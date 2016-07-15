Ilya Kovalchuk | Winger | #17

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac scored the only Devils goal Saturday night as they lost a 3-1 contest to the Hurricanes. This is only the second time in his last 10 games that Zajac has scored a point. He had two assists against the Flyers March 16. This current negative streak came on the heels of five consecutive games in which he scored every time.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique made three shots on goal Saturday night against the Flyers, but none of them found the back of the net as the Devils lost 3-0. Henrique was one of seven Devils to make three shots on goal, but he managed to add a few more fantasy points with two penalty infraction minutes. In 21 shifts, he also made two blocks and had two hits.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Zacha has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games. He's up to eight goals and 23 points in 64 games this season. That's obviously not a lot of offensive production out of the 19-year-old rookie, but he's got plenty of untapped upside that we might start seeing more of in 2017-18.

4 Jacob Josefson Active

Jacob Josefson (upper body) is expected to return on Thursday. Josefson last played on Feb. 27. The Devils don't have much to play for at this point, but at least Josefson can end the campaign on a positive note before beginning his offseason training.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen will make his Devils debut against Washington on Thursday. In 14 career NHL games, including a dozen this season, the soon-to-be 24-year-old has a pair of helpers with an average ice time of just 6:50. Look for him to get plenty of opportunity in the Garden State.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall scored his 20th goal of the season in the Devils' 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh. This is the fifth time in seven campaigns that Hall has reached the 20-goal milestone. Overall this season he has 53 points in 70 games, which is solid, but less than you would hope for from the 2010 first overall pick. This has been a trying campaign for both Hall and the Devils in general, which will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season. For Hall, he's now played in 451 career games and counting without a postseason berth.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri is expected to skate on the second line on Friday night against the Islanders. After missing 13 games with an upper body injury, the veteran is slated to skate to the left of Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi. Cammalleri has 10 goals and 30 points in 55 games this season.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyler Palmieri picked up a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Palmieri's assist on John Moore's goal was the 100th of his NHL career. Palmieri broke out last year offensively and didn't let a slow start to the season this year keep him from getting close to last year's totals. He is now up to 53 points in 78 games this season, four shy of the mark he set last year in 82 games. He's shown he can keep up his production and should be a popular pickup for fantasy owners next season. Noesen and Hall also scored for the Devils in the loss.

2 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett scored both of the Devils' goals in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders Saturday night. Bennett is up to eight goals and 19 points in 64 games this season. Miles Wood and Dalton Prout each registered an assist for New Jersey.

3 Devante Smith-Pelly Sidelined

Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body) won't return this week. That will keep him out of the lineup for the last three games of the regular season for the Devils. Smith-Pelly hasn't resumed skating since getting hurt on Mar. 9.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils surrendered their 12th shorthanded goal of the season Thursday night. No team has given up more shorthanded markers in 2016-17. To make matters worse, that shorthanded goal proved to be an insurance policy for Pittsburgh in the third period as the Penguins went on to earn a 7-4 win over the Devils. "It’s embarrassing, yeah, it’s all of the above," Devils captain Andy Greene said. "We have to know the situations. We just have to make better plays, that’s what it comes down to. Not high-risk plays. Just better plays. Move our feet better. Put guys in better positions."

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson and Blake Coleman are projected to be scratched against the Red Wings on Sunday. Through 80 games this season Severson has posted three goals and 31 points along with 58 PIMs, 72 blocks and 79 hits. Coleman meanwhile has picked up three points in 21 games this season.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Moore notched 12 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, easily surpassing his previous career high of four goals in a year. The 26-year-old had three goals in his final four games.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will be scratched against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Through 47 games this season he's posted six points along with 24 PIMs, 37 hits and 64 blocks.

6 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout has been reinstated from his two-game suspension and is eligible to play over the weekend for the Devils. Whether or not he will suit up against the Islanders (Saturday) or Red Wings (Sunday) is unclear at this time. In 27 total games between Columbus and New Jersey, Prout has posted five assists with 22 blocks, 41 hits and 44 PIMs.

7 Karl Stollery Active

Karl Stollery and Kevin Rooney will be scratched against the Avalanche on Thursday. Through 11 games with New Jersey this season Stollery has three helpers along with 13 PIMs, 16 blocks and 26 hits. Rooney has yet to register a point along with four points in three games.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to Detroit in the season finale. Schneider will be happy to put a bookend on the 2016-17 season, albeit with a five game losing skid. The veteran went 20-27-11 with a 2.82 goals against average and .908 save percentage this season, making for career lows in the latter two categories.