C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture picked up a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss against Philadelphia in the regular season opener. Couture tied a career-high with 11 power-play goals last season, his third season with double-digit goal totals on the man advantage. He is off to a strong start in search of his fourth-such campaign. Couture has totaled 12 or more power-play points in each of his past seven NHL seasons.

2 Joe Thornton Active

Although many believe Joe Thornton's game has deteriorated to the point of him being barely fantasy worthy, we don't share that opinion. In fact, based on his off-season conditioning due to knee surgery he underwent to repair ACL and MCL tears, we are rather bullish on Thornton and expect a bounce-back to the 60-65 point range. That would make him a top 30 scorer in the NHL and fantasy worthy to us.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. There's no doubt that Hertl is a talented player, but that hasn't translated into a big offensive season so far. The 23-year-old had 10 goals and 22 points in 49 games last season, which is pretty disappointing. With Joe Thornton getting older and Patrick Marleau no longer with the Sharks, San Jose will need younger players, like Hertl, to start producing with more regularity.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney has accepted his qualifying offer. Tierney will consequently earn $735,000 in 2017-18 on a one-way deal. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 80 contests last season.

5 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter has re-signed with the San Jose Sharks for two years. It is also a two-way deal for the 26-year-old who had 39 points in 54 AHL games but had 17 points in 15 playoff games for the Barracuda. Carpenter could make the Sharks as a bottom-six forward but his fantasy value will be miniscule.

LW 1 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen opened training camp on the top line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski. The Sharks went through eight different left wingers on the line last season. Tomas Hertl and Melker Karlsson have skated there in the past and they have had some success. Paul Gackle|of the San Jose Mercury News thinks the team should give Daniel O'Regan a look on the first unit even though he admits that the winger is probably a long shot to make the Sharks' roster out of camp.

2 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored a pair of goals in Sunday's San Jose Sharks scrimmage. Meier missed last year's scrimmage because he was dealing with mononucleosis, but he's healthy now. "He had a good scrimmage," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "This is a process and we’re not handing out any jobs in the first scrimmage. But it was nice. There was a lot of good stuff. Timo was a part of that." The 20-year-old had three goals and three assists in 34 games last season.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored the Sharks' only goal in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday night. Boedker's first of the season was assisted by defensemen Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo. He had 10 goals and 26 points in 81 games last year.

4 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc became the first player in San Jose franchise history to score two goals in the opening period of the season opener on Wednesday against Philadelphia. The two goals were great, but he was also sent to the sin bin on three separate occasions. Each time the Flyers cashed in for goals with the man advantage. The right winger debuted with eight goals and 20 points last season, but he appears poised to take a big step forward after this big opening-night performance. He is working on the top line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski, so he is a nice fantasy sleeper if still available off the waiver wire.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson has inked a three-year deal with the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson will reportedly make $6 million over the length of that contract, per Pierre LeBrun. That's up from the two-year, $3.3 million deal that he completed. "Melker plays an up-tempo, high-energy game and brings flexibility to our lineup wherever he plays," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "His tenacious style of play fits our team perfectly, and we feel confident using him in many different situations. He kills penalties, can play with high-end players and brings an honest effort night in and night out. We're excited he has made this commitment to the organization." Karlsson had 11 goals and 22 points in 67 games this season.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski registered an assist in San Jose's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. Pavelski also had a plus-one rating and two shots in the season debut. He had 29 goals and 68 points in 81 contests in 2016-17 and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him do a bit better this time around.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward (shoulder) hasn't gotten into a preseason game yet. Ward underwent shoulder surgery over the summer. He has been practicing during training camp, but obviously getting into a game would be a better test. San Jose still has two contests before the start of the regular season, so he could get into one of those games.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

It appears as though Joonas Donskoi will be paired with Logan Couture when the 2017-18 regular season begins. Donskoi only had six goals and 17 points in 61 games last season, so obviously he will need to be much better to cement his place on the second line. He has enjoyed some success with Couture in the past and that chemistry could help him get back on track.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow ended the preseason tied for the Sharks lead in points with four. After playing 60 games with San Jose in 2014-15, Goodrow has managed a total of 17 contests in the NHL over the last two seasons. He had 25 goals in 61 AHL games last year and hopes to stick around a little bit more with the Sharks, if not the whole season, in 2017-18. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns was a minus-four Saturday. That makes Burns a minus-five on the season after only two games as he was on the ice for all the Kings goals. Burns is one of only a couple defensemen who will score 20-plus goals this season and should have been taken quite early in most drafts. It's just too bad for his owners that he is off to a tough start in the plus/minus category.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Marc-Edouard Vlasic to an eight-year/$56 million contract. The deal will take effect at the start of the 2018-19 season. Vlasic is one of the best defensemen in the NHL but only had 28 points in 75 games last season after an eight goal, 39 point effort in 67 games the year before. Look for a 35-40 point season next year for the blueliner and draft him accordingly.

3 Paul Martin I.L.

Paul Martin (ankle) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Martin had ankle surgery over the offseason and it seems that it's still bothering him. This move is presumably retroactive to Oct. 7 when he last played. It also means he's not available on Thursday. Joakim Ryan was summoned in a corresponding move.

4 Justin Braun Active

San Jose Sharks beat reporter Kevin Kurz believes defenseman Justin Braun could be traded this summer. The Sharks have committed $27 million to their top seven defensemen next season. On top of that, they'll have to give Marc-Edouard Vlasic a raise, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season. Braun doesn't provide much in the way of offense, but he's a reliable defender in his own end. The 30-year-old had four goals and nine assists while averaging 20:04 of ice time in 81 games. Braun has three years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $3.8 million. The Sharks could certainly use another offensive weapon or two up front.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo is likely to start the 2017-18 campaign on the Sharks' third pairing. Nothing has been guaranteed of course, but it does seem like the roster spot is DeMelo's to lose at this point. DeMelo split the 2016-17 campaign between the AHL and NHL with him scoring a goal and eight points in 25 contests at the higher level.

7 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed is going to see game action soon and it might be in San Jose's next game. Paul Martin is dealing with lingering effects from off-season ankle surgery and may sit out Thursday's contest against Buffalo. That would open the door for Heed to make his second NHL appearance. "Had a great year last year, arguably was the best defenseman in the (AHL), had a great training camp, did some really good stuff," coach Pete DeBoer said of Heed. "He's going to play some games and get an opportunity. Whether it's next game or the game after. It's going to be soon."

8 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan has been called up by the San Jose Sharks. Paul Martin is dealing with an ankle injury and that's why Ryan has been summoned. Ryan had 10 goals and 49 points in 65 AHL games last season.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones turned back 25 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday night. Jones was replaced by Aaron Dell with 5:55 remaining in the second period. Dell defended all nine shots he faced in relief, while Jones picked up his second loss of the season. He has a 5.16 GAA and an .864 save percentage after his first two appearances of 2017-18.