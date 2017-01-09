Jason Spezza | Center | #90

All Positions

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin picked two assists in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Seguin spoke after the all-star break on how he expects to do better offensively over the second half of the season and he stayed true to that in his first game back. The talented forward now has 49 points in 51 games this season and is looking for his 4th straight point-per-game season. His assists came on goals scored by Jamie Benn (PPG) and Jason Spezza. Drew Shore, Radek Faksa, Lauri Korpikoski and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Stars.

2 Jason Spezza Sidelined

Jason Spezza was injured on a hard, open-ice hit from Winnipeg's Adam Lowry Thursday night. Coach Lindy Ruff expects to know more about the injury Friday, but said that "he's going to miss some time. It's probably more than days."

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin had a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. He fought New York's Chris Kreider, scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in his first game versus the Rangers since he was suspended for running over Henrik Lundqvist.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa will return to the lineup on Tuesday from a lower-body injury. He is expected to play between Devin Shore and Patrick Sharp against Toronto after missing the last two games. Coach Lindy Ruff is glad to have his defensive presence back in the fold. Faksa has chipped in offensively as well with 22 points in 48 games.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore generated a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He opened the scoring just before the three-minute mark of the first period on a great individual rush and he added an assist on a goal by Radek Faksa shortly later to give Dallas a 2-0 lead. The native of Ajax, Ontario had some extra jump in his game playing against the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old rookie has 22 points in 51 games this year.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Benn picked up two of his points in the first period, as he set up John Klingberg's power play goal before scoring one of his own just over two minutes later. Benn also registered an assist on Patrick Eaves' goal in the third frame. The Stars captain is currently riding a five-game point streak and he's now up to 15 goals and 45 points in 48 games this season.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp scored two goals in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Sharp fired a couple of lasers behind Anders Nilsson, giving the goaltender no chance on either of his goals. Sharp has missed approximately half the season with a concussion, but he now sits at six goals and 11 points in 24 games. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars in the come from behind victory over the Sabres.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel was back in the lineup on Wednesday night. He logged 17:00 of ice time against Montreal after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Roussel had two shots and three hits in his return.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

There's an 80 percent chance that Mattias Janmark will make a full recovery from his knee injury. The Stars announced that the injury will keep him out for five to six months. The 23-year-old has Osteochondritis dissecans, which is genetic. "What happened with Mattias is he had a small segment, approximately 21 millimeters by 11 millimeters, that became displaced and is locked in his knee," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "It's the bone and the cartilage, they both came off together." Nill added that Janmark could still return to action this season.

RW 1 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. He netted his 19th goal of the season and finished with five shots. Eaves has been a productive player for the Stars in 2016-17 with 33 points in 51 contests.

2 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This will be Hudler's fourth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. He has just two goals and seven points in 22 games this season. His days of being a strong fantasy player asset appear to over. Curtis McKenzie and Patrik Nemeth will also serve as healthy scratches tonight.

4 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie had a goal and an assist in just 10:43 of ice time Tuesday night. He helped lead the charge in a 6-3 win over Toronto. Ritchie finished with a plus-3 rating, while reaching double digits in goals scored for the first time in his young NHL career. He has 16 points in 49 matches this season.

5 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski doesn't have any fantasy value, but coach Lindy Ruff appreciates having him on the roster. "Here's a guy that nine times out of 10 will go out and play the game the right way, get in the right place," Ruff said. "He's a bigger body (6-1, 193) that can kill penalties. We can use him in tougher defensive situations, where if somebody's been struggling, you can put him on the ice. He's an all-around player." He contributed his 10th point in 34 games Friday against Los Angeles, with an assist. Korpikoski hasn't scored a goal since he scored three in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13.

6 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will be in the lineup on Saturday against the Capitals. The 25-year-old is having a nice season for himself through 28 games, posting eight points along with 42 PIMs and 53 hits. This will be his second game of the 2017 portion of the calendar, however.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday night. He has generated one goal and three helpers over a three-game point streak. After a slow start to the season, Klingberg has piled up 12 points in his last 14 games.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn went into the All-Star break with two goals and 13 points in 46 contests. That's one more point than Benn had in the 64 games he participated in during the 2015-16 campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman is also averaging 18:50 minutes per contest, which is up from just 15:39 minutes last season. Going forward, he might break his career-high of 20 points before the campaign is done.

4 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

5 Johnny Oduya I.L.

Johnny Oduya is expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury. He was quietly moved to injured reserve on Thursday, according to CapFriendly. Oduya was hurt in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

6 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, and Curtis McKenzie were made late scratches agianst the Blues on Saturday. Of the three it's Johns whose made the biggest impact on the stat sheet. He's posted seven points and 19 PIMs along with 50 blocks and 78 hits across 28 games.

7 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka, Curtis McKenzie and Jiri Hudler will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Honka has been impressive through 10 games with Dallas thus far, posting four helpers with five hits and blocks. McKenzie has posted nine points with 46 PIMs and 61 hits in 31 games. Hudler meanwhile has picked up seven points and eight hits in 22 games.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Sidelined

Jamie Oleksiak (hand) is expected to miss the next three-to-six weeks. In other words, the original hope that Oleksiak would only be out for a couple weeks proved to be overly optimistic. He has five goals and six points in 20 games this season.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi was pulled for a third straight game on Thursday night. He was yanked after the first period when he permitted two goals on five shots. Niemi has allowed 11 goals on 36 shots in his past three starts. This could lead to more playing time for Kari Lehtonen, who was solid in relief in a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Thursday.