C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin likes to score in bunches. Though the Stars fell to the Bruins 6-3 on Sunday, Seguin did his part. He scored both a goal and an assist, giving him his third game over the last five with at least two points. He has two goals and seven points over that span, giving him 22 goals and 61 points over 62 games this season.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza (upper body) will get back into the fold on Tuesday night at Winnipeg. He has been sidelined since Feb. 2 because of an upper-body injury when he was hurt in a game against Jets. Spezza spent the morning skate between Tyler Seguin and Lauri Korpikoski.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored Dallas' only goal in their 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Eakin's goal at the 5:19 mark of the third period cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1, but that's as close as Dallas could get to tying things up. Antoine Roussel and Patrick Eaves picked up the assist on Eakin's second goal of the year. Eakin has eight points and 41 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa will return to the lineup on Tuesday from a lower-body injury. He is expected to play between Devin Shore and Patrick Sharp against Toronto after missing the last two games. Coach Lindy Ruff is glad to have his defensive presence back in the fold. Faksa has chipped in offensively as well with 22 points in 48 games.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Shore tied the game at one with his goal at the 14:12 mark of the first period. He also helped set up John Klingberg's power play goal in the second frame. Shore has 10 goals and 16 assists in 61 games.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn did a bit of everything during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The Captain picked up his 36th helper of the season, giving him 57 points through 58 games. He also fought David Backes, and it was quite the punch-out. Benn now has points in four of his last five games, with three goals and six points in that span.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp will eventually need surgery, but he will continue to play through whatever is ailing him for now. The injury scared away potential trade partners. Sharp has seven goals and 15 points in 37 games this season.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Stars found themselves down 2-0 going into the third period, but thanks to goals by Brett Ritchie, Jason Spezza and Roussel, they managed to come back and win in regulation. Roussel finished the game with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 16:15 of ice time. He's up to 12 goals and 27 points in 59 games this season.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

Mattias Janmark (knee) skated in full gear after Monday's practice. There have not been many updates on his status since he was hurt back in late September. An exact timetable for his return is uncertain, but he was projected to miss five-to-six months after he underwent knee surgery.

RW 1 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie had a goal and an assist in just 10:43 of ice time Tuesday night. He helped lead the charge in a 6-3 win over Toronto. Ritchie finished with a plus-3 rating, while reaching double digits in goals scored for the first time in his young NHL career. He has 16 points in 49 matches this season.

2 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler is heating up for the Stars. He picked up both a goal and an assist during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins, giving him three points over his last pair of games. For the season he now has three goals and 10 points in 26 games.

3 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie popped a pair of points during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes. He scored his fourth goal and seventh assist in the match, giving him 11 points in 33 games. He now has eight goals and 16 points in 72 career games thus far.

4 Ales Hemsky Active

Ales Hemsky will make his long-awaited return to the Stars' lineup on Thursday against the Islanders. He's seen just one game of action this season due to a hip injury. Hemsky has posted 24 goals and 71 points the last two seasons with Dallas.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. He had the primary helpers on goals by Brett Ritchie and Antoine Roussel. Klingberg has two goals and three assists during a three-game point streak. The offensive defender has produced 37 points in 61 contests this year.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell registered a pair of assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Lindell helped set up goals by Devin Shore and Jamie Benn. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating and one shot on goal in 24:31 of ice time (team-high). Lindell has 11 points in 52 games, while averaging 21:19 of ice time this season.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns will return to the Stars' blue line on Friday against Arizona. Johns has posted four goals and eight points in 44 games with 90 blocks and 117 hits thus far. So if he'll help you there, get him back in your lineup too.

5 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pateryn was acquired from Montreal on Monday. Although he made his way to the rink this morning, the Stars felt like they didn't want to play him tonight. Remi Elie will also watch the game from the press box. Expect Pateryn to play later on this week.

6 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak will return to the Stars' blue line on Saturday against Carolina. The young defender has been out of action since Jan. 10th with a hand injury. Through 20 games he picked up five goals and six points with 18 PIMs, 27 blocks and 28 hits.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

It looks like Antti Niemi will get the nod on Thursday. Niemi was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate, which is usually a good indicator of who will start. He has a 3.14 GAA and .899 save percentage in 30 contests this season.