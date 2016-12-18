Mike Cammalleri | Winger | #13

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac (illness) will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He sat out Monday's match against Boston due to an illness. Zajac has eight goals and 16 assists in 37 games this campaign.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Henrique gave his team a 2-1 lead in the first period, but New Jersey watched as the Penguins scored four goals in a row. Henrique finished the game with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 35 contests this season.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will stay on the top line between Taylor Hall and P. A. Parenteau Tuesday night for at least the start of the game. The Devils will have Travis Zajac back in the lineup, but coach John Hynes liked what he saw from Zacha on Monday in a 3-0 win over Boston. Zacha has two goals and seven points in 31 games this year.

4 Vernon Fiddler I.L.

Vernon Fiddler will miss three-to-four weeks because of a lower-body injury. He has been placed on injured reserve after he was hurt Tuesday night versus Pittsburgh. Fiddler has three points and 25 penalty minutes in 35 games this year.

5 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

Jacob Josefson (illness) didn't travel with the Devils to Carolina. Josefson will consequently miss Tuesday's game. This will be his second straight contest on the sidelines.

6 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall scored a goal and added an assist as he and the New Jersey Devils blanked the visiting Boston Bruins 3-0 Monday night. Hall, returning after missing two games with a lower-body injury, picked up an assist early in the first period after he shot one off the post and P.A. Parenteau picked up the rebound for his 11th goal of the season and sixth in his past 10 games. Hall notched his ninth goal of the season -- and first in 10 games -- with an empty-netter late in the third. Also scoring for New Jersey was Sergey Kalinin, his second of the season.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a solid night at the office for Cammalleri, who came into this game with just one assist in his previous eight games. Cammalleri picked up the primary assist on Adam Henrique's second period-goal and he added a goal of his own in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and one hit in 14:40 of ice time. The 34-year-old is up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games.

3 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood got into his first NHL fight Friday night. He tangled with Pittsburgh defenseman Steve Oleksy at the 17:53 mark of the second period. Coach John Hynes likes Wood's competitiveness and energy. Wood also has two goals and in the last four games.

4 Luke Gazdic Active

With Travis Zajac returning to the lineup for the Devils, it appears Luke Gazdic will be the odd man out. The Devils will be thrilled to get Zajac back after he missed one game due to an illness. Gazdic isn't much more than a physical role player who does not possess any fantasy upside moving forward.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri tallied his seventh goal of the season during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals. The goal gives him 20 points on the year as well. At this point it would seem his 30-goal and 57-point campaign last season was a bit of an aberration.

2 P. A. Parenteau Active

PA Parenteau is picking up steam with his goal over the Capitals during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win. Parenteau's tally gives him goals in consecutive games, with points in three of his last four games as well. He has six goals and 16 points in 34 games in all this season.

3 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett scored his second goal of the year during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals. Bennett is now up to eight points on the year through 31 games this season. Unfortunately, it would seem that the 25-year-old just doesn't have the scoring touch he was hyped to have had coming up the ranks.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

After being a healthy scratch for the last four games, Devante Smith-Pelly will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He hasn't recorded a point in his last 11 appearances. Smith-Pelly has two goals and four assists in 28 games this year.

5 Sergey Kalinin Active

Sergey Kalinin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has two points in 27 games this season and he won't have any fantasy value whether he plays or not. Yohann Auvitu will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin will suit up for the Devils on Tuesday. He has been scratched for the last two contests. Lappin has seven points and 17 penalty minutes over 26 NHL games in 2016-17.

D 1 Andy Greene Sidelined

Andy Greene left Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes after taking a puck to the eye. Jordan Staal's shot deflected off of Greene's stick and struck him in the eye. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson scored the only goal on Saturday night as the New Jersey Devils lost 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Severson had an assist from Taylor Hall and Travis Zajac—their third assist in both cases—but it was not enough to stem the loss. The Devils gained the advantage briefly with this score at the 14:39 minute mark of the first period, but Ben Bishop turned stingy for the remainder of the game and was perfect in the final two periods. This was Severson’s second goal of the season and his ninth point.

3 John Moore I.L.

The Devils have placed John Moore on I/R with a concussion following Saturday's match with Washington. Tough way to bring in the New Year. Moore received a check from behind from Tom Wilson early on in the game and had his chin go straight into the glass. It was pretty as he crumpled to the ground and had to be stretchered off the ice. Hopefully a little extra rest will him wonders.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will tag in for Yohann Auvitu against the Capitals on Saturday. Through 13 games this season Merrill is still looking for his first points of the season, and has picked up 10 hits and 13 blocks. Auvitu meanwhile has four points with 20 hits in 24 games.

6 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini got his first NHL point in his second career game on Monday. Santini assisted on PA Parenteau's goal. "It was pretty cool," Santini said. "I don’t really know how to explain other than it was pretty cool. It was pretty awesome." He also logged 11:53 minutes of ice time and was paired with Jon Merrill.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey will be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He has been in the press box since Dec. 20 when he suited up versus Nashville. In 32 appearances this season, Quincey has chipped in two goals, seven assists and 41 shots.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider stopped 29 of 30 shots in New Jersey's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho broke Schneider's shutout bid with less than eight minutes remaining in the third period. The Devils goalie has now won back-to-back starts and he's given up just a single goal during that span. He has a 12-12-5 record with a 2.74 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage.