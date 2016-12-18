Player Page

Mike Cammalleri | Winger | #13

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/8/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 185
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (49) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Mike Cammalleri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
It was a solid night at the office for Cammalleri, who came into this game with just one assist in his previous eight games. Cammalleri picked up the primary assist on Adam Henrique's second period-goal and he added a goal of his own in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and one hit in 14:40 of ice time. The 34-year-old is up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games. Jan 3 - 9:46 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3291019-5171400278.115
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002LA 28538-4222300240.125
2003LA 3196151202300253.170
2005LA 80262955-14501519014206.126
2006LA 813446805481621005299.114
2007LA 63192847-1630109001210.090
2008CAL81394382-2441915006255.153
2009MON65262450716411004218.119
2010MON67192847233714002193.098
2011CAL66202141-102639004175.114
2012CAL44131932-1525510003102.127
2013CAL63261945-132668008191.136
2014NJ 6827154222892208156.173
2015NJ 42142438151837001101.139
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 2BOS100000000001.000
Dec 31WAS100000000003.000
Dec 29@ WAS1000-10000003.000
Dec 27PIT1000-10000001.000
Dec 23@ PIT1000-30000001.000
Dec 22PHI101105010004.000
Dec 20NAS1000-20000001.000
Dec 18@ NYR100010000002.000
Dec 17@ OTT1011-10000001.000
Dec 15@ STL1000-30000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
4Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2P. A. Parenteau
3Beau Bennett
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
6Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 