Ales Hemsky | Winger | #83

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (13) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ales Hemsky will make his long-awaited return to the Stars' lineup on Thursday against the Islanders.
He's seen just one game of action this season due to a hip injury. Hemsky has posted 24 goals and 71 points the last two seasons with Dallas. Mar 2 - 12:40 PM
Source: Sean Shapiro on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
100000000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002EDM59624305140900150.120
2003EDM71122234-7144700387.138
2005EDM81195877-564735104178.107
2006EDM64134053-740520001122.107
2007EDM74205171-934822002184.109
2008EDM72234366132427002185.124
2009EDM2271522783500057.123
2010EDM4714284231818111100.140
2011EDM69102636-134318001137.073
2012EDM3891120-6165400182.110
2013OTT75133043-1524211001138.094
2014DAL76112132-81617001140.079
2015DAL7513263932014000155.084
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 28PIT000000000000.000
Feb 26BOS000000000000.000
Feb 24ARI000000000000.000
Feb 18TB000000000000.000
Feb 16@ MIN000000000000.000
Feb 14@ WPG000000000000.000
Feb 12@ NAS000000000000.000
Feb 11CAR000000000000.000
Feb 9@ OTT000000000000.000
Feb 7@ TOR000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Brett Ritchie
2Jiri Hudler
3Curtis McKenzie
4Ales Hemsky
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Stephen Johns
5Greg Pateryn
6Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 