All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu tickled the twine with his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness, but got back in the fold for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Koivu has racked up 34 points in 46 games this year.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild topped the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Graovac scored the first goal of the night at the 13:09 mark of the first and added his second 12:44 into the second. This was Graovac’s first multi-point game of the season. Notably, it was also the first time that he scored goals in back-to-back efforts. Graovac scored against the Blues on January 26.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise netted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Edmonton. He ended his 10-game goalless drought in the process. Parise made it 3-0 in the second period. He has produced three points in his last five outings.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund has been chosen as the second star of the week. He produced three goals, including his first career hat trick, and three assists in three games. Granlund extended his franchise record 12-game point streak in the process. He has recorded five goals and 12 assists over that span for the longest point spree in the NHL thus far this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker leads the league with a plus-33 rating. He has amassed 14 goals, 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 32 games since he was moved to a line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund. The decision to put them together back on Nov. 25 has helped Koivu put up 13 goals, 30 points and a plus-30 rating in 31 games, while Granlund has accounted for 11 goals, 36 points and a plus-27 rating in 32 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Both of his assists came in the second period, as he set up goals by Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu. Niederreiter's goal early in the third period made it 4-1 for Minnesota. The Wild forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 13:09 of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 48 games this season.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle is projected to center the third line on Tuesday against Winnipeg. He will be flanked by Nino Niederreiter and Jason Pominville, which bumps Erik Huala to the fourth line.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It was another solid night at the office for Pominville, who has 13 points in his last nine contests. His goals gave the Wild 2-0 and 3-0 leads. He also helped set up both of Nino Niederreiters markers. Pominville is up to 10 goals and 31 points in 52 games this season. He probably won't be able to keep producing at this rate, but it might be time to add him in deeper leagues.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch did in fact lineup on Minnesota's first line alongside Zach Parise and Eric Staal Saturday night against Vancouver. Tuch acquitted himself admirably taking two shots on goal over 19 shots and 14:39 of playing time. He as even for the night and did not look out of place. We are not sure if Tuch will continue to skate on the top unit, but while he does, he is worth a look.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

4 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger. His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin and Jordan Schroeder will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Through 35 games Folin has posted five points 40 hits and 55 blocks. Schroeder meanwhile has picked up eight points in 20 games.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Jets. This will be Prosser's third straight game as a healthy scratch. He has three assists in 22 games this season. Jordan Schroeder will also watch the game from the press box tonight.

8 Mike Reilly Active

Minnesota has called up Mike Reilly. Reilly spent the All-Star break in the AHL. He has no points in 13 games with Minnesota this season.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk stopped 38 of 40 shots in Minnesota's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Dubnyk just continues to pile up wins this season. He's won two of his last three games and six of his last seven games. Dubnyk improves his record to 29-9-3 this season. He'll enter his next start with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage in 2016-17.