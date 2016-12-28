Player Page

Craig Anderson | Goalie | #41

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/21/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 184
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 3 (73) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Ottawa coach Guy Boucher told reporters Saturday that he did not expect Craig Anderson to be back with the Senators until late January or early February.
Anderson has been granted a leave of absence to be with his wife Nicholle during her treaments for throat cancer. Mike Condon will be the starter until Anderson returns. Jan 8 - 10:35 AM
Source: Ottawa Sun
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
1911451261472.46615568.9243
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2002CHI627003200184.00125107.8560
2003CHI211205614024572.84602545.9051
2005CHI291553612042863.32757671.8861
2006FLA52171101082.21116108.9310
2007FLA1793586010352.25535500.9352
2008FLA311636157050742.71977903.9243
2009COL71423538250761862.6422332047.9177
2010OTT51286524200461352.8315461411.9132
2011OTT63349233220621652.8419171752.9143
2012OTT241421129021401.69677637.9413
2013OTT53300025160821503.0016801530.9114
2014OTT3520931413082872.4911341047.9233
2015OTT60347731230591612.7819151754.9164
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 7WAS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 1@ WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ NYI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ ANA0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Andrew Hammond
4Matt O'Connor
 

 