VAN7951722132603000150.033
2014VAN59122230441200082.012
2015VAN5831013-2281200172.042
2016DAL7911516-7231002083.012
2017DAL8032124-6330200166.045
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Zac Rinaldo
5Connor Brickley
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Ryan Hartman
4Austin Watson
5Miikka Salomaki
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Dan Hamhuis
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Anthony Bitetto
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 