Peter Budaj | Goalie | #31

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar found the back of the net in Los Angeles' 6-3 loss to Buffalo. Kopitar brought an end to a goal drought that lasted 16 games. As you might imagine from that slump, he's underperformed this season with three goals and 15 points in 23 games. Perhaps this will mark a turning point for him though.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored his 17th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators. Nick Shore, Nic Dowd and Devin Setoguchi also found the back of the net for the Kings tonight. Carter has now scored three goals in his last two games and six in his last seven. He has 27 points in 33 games this season, and he's on pace to score over 40 goals for the first time since 2008-09.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal. Now through 24 games, the youngster has just five points. So we wouldn't expect much from him moving forward.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The veteran forward now sits just one measly point shy of 100 career points. He has three goals and four points over his last four games as well, which means it's likely to come soon.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson snapped his six-game point drought during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Pearson is now up to five helpers and 12 points in 25 games thus far. Unfortunately the 24-year-old has not quite lived up to the hype, and it may be time to hop off the bus.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford and Tom Gilbert will be scratched against the Predators on Thursday night. Through 27 games this season Clifford has posted six points with 40 PIMs and 59 hits. Which is pretty good in the right pool. Gilbert meanwhile has just 16 games to his credit now through the third week of December.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Sidelined

Tyler Toffoli has been sidelined with a lower body injury, and won't play Thursday against Nashville. Tough break as the youngster is the Kings' second-leading scorer with eight goals and 20 points. With the holidays coming up, we'd expect him to return to the lineup healthy. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik will be back in the fold Tuesday night. He was a healthy scratch Sunday, but will return to the top line alongside Anze Kopitar against Columbus. Gaborik has one goal and three assists in nine games this season.

3 Dustin Brown Sidelined

Dustin Brown (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday. He was an extra during the morning skate, so it seems like he will take some more time before returning from what is apparently a shoulder injury.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty registered an assist in the Kings' 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Tuesday. Doughty has five goals and 17 points in 32 games this season. He probably won't match his 2015-16 total of 51 points, but he's a good bet to at least reach the 40-point mark for the third straight campaign.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin picked up his third point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Muzzin now has two goals through 19 games this season. He's coming off of four straight years of growth, including consecutive seasons in the 40's. Expect him to turn it up a notch soon.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez registered an assist in the Kings' 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday. Martinez has recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has six goals and 17 points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

4 Brayden McNabb I.L.

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) practiced with the Kings Saturday for the first time since his injury on October 29. McNabb has been skating on his own so this is a big jump in his status. He had 14 points and 92 penalty minutes last season and was off to a nice start with two goals and 11 penalty minutes in eight games. He should return in a week or two.

5 Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene appears to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night. Greene participated in line rushes alongside Kevin Gravel, while Tom Gilbert remained on the ice for extra work following the session. Greene hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 23.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Columbus. Gilbert had dressed in each of Los Angeles' previous three games, but he'll sit tonight. He has one goal and four assists in 16 games this season. Kyle Clifford will join him in the press box, while Dustin Brown sits this one out with an injury.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has reached the double-digit marker in points for his career thanks to his assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Forbort is now has eight points through 27 games this season, and 10 points in 41 career games. Suffice it to say, he doesn't boast much fantasy value.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Devin Setoguchi and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday night. Gravel has two points with 22 hits and 28 blocks through 18 games. Andreoff meanwhile has 12 PIMs with 20 hits in 11 games, and no points. As Setoguchi continues to ride the pine, stuck at seven points.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj stopped all 28 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators. Budaj's been hot and cold at times, which isn't completely unexpected when you consider the fact that he wasn't even in the NHL last year. For the most part, he's done a solid job replacing injured starter Jonathan Quick. Budaj is 2-1-1 in his last four starts, but he's given up only three goals during that stretch. He'll enter his next appearance with a 15-8-3 record, a 2.04 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Only Wings defenseman Mike Green was able to beat Zatkoff tonight. This was just Zatkoff's second win of the season. He has a 2-5-0 record in 2016-17. He might start to steal more starts away from Peter Budaj, but neither goalie will be a reliable option in standard fantasy leagues.