Ilya Kovalchuk | Winger | #17

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/15/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (1) / ATL
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet is reporting that Ilya Kovalchuk wants to return to the NHL.
Kovalchuk left the New Jersey Devils at the end of the 2012-13 season to play in his native Russia by 'retiring' from the NHL. The sniper is only 34 years of age and had 417 goals and 816 points in 816 games before bolting to the KHL. He may or may not return to New Jersey and if not, a team will have to pay the Devils a pretty penny. It was written three years ago that every NHL team would have to give permission for Kovalchuk to return to the Devils if it happened before the start of the 2018-19 season because of his retirement but that remains to be seen. Apr 23 - 7:49 AM
Source: ProHockeyTalk.com
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2001WPG65292251-192878004184.158
2002WPG81382967-2457913003257.148
2003WPG81414687-10631617116341.120
2005WPG78524698-6682729017323.161
2006WPG82423476-2661814007336.125
2007WPG79523587-12521614204283.184
2008WPG79434891-12501224016275.156
2009NJ 7641448510531215004290.141
2010NJ 81312960-2628912009245.127
2011NJ 77374683-9331019325310.119
2012NJ 37112031-618212405123.089
