Player Page

Roster

Jason Pominville | Winger | #29

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/30/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 181
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (55) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Pominville scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
It was another solid night at the office for Pominville, who has 13 points in his last nine contests. His goals gave the Wild 2-0 and 3-0 leads. He also helped set up both of Nino Niederreiters markers. Pominville is up to 10 goals and 31 points in 52 games this season. He probably won't be able to keep producing at this rate, but it might be time to add him in deeper leagues. Feb 7 - 11:40 PM
More Jason Pominville Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5181927-2204001111.072
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003BUF100000000003.000
2005BUF57181230-422105202124.145
2006BUF823434682530211225212.160
2007BUF822753801620225121232.116
2008BUF82204666-418618102239.084
2009BUF822438621322812002252.095
2010BUF7322305211559102215.102
2011BUF82304373-712818215235.128
2012MIN471420341827102118.119
2013MIN82303060316710005226.133
2014MIN8218365498311004252.071
2015MIN75112536101237002187.059
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4@ VAN101100000001.000
Feb 1@ CAL1000-10000002.000
Jan 31@ EDM101100000004.000
Jan 26STL101110000003.000
Jan 24@ DAL110110000007.143
Jan 22NAS110100000002.500
Jan 21ANA1011-10000003.000
Jan 19ARI103300020001.000
Jan 17NJ1000-30000003.000
Jan 15@ CHI110100000013.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
6Alex Tuch
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Mike Reilly
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 