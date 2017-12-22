Dan Hamhuis | Defenseman | #2

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had a pair of assists in Monday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg in Game 6. Nashville's top line combined for four goals and four assists in the contest to force Game 7 on Thursday night. Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson registered three points apiece in the match. "I think we can gain a lot of confidence from this game," Johansen said. "It wasn't like we snuck away with one or weaseled a game out or whatever you want to call it. We controlled the game tonight. With our backs against the wall, we went out and we controlled the game."

2 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris will head to the IIHF World Championship and play for Team Canada. Turris will join a Canadian team that lost their second game of the tournament on Saturday against Finland by a 5-1 scoreline. He is expected to be with the team in the next few days, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for Monday's matchup against Latvia. Turris had a disappointing playoff run with the Predators, picking up just three assists in 13 games.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino notched a goal and two assists in Sunday night's 5-0 victory over Colorado. Bonino helped the determined Predators end their first round series in six games in a blowout victory on the road. Bonino finished the first round with five points in six games, and will be a tough matchup for the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons capped off a productive first round with two assists in Sunday's Game 6 victory. Sissons turned in seven points in six games in Nashville's battle with Colorado. With Winnipeg's high-powered offence waiting in the wings, the Predators need Sissons to stay hot.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored the game-winning goal in the shootout to lead Sweden to a gold medal at the 2018 World Championship. This is a great way for Forsberg to head into the off-season after Nashville's disappointing playoff run, which ended in the second round. Gustav Nyquist and Mika Zibanejad scored for Sweden in regulation against Switzerland, while the Swiss got goals from Nino Niederreiter and Timo Meier.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala has confirmed he will be back in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. Fiala was scratched in Game 4 in favor of Scott Hartnell who put in a great performance. Fiala spoke to the media about how he needs to become competitive on the ice and win more puck battles. The Swiss forward has three goals and four points in nine post-season games so far. It should be noted that head coach Peter Laviolette didn't want to confirm any lineup decisions but Fiala did say he saw his name on the lineup sheet.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok was dealing with a shoulder injury during the postseason. Jarnkrok sat out three games during the playoffs because of the injury and it didn't fully heal before he returned. He is expected to make a full recovery during the off-season, though.

4 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Nashville Predators. Rinaldo can earn $650,000 at the NHL level or $300,000 in the minors next season. He had three goals and five points in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2017-18.

5 Connor Brickley Active

Connor Brickley has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Nashville Predators. Brickley's deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level. He notched four goals and 12 points in 44 outings with the Florida Panthers last season.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson netted a pair of goals to help Sweden advance to the gold-medal game at the 2018 World Championship. The Swedes defeated Team USA 6-0 on Saturday and will play the winner of the Canada-Switzerland contest. Calgary's Mikael Backlund earned three assists in the semifinal victory, while Vancouver netminder Anders Nilsson stopped all 41 shots he faced for the shutout.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith got his second goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night in Game 4 against Colorado. Smith gave the Predators a 3-0 lead after he stepped out of the penalty box, where he was serving a penalty for teammate Ryan Hartman. His marker held up as the game winner after the Avalanche's comeback attempt fell a bit short.

3 Ryan Hartman Sidelined

Ryan Hartman signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Nashville Predators. Hartman had 11 goals and 31 points in 78 games with Chicago and Nashville last season. He underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, putting his status for the season opener in question.

4 Austin Watson Active

The NHL has announced that an investigation will be conducted into the domestic assault charge against Nashville forward Austin Watson. The league wants to determine the extent of discipline that may be warranted or appropriate for the matter based on the collective bargaining agreement. The statement also said that the Predators will cooperate with the process and they won't speak further on the situation until the investigation is complete. Watson appeared in court on Tuesday and plead no contest.

5 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki's arbitration hearing is scheduled for August 2. Salomaki had eight points and 114 hits in 58 games in 2017-18. He completed a two-year, $1,225,000 contract.

D 1 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi reportedly played with a broken hand in the gold-medal game of the 2018 IIHF World Championship. Josi sustained the injury during Switzerland's semifinal win over Canada. The Swiss national team apparently had to ask the Nashville Predators for permission before Josi suited up against Sweden for the gold medal. He logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time and picked up two assists in a shootout loss to the Swedes.

2 P.K. Subban Active

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban will be on the cover of the NHL 19 video game. Subban is the first defenseman to be on the cover of the video game since Dion Phaneuf appeared on the front back in 2009. He's also the first Predator to receive this honor. The 29-year-old had 16 goals and 59 points in 82 games during the regular season. He added another nine points in 13 contests during the postseason. Subban continues to be one of the more polarizing players in the NHL.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis's agent, Rick Curran, provided an update on contract extension talks with the Predators. "We had some productive conversations but we're not there yet," said Curran. "I'm always optimistic that a deal can be done but I never put a time frame on it." Predators GM David Poile reiterated at the NHL Draft over the weekend that both sides want to get a new deal done.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm contributed two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg. Ekholm recorded both helpers in the first period when Nashville jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but it went off the rails for the Predators after that. Ekholm has had a productive postseason with one goal and eight points in nine outings.

5 Dan Hamhuis Active

Nashville has signed Dan Hamhuis to a two-year, $2.5 million contract. Hamhuis will earn $1.5 million next season and $1 million during the 2019-20 campaign. He played his first 483 contests of his NHL career with the Predators from 2003-10 after he was selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2001 draft class. Hamhuis played the last two years with the Dallas Stars. He posted 24 points in 80 matches last season.

6 Matt Irwin Sidelined

Matt Irwin will not play in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Irwin has suited up in every game of this postseason run, but he'll be replaced by Alexei Emelin tonight. He missed Thursday's morning skate, so there's a decent chance he's banged up and not a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old has no points and a plus-1 rating in 12 games this postseason. Miikka Salomaki, Eeli Tolvanen, Anthony Bitetto and Harry Zolnierczyk will serve as healthy scratches.

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Weber beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a beautiful wrist shot to tie the game at one at the 11:08 mark of the second frame. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 10:58 of ice time. The 29-year-old now has one point in two games this postseason. Ryan Johansen also found the back of the net for Predators. Nashville is down 3-2 in this best-of-seven series. They'll have to save their season in Winnipeg on Monday night.

8 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Bitetto is coming out of the lineup for Alexei Emelin. He has one goal and two assists in 30 games this season.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne won his first Vezina Trophy at the NHL Awards ceremony on Wednesday night. The Vezina Trophy is "given to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs". Rinne had his share of struggles during the playoffs, but he managed to post 42-13-4 record, a 2.31 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage during the regular season. Rinne had been a finalist for the award multiple times, so it's nice to finally see him win one. Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy were the other finalists for the award.