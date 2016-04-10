Player Page

Ray Emery | Goalie | #29

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 9/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 196
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 4 (99) / OTT
Ray Emery drowned while swimming with friends Sunday morning.
Emery was just 35-years-old. He started his career with the Ottawa Senators and went on to also play for the Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks. At one point his career was in jeopardy due to avascular necrosis, but he underwent hip surgery and was able to continue playing. He was a Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee in 2011 in recognition of what he had to overcome. He also helped Chicago win the Jennings Trophy in 2013 by posting a 1.94 GAA and .922 save percentage in 21 contests. We'd like to extend our condolences to Emery's friends and family. Jul 15 - 4:48 PM
Source: Hamilton Police on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2002OTT3841000021.432624.9230
2003OTT31262000052.385247.9040
2005OTT39216823110401022.821045943.9023
2006OTT58335133160631382.4716911553.9185
2007OTT3116891213043883.13800712.8900
2009PHI2916841611013742.64783709.9053
2010ANA1052772002202.28272252.9260
2011CHI341774159041832.81834751.9000
2012CHI211116171000361.94460424.9223
2013PHI281398912026692.96711642.9032
2014PHI3115701011076803.06758678.8940
