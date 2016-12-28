Craig Anderson | Goalie | #41

All Positions

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris scored his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Turris opened the scoring for his first goal since Dec. 14, but the Sens allowed Washington to come back and steal the two points. Turris, who has 25 points in 37 games, is definitely back to his usual self this season after managing just 30 points in a shortened campaign last season.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard is heating up a little for Ottawa. Brassard scored his eighth goal of the season and picked up an assist as well during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. He now has at least one point in three of his last five games to give him 17 points in 36 games overall thus far.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau earned a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Pageau earned the secondary assist on goals by defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Cody Ceci. He hasn't scored a goal for eight straight games, but he has collected four helpers in the past five. Pageau has 13 points on the year in 35 contests.

4 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith will play in Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals. Ottawa's five-day break allowed Smith to recover from the abdominal injury that cost him his team's last two games. On Friday, Smith practiced on a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone.

5 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar doesn't have a point in 17 games this season. "I've seen a lot of good things (with Lazar), and I know sometimes we emphasize the bad things, but I see a lot of good things as far as speed, work ethic, being in the right spots (and) giving us energy," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. The Senators wanted to leave him in the minors longer, but injuries resulted in his earlier recall. Ottawa still believes he can produce, but he has recorded just 12 goals and 35 points in 160 career games.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman lifted his point streak to three games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. He has points in four of his last five games as well, giving him a goal and five games as well. For the season for Hoffman has 10 goals and 25 points in 32 games overall.

2 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

The Senators are not expecting Clarke MacArthur to be able to play until late January or early February at the earliest. So says Ottawa coach Guy Boucher. MacArthur is skating as he attemtps to come back from yet another concussion but still seems a long way away from returning to action.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel made five shots on goal—the most among the Ottawa Senators—but none of them found the back of the net as they lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Dzingel has scored only one point in his last four games, which was an assist against the Caps on New Year’s Day. His last goal was earned December 22nd in a 2-1 win over the Ducks.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt moved up to a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone during Wednesday's practice. Zack Smith is slated to miss at least two games with abdominal injury, so Pyatt is getting a promotion. "When you look at (Smith), he's a hard-grinding guy that does the dirty work and I think Pyatt does that, too," coach Guy Boucher said. "What I'm trying to (do) ... is put a reliable (left wing) guy here, trying to keep the same identity on that line without taking away the depth throughout the lineup."

RW 1 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan will likely return to the Ottawa lineup Sunday against the Oilers. It is unlcear if Ryan was a healthy scratch or whether he was banged up as Ottawa coach Guy Boucher was very coy when asked why Ryan did not play Saturday night. That said, Boucher did say he was hopeful Ryan would be in the lineup Sunday when the Sens host Edmonton.

2 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone scored his 11th goal of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Stone has posted one goal and one assist in his past two games. He has amassed 13 points in 13 outings this month to give him 28 points in 35 games overall this season.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be honored by the Senators prior to Wednesday's game versus San Jose. The Ottawa tough guy played in his 1,000 NHL game this past Saturday and Wednesday's match will mark game No. 1,002. Neil has amassed 2,497 penalty minutes in his career along with 248 points. He has one goal, one assist and 38 PIMs in 28 matches this campaign.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson has been better defensively this year under coach Guy Boucher. He wins most of his puck battles in his own end and sits second overall in blocked shots with 93 in 34 games. His average ice time has gone down to 27 minutes per game after he was at 28:58 last year. Karlsson also has a team-leading 31 points.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf is good to go for Sunday's match with the Capitals. The 31-year-old veteran blue liner has posted five goals and 15 points with 51 PIMs, 64 hits and 80 blocks. Pretty good all-around game.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. Methot last recorded a point on Nov. 15. He has no goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. He gave the Senators a 3-1 lead after the first period, but the Rangers came back to hand Ottawa a 4-3 loss. Ceci has contributed just three points in 35 games this season along with a minus-10 rating and 63 shots. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Borowiecki opened the scoring just 2:02 into the game. The Sens followed that up by making it 2-0 when Zack Smith scored 1:08 later. Unfortunately for Ottawa, they blew a 3-1 lead in the second period before falling behind for the first time in the third. Borowiecki has two points in 33 games this season. He has zero fantasy appeal.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman is good to go Wednesday night against San Jose. He will be sporting a full shield after he was hit in the face by a puck Sunday night and sustained a fractured jaw. The injury forced him out during the second period, but he is fine to play.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will be scratched from Sunday's match against the Capitals. The 24-year-old has just one point this season, and it came during his nine games with AHL Binghamton. Through seven games with the Senators he's still pointless, and has two overall in 23 career NHL games.

G 1 Craig Anderson Sidelined

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher told reporters Saturday that he did not expect Craig Anderson to be back with the Senators until late January or early February. Anderson has been granted a leave of absence to be with his wife Nicholle during her treaments for throat cancer. Mike Condon will be the starter until Anderson returns.

2 Mike Condon Active

It would not be surprising to see Mike Condon back in goal Sunday against the Oilers. Condon started Saturday night and played well stopping 19 of 20 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Capitals. We don't believe Ottawa coach Guy Boucher would have any problem starting Condon in back-to-back contests.

3 Andrew Hammond Sidelined

Andrew Hammond's ankle injury is specifically dealing with a high ankle sprain. Senators coach Guy Boucher was originally Hammond would be fine in a matter of days, but now Ottawa is listing him as week-to-week. He has a 3.52 GAA and .855 save percentage in four contests. With Craig Anderson (personal) also absent, Matt O'Connor is on the roster as Ottawa's backup goalie.