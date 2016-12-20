Player Page

Peter Budaj | Goalie | #31

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/18/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 192
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (63) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Peter Budaj stopped all 28 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.
Budaj's been hot and cold at times, which isn't completely unexpected when you consider the fact that he wasn't even in the NHL last year. For the most part, he's done a solid job replacing injured starter Jonathan Quick. Budaj is 2-1-1 in his last four starts, but he's given up only three goals during that stretch. He'll enter his next appearance with a 15-8-3 record, a 2.04 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage. Dec 23 - 12:13 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2815611483552.11654599.9163
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005COL3418031411063862.86864778.9002
2006COL57319931160661432.6814991356.9053
2007COL3519121610046822.57849767.9030
2008COL56323220290551542.8615311377.8992
2009COL1572855024322.64386354.9171
2010COL45243915210481303.2012341104.8951
2011MON17103757052442.55508464.9130
2012MON1365681010252.29273248.9081
2013MON241338108032562.51615559.9091
2015LA 1621000043.872824.8570
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20@ CLM165000021.852725.9260
Dec 18@ BOS159010011.023029.9670
Dec 16@ PIT16110000.0039391.0001
Dec 15@ DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ BUF153000144.532218.8180
Dec 10OTT160100011.002019.9500
Dec 8CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 4MON165000043.693026.8670
Dec 1@ ARI120000026.0064.6670
Nov 30SJ160010133.002320.8700

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 