Ray Emery | Goalie | #29

C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier played with a torn MCL in Games 5 and 6. Couturier missed Game 4 because of the injury, but he returned to the fold quickly. He is not expected to require surgery in the off-season, but in regular season it probably would have amounted to a four-week recovery. Couturier was Philadelphia's best player in the series even after he was injured.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

This will be an important summer for Nolan Patrick. Patrick was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft and has spent the last two off-seasons recovering from surgeries including sports hernia surgery two years ago and abdominal surgery last summer. This will be the first time that Patrick will be healthy heading into the off-season, giving him time to work on his skills and body. "I'm just excited to be able to move," Patrick said. "I couldn't even run last summer. I only had about a month last summer to train, so I'm really excited to take a couple weeks off and then get after it. It's going to be some tough work but I'm excited for it." Patrick had 13 goals and 30 points in 73 games this season but was strong at the end of the season with eight goals and 17 points in his last 25 games. That's the Patrick the Flyers thought they were getting when he was drafted. Look for a 50-plus point campaign in 2018-19 and draft him accordingly.

3 Jori Lehtera Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall sees value in keeping Jori Lehtera. Lehtera will come with a $4.7 million cap hit next season, but only averaged 10:31 minutes per game in 2017-18. His minimal role has led some to feel that he should be bought out so that the Flyers can used the cap space saved to target free agents over the summer. Hextall argues that there's reasons to hold onto Lehtera though. "There’s a lot of reasons you don’t just buy a guy out because he makes a little bit more than that type of role should make," Hextall said. "Jori was a good role player for us. He’s a terrific human being. He works hard. He’s really good with our young kids. There’s a lot more to it than just saying ‘Okay, Jori Lehtera was playing center and playing 8-10 minutes.’" The NHL buyout period isn't until mid-June, so there is time for the Flyers to re-evaluate the situation.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux did not finish among the top three in Hart Trophy voting. Giroux finished second in NHL scoring with 102 points this season, by far his best in his NHL career but this season there were many candidates for the Hart including Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Anze Kopitar, the three finalists. Giroux was outstanding this season and was one of the best in the league, even if the voters deemed him to be not worthy of winning the trophy.

2 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk's previous stint with the Philadelphia Flyers helped him make the decision to return. Van Riemsdyk was drafted by Philadelphia in 2007 and played in 196 games with Philadelphia before he was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs. As an unrestricted free agent, he decided to head back to the Flyers on a five-year, $35 million contract. "Knowing what the organization is all about," van Riemsdyk said, when talking about why he picked the Flyers over the 10-12 teams that contacted him. "Just remembering my time previously, how they obviously want to win and they're willing to put the resources into that. That passion and commitment to that was a big thing for me." van Riemsdyk had 36 goals and 54 points in 81 games last season.

3 Oskar Lindblom Active

Oskar Lindblom has been sent down to the minors. Lindbolm had two goals and six points in 23 games during the regular season. He didn't have a point in four playoff appearances for the Flyers. Lindblom will try to help Lehigh Valley in the AHL postseason.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (upper body) is healthy again and could be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Raffl has been sidelined since Mar. 18 due to an upper-body injury. He skated at Monday's practice and appears as though he is ready to play.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal could be back in the lineup for Game 4 on Wednesday night. Weal skated alongside Valtteri Filppula and Michael Raff at Tuesday's practice. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series. Weal accounted for two goals and two assists in three games versus Pittsburgh during the regular season.

6 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier has signed a one-year, $720,000 contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This makes Leier's arbitration hearing scheduled for August 3 moot. He has a goal and five points in 39 contests last season.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek feels that the Flyers did fine this season, but he wants more in 2018-19. The Flyers got to the playoffs after missing it last year, but they lost in the first round. "For how many up and downs we went through during the year, I think we did a good job as a team sticking together," said Voracek. "We’ve gotta win at least a playoff series next year, but a lot of bright future, lot of guys that had great years, and hopefully we’re not that far off." The Flyers have a solid core to build on and Voracek is a big part of that. He's coming off a career season where he scored 20 goals and 85 points in 81 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

The Philadelphia Flyers "are gearing to potentially trade" forward Wayne Simmonds, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo. Simmonds has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $3.975 million. The 29-year-old 24 goals and 46 points in 75 games last season, but he managed to score at least 28 goals in each of his previous four seasons. Simmonds has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to block a trade to 12 teams. There should be a significant amount of interest in his services across the league.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny moved up to the second line at Tuesday's practice. Konecny skated alongside Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds in the session. He has one goal in three games during Philadelphia's first-round series against Pittsburgh. Oskar Lindblom had been playing on the second unit, but he was the odd man out during the session.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will suit up in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. The 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since April 1st. He had four goals and four assists in 46 games during the regular season. Weise will skate on the fourth line with Matt Read and Jori Lehtera. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere had a tough playoff series against the Penguins and was a minus-eight. "I don’t think I played well in the playoffs," Gostisbehere said. "I played in the playoffs before and I didn’t really play against first lines in my first playoff series and then this year, I did. It’s tough. You think you’re so well prepared for it and you go out in your first game and you’re minus-4. It’s a tough pill to swallow. I was on some crappy goals and some that were my fault." Gostisbehere is a strong offensive defenseman and had 13 goals and 65 points in the regular season including 33 points on the power play. He should be one of the top-five defensemen in fantasy drafts next season.

2 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov revealed that his shoulder injury was a Grade 3 AC sprain. Provorov would have needed six-to-eight weeks to recover if it was the regular season. He was playing through the issue in Game 6, but by the third period he was losing feeling in his arm. That let to him surrendering some turnovers. He should still be healthy in time to begin his summer training in July, so this injury isn't expected to impact his off-season plans.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andrew MacDonald has reached the 20-point milestone. MacDonald got there by registering an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 win on Wednesday. He's not an offensive defenseman, but this is the third time in his career that he's reached the 20-point mark. In 2016-17, he finished just shy of the milestone with 18 points in 73 games.

4 Travis Sanheim Active

Travis Sanheim has been loaned to Lehigh Valley of the AHL. Sanheim contributed 10 points in 49 games for Philadelphia during the regular season. He also had one goal in four playoff matches.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg was among the players Philadelphia extended a qualifying offer to prior to Monday's deadline. Alex Lyon, Taylor Leier, Anthony Stolarz, Reece Willcox, Danick Martel and Tyrell Goulbourne also received qualifying offers from the Flyers. All of them are restricted free agents. Leier, Willcox, Goulbourne and Lyon have arbitration rights.

6 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Game 5 against the Penguins on Friday night. Gudas took some heat from the Philly faithful for injuring Sean Couturier in practice, causing the forward to miss Game 4. Flyers fans were glad to see Gudas hitting players on the Penguins, though. In fact, he dished out a game-high seven hits while posting a blocked shot and racking up seven PIMs.

7 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers didn't disclose the financial terms of the contract, but according to CapFriendly.com it's worth $650,000. Folin had three goals and 13 points in 65 games with the Los Angeles Kings.

8 Philippe Myers Active

Philippe Myers has rounded back into form in the AHL after a nagging groin injury held him back for the first half of the 2017-18 season. "I feel like I can move a lot better, and that's huge," Myers said. "Skating is a big part of hockey. I've just been feeling myself, getting to the stuff that I was doing last year and regaining those good habits. I felt like myself on the ice a couple weeks ago for the first time this year. I felt comfortable moving. I wasn't feeling any pain at all." He has contributed three goals, nine assists and 22 penalty minutes in 28 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Myers could get a look at the NHL level before the end of the year.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott may need additional surgery this off-season. Elliott pushed himself to return from core muscle surgery and may need another procedure. He was not playing at 100 percent in the postseason, but expects to be fully healthy for training camp.