Paul Martin | Defenseman | #7

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/5/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 2 (62) / NJ
Paul Martin (ankle) has been moved to the injured reserve list.
Martin had ankle surgery over the offseason and it seems that it's still bothering him. This move is presumably retroactive to Oct. 7 when he last played. It also means he's not available on Thursday. Joakim Ryan was summoned in a corresponding move. Oct 12 - 2:29 PM
Source: Sharks.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000-20000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003NJ 70618241242800282.073
2005NJ 805323713231700097.052
2006NJ 8232326-9181500084.036
2007NJ 7352732202221201293.054
2008NJ 73528332136216011107.047
2009NJ 2229111021100021.095
2010PIT773212491628011104.029
2011PIT73225279180401093.022
2012PIT346172314162700138.158
2013PIT3931215-4101800254.056
2014PIT743172017200100061.049
2015SJ 783172013221100049.061
2016SJ 814222610200000157.070
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 7LA1000-20000000.000
Oct 4PHI100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
5Ryan Carpenter
LW1Jannik Hansen
2Timo Meier
3Mikkel Boedker
4Kevin Labanc
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7Tim Heed
8Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 