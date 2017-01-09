Player Page

Jason Spezza | Center | #90

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (2) / OTT
Jason Spezza was injured on a hard, open-ice hit from Winnipeg's Adam Lowry Thursday night.
Coach Lindy Ruff expects to know more about the injury Friday, but said that "he's going to miss some time. It's probably more than days." Feb 3 - 9:44 AM
Source: Dallas Morning News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4582331-1227114102100.080
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002OTT3371421-383900065.108
2003OTT78223355227158003142.155
2005OTT681971902333734005156.122
2006OTT6734538719451320115162.210
2007OTT7634589226661122006210.162
2008OTT82324173-14791318103246.130
2009OTT60233457-1201113005165.139
2010OTT62213657-728710012188.112
2011OTT8034508411361014002232.147
2012OTT5235321100012.167
2013OTT75234366-2646913005223.103
2014DAL82174562-728422001204.083
2015DAL75333063422915007202.163
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 2WPG100000000000.000
Jan 31TOR110100000002.500
Jan 26BUF101100010006.000
Jan 24MIN102212010003.000
Jan 21WAS1000-10000003.000
Jan 19@ NYI1000-10000000.000
Jan 17@ NYR100000000000.000
Jan 16@ BUF100000000002.000
Jan 14MIN1011-20010006.000
Jan 12DET101112000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Patrick Eaves
2Ales Hemsky
3Jiri Hudler
4Brett Ritchie
5Lauri Korpikoski
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Jordie Benn
4Esa Lindell
5Johnny Oduya
6Stephen Johns
7Julius Honka
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 